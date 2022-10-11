Read full article on original website
Related
Texas vs. Iowa State picks, predictions: Week 7 college football odds, spread, lines
A pair of Big 12 rivals meet up this weekend as newly ranked Texas welcomes Iowa State to the Forty Acres in college football's Week 7 action on Saturday. Texas comes in at No. 22 in the AP top 25 rankings after moving to 4-2 with a rout over Oklahoma last week, while the Cyclones are sitting at ...
Indiana Pacers sign three players with regular season approaching
The Pacers are doing their final roster shuffle before the regular season.
No QB controversy here: Fossil Ridge football blends styles to beat Rocky Mountain, reach 7-1
TIMNATH -- With quarterback Tyler Kubat back from an injury, many Fossil Ridge High School football fans were wondering what the SaberCats would do, given the success they had with sophomore Colton Pawlak filling in. What they did was blend the duo's talents together into a balanced attack that utilized...
Yahoo Sports
Lady Falcons Conkel SOC
Oct. 14—WHEELERSBURG — Prior to Thursday, 2014 was the last time the Minford Lady Falcons girls soccer program conquered the Southern Ohio Conference. Behind a second half shutout and a career-high six goals from sophomore Lexi Conkel, the Lady Falcons (14-2) defeated Wheelersburg (8-5-2) in their regular season finale 7-2 to claim the program's first outright league championship in eight years.
Comments / 0