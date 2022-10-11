Read full article on original website
Dollar Tree: 5 High-Quality Items To Buy Now
Who says the good stuff has to cost a lot? Regular shoppers at Dollar Tree will tell you it doesn't have to cost any more than $1.25. Dollar Tree: 5 High-Quality Items To Buy NowMore: This Credit...
marthastewart.com
Stock Up on Breakfast Staples: New Report Says the Price of Eggs, Cereal, and Milk Are on the Rise
If you've been to the grocery story lately and noticed that the price of basic kitchen staples, like eggs, fruit, and cereal, were higher than usual, you're not imaging things. According to the latest monthly Consumer Price Index report, which was released on Tuesday, consumers are paying 11% more for food items than they were last year.
Get High In Just Two Minutes: Could This Be The Fastest-Acting Weed Edible In The World?
SEED Edibles, a cannabis-focused research and development company recently released data demonstrating the effect of its two-minute fast-acting cannabis edible: The Seed FastTab. High In Two Minutes?. According to the company's data, the SEED Edibles’ Seed FastTab works within two minutes in a repeatable and consistent manner. If so, this...
Thrillist
Oreo Is Releasing an All-New Cookie Flavor for Fall
Oreo does not care about your PSLs. Okay, maybe it does a little bit. The brand did drop its own pumpkin spice iteration last month. But now, the cookie maker is moving full-steam ahead toward the winter holidays with the debut of its latest flavor, and we've got zero qualms about it.
Secrets Behind These 10 Popular Costco Products
Costco has 828 warehouses and 113.1 million member cardholders worldwide, and those members likely will attest to the same thing: Costco has quality products at consumer-friendly prices. Households in...
Popculture
Vegetable Products Sold at Kroger Recalled
Frequent Kroger customers should check their refrigerators after some ready-to-eat vegetable products sold at the grocery chain were recalled. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced last week that more than 20 ready-to-eat items from the GHGA company like salsa, guacamole, and other vegetable products were recalled after they were found to possibly be contaminated with listeria monocytogenes.
Costco Discontinuing Brand Name Items
From food to drink, long-term brand name items will no longer be sold by the company. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:MacroTrends.net, EatThis.com, and Google.com.
Here’s The Reason Why Salad Dressings Are Being Pulled From Whole Foods Immediately—Yikes!
If you have caesar salad dressings from Whole Foods in your pantry, experts say now would be a good time to check their expiration dates. According to a September 23rd announcement from the Food and Drug Administration, VanLaw Food Products Inc. is expanding its initial recall of Whole Foods Market ‘365 Organic Creamy Caesar Dressing.’
Lifehacker
Throw Out These Recalled Cheeses From More Than 20 Popular Brands, FDA Says
Because no cheese is worth the risk of a Listeria infection. Bad news for fans of soft cheeses: Brie and camembert products from more than 20 brands sold across the United States and Mexico are part of a massive recall over concerns that the cheeses are potentially contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, according to an announcement from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Here’s what to know.
New snack recall: World-famous snacks recalled over serious manufacturing mistake
If you purchased Tastykake or Mrs. Freshley’s glazed pies recently, you should know that Flowers Foods issued a recall for various products from the two brands. The products contain undeclared soy, which can cause adverse, life-threatening reactions in people with soy allergies. DON’T MISS: How to get FREE MONEY...
‘Well-Stocked Retailers’ Behind Falling Cargo Imports
Container shipments entering U.S. marine gateways are expected to fall to their lowest level in almost two years during the fourth quarter, according to the National Retail Federation (NRF) and Hackett Associates’ Global Port Tracker. Friday’s report projected that 1.96 million TEUs will enter the U.S. in December, a 6.1 percent drop from the same period in 2021. It could see the lowest import volume since February 2021, the last time the monthly total fell below 2 million TEUs. The data showed that the year-on-year decline in imports began during the summer. U.S. ports handled 2.26 TEUs in August—up 3.5 percent...
iheart.com
Combine sales grow, tractors fall
Combine harvester sales rose during September in both the U.S. and Canada, while total tractor sales fell in both countries. Data from the Association of Equipment Manufacturers says total U.S. ag equipment unit sales stayed above the five-year average for the second month since April. Total farm tractor sales fell...
Which Items Do You Always Buy At The Dollar Store, And Which Items Do You Never Buy There?
In times like these, knowing which products you can save money on is a life-changer.
MUSH's New Cannabis Flower Product Is Off To A Good Start In Canada
A subsidiary of the Good Shroom Company, aka MUSH, Teonan Biomedical Inc. is now selling cannabis: “Sage n' Sour by Nordique Royale” flower product went on sale in Quebec, CA. The first product order received was for $14,000, and the company expects to receive similar requests every 1-2...
3 Ways Inflation is Impacting the Food and Beverage Industry
The food and beverage industry is being hit particularly hard by inflation — especially as the cost of food, groceries and eating at restaurants have all shot up. So, what impact is it having in the market?
agritechtomorrow.com
Evolving Labor Trends Turn Mushroom Farming Into Lucrative (and Attainable) Option
FarmBox Foods makes starting a career in farming accessible for anyone. Nearly everyone has heard about recent workplace trends said to have arisen from the pandemic, like "quiet quitting," when in fact people have been re-assessing their priorities and career choices for years in an effort to strike a more equitable work-life balance.
nutritionaloutlook.com
Merit to sample plant-based milk with Peazazz C pea protein at SupplySide West
Peazazz C is the company’s newest pea protein that has a smooth, grit-free texture in ready-to-drink beverages. Merit Functional Foods (Winnipeg, MB, Canada) will show off its latest pea protein ingredient, Peazazz C, at the SupplySide West trade show, taking place October 31 to November 4, 2022, in Las Vegas (Booth #2920). Peazazz C is the company’s newest pea protein that has a smooth, grit-free texture in ready-to-drink beverages, without chalkiness, the firm says.
msn.com
Whole Foods is quietly raising prices on small brands and industry insiders worry the grocer could be returning to its 'whole paycheck' image
Slide 1 of 14: Amazon bought Whole Foods Market for $13.7 billion in 2017. Whole Foods was driven to Amazon over hostile-takeover concerns. For Amazon, acquiring a major national grocery chain presented a new challenge in the brick-and-mortar space. Amazon bought Whole Foods Market for $13.7 billion on August 24, 2017. It was a much-talked about match that shook the world of retail. The deal saw an online powerhouse acquire a beloved organic grocer. It also marked a massive foray into the realm of brick-and-mortar grocery for Amazon. For Whole Foods, the acquisition brought about some cultural shifts within the stores. And for Amazon, the purchase of a prominent national grocer proved to be a major experiment in the brick-and-mortar space. Since then, the relationship has endured, despite some rocky adjustments.
theproducenews.com
Key sales opportunities with smaller apples and pears
Stemilt’s Lil Snappers kid-size fruit puts tiny fruit, into tiny hands offering parents a convenient, healthy fruit option for their kids. Stemilt Marketing Director Brianna Shales said retailers can shift focus from bulk apple promotions to include a Lil Snappers three-pound bag program in the regular apple and pear mix to move volume of smaller fruit this year.
The Daily South
Ground Beef Packaging: What's The Difference?
You've likely noticed that ground beef is sold in several types of packaging at your local grocer depending on the brand. Does it matter what type of packaging is used for ground beef for safety and preservation? We asked Lisa Robinson, VP of global food safety at public health, Ecolab, who says that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approves all food packaging materials, all of which must be formulated in compliance with the agency's requirements. She says manufacturers of new packaging materials have to petition the FDA and provide data showing the material is safe to use if it hasn't already been regulated for its proposed use. That means any type of ground beef packaging you come across has gone through rigorous approval and research to ensure it is safe.
