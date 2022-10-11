Halloween is not only about putting on a costume, but it’s about finding the imagination and costume within ourselves. – Elvis Duran. It’s that time of year again when our imaginations run wild, and we dress up as someone or something other than ourselves. Do you have your costume picked out, because Halloween is approaching, and the clock is ticking. This is an easy task for some of you because you may have known who you would be for months. But for others, you still have no clue what you’ll dress up as. If you’re one of the many looking for Halloween costume ideas, your search ends here. We’ve compiled a list of the best Halloween costumes, perfect for any Halloween party, pub crawl, parade, or festival. And FYI, if you’re all dressed up with nowhere to go, check out how Los Angeles Celebrates Halloween.

