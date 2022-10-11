ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sandpoint, ID

Oreo Is Releasing an All-New Cookie Flavor for Fall

Oreo does not care about your PSLs. Okay, maybe it does a little bit. The brand did drop its own pumpkin spice iteration last month. But now, the cookie maker is moving full-steam ahead toward the winter holidays with the debut of its latest flavor, and we've got zero qualms about it.
Popculture

Vegetable Products Sold at Kroger Recalled

Frequent Kroger customers should check their refrigerators after some ready-to-eat vegetable products sold at the grocery chain were recalled. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced last week that more than 20 ready-to-eat items from the GHGA company like salsa, guacamole, and other vegetable products were recalled after they were found to possibly be contaminated with listeria monocytogenes.
Joel Eisenberg

Costco Discontinuing Brand Name Items

From food to drink, long-term brand name items will no longer be sold by the company. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:MacroTrends.net, EatThis.com, and Google.com.
Throw Out These Recalled Cheeses From More Than 20 Popular Brands, FDA Says

Because no cheese is worth the risk of a Listeria infection. Bad news for fans of soft cheeses: Brie and camembert products from more than 20 brands sold across the United States and Mexico are part of a massive recall over concerns that the cheeses are potentially contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, according to an announcement from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Here’s what to know.
‘Well-Stocked Retailers’ Behind Falling Cargo Imports

Container shipments entering U.S. marine gateways are expected to fall to their lowest level in almost two years during the fourth quarter, according to the National Retail Federation (NRF) and Hackett Associates’ Global Port Tracker. Friday’s report projected that 1.96 million TEUs will enter the U.S. in December, a 6.1 percent drop from the same period in 2021. It could see the lowest import volume since February 2021, the last time the monthly total fell below 2 million TEUs. The data showed that the year-on-year decline in imports began during the summer. U.S. ports handled 2.26 TEUs in August—up 3.5 percent...
Combine sales grow, tractors fall

Combine harvester sales rose during September in both the U.S. and Canada, while total tractor sales fell in both countries. Data from the Association of Equipment Manufacturers says total U.S. ag equipment unit sales stayed above the five-year average for the second month since April. Total farm tractor sales fell...
Evolving Labor Trends Turn Mushroom Farming Into Lucrative (and Attainable) Option

FarmBox Foods makes starting a career in farming accessible for anyone. Nearly everyone has heard about recent workplace trends said to have arisen from the pandemic, like "quiet quitting," when in fact people have been re-assessing their priorities and career choices for years in an effort to strike a more equitable work-life balance.
Merit to sample plant-based milk with Peazazz C pea protein at SupplySide West

Peazazz C is the company’s newest pea protein that has a smooth, grit-free texture in ready-to-drink beverages. Merit Functional Foods (Winnipeg, MB, Canada) will show off its latest pea protein ingredient, Peazazz C, at the SupplySide West trade show, taking place October 31 to November 4, 2022, in Las Vegas (Booth #2920). Peazazz C is the company’s newest pea protein that has a smooth, grit-free texture in ready-to-drink beverages, without chalkiness, the firm says.
Whole Foods is quietly raising prices on small brands and industry insiders worry the grocer could be returning to its 'whole paycheck' image

Slide 1 of 14: Amazon bought Whole Foods Market for $13.7 billion in 2017. Whole Foods was driven to Amazon over hostile-takeover concerns. For Amazon, acquiring a major national grocery chain presented a new challenge in the brick-and-mortar space. Amazon bought Whole Foods Market for $13.7 billion on August 24, 2017. It was a much-talked about match that shook the world of retail. The deal saw an online powerhouse acquire a beloved organic grocer. It also marked a massive foray into the realm of brick-and-mortar grocery for Amazon. For Whole Foods, the acquisition brought about some cultural shifts within the stores. And for Amazon, the purchase of a prominent national grocer proved to be a major experiment in the brick-and-mortar space. Since then, the relationship has endured, despite some rocky adjustments.
Key sales opportunities with smaller apples and pears

Stemilt’s Lil Snappers kid-size fruit puts tiny fruit, into tiny hands offering parents a convenient, healthy fruit option for their kids. Stemilt Marketing Director Brianna Shales said retailers can shift focus from bulk apple promotions to include a Lil Snappers three-pound bag program in the regular apple and pear mix to move volume of smaller fruit this year.
Ground Beef Packaging: What's The Difference?

You've likely noticed that ground beef is sold in several types of packaging at your local grocer depending on the brand. Does it matter what type of packaging is used for ground beef for safety and preservation? We asked Lisa Robinson, VP of global food safety at public health, Ecolab, who says that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approves all food packaging materials, all of which must be formulated in compliance with the agency's requirements. She says manufacturers of new packaging materials have to petition the FDA and provide data showing the material is safe to use if it hasn't already been regulated for its proposed use. That means any type of ground beef packaging you come across has gone through rigorous approval and research to ensure it is safe.
