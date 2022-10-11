ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookings, SD

Comments / 0

Related
Yahoo Sports

Lady Falcons Conkel SOC

Oct. 14—WHEELERSBURG — Prior to Thursday, 2014 was the last time the Minford Lady Falcons girls soccer program conquered the Southern Ohio Conference. Behind a second half shutout and a career-high six goals from sophomore Lexi Conkel, the Lady Falcons (14-2) defeated Wheelersburg (8-5-2) in their regular season finale 7-2 to claim the program's first outright league championship in eight years.
MINFORD, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy