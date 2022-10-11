ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Comments / 0

Related
Time Out Global

Inside Italy’s incredible abandoned ‘ghost village’

The Italian region of Basilicata was most famously described in Carlo Levi’s 1945 memoir, ‘Christ Stopped at Eboli’. Levi was a doctor, painter and antifascist from Turin. With the rise of Mussolini, he became a political exile and was banished to the arid badlands of the Italian south.
TRAVEL
Time Out Global

London is getting the UK’s first ever rooftop forest

You’ve heard of a rooftop garden, now get ready for a rooftop forest. The former Blackfriars Crown Court building is being converted, and it’s going to have a wonderful woodland on its roof. Roots in the Sky is set to be one of Europe’s biggest roof forests.
U.K.

Comments / 0

Community Policy