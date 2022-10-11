ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bashas' Family of Stores Promotes Seasoned Executive Steve Mayer to Chief Operating Officer; Edward "Trey" Basha and Keith Knopf Share

CHANDLER, AZ - If this week had a theme, it would be new leaders and promotions, and Bashas’ Family of Stores got the memo. The grocer recently announced that it has promoted Steve Mayer to Chief Operating Officer of its more than 110 locations across Arizona and New Mexico. He will also represent Bashas’ on The Raley’s Companies Executive Leadership Team as a member of Bashas’ Executive Committee.
Pacific Trellis Fruit Taps Jay Schneider; Josh Leichter Comments

LOS ANGELES, CA - It’s Friday’s Eve, and as if the eagerness for the upcoming weekend wasn’t enough to keep us going through the rest of the week, Pacific Trellis Fruit has added some more excitement to the mix by announcing its hiring of Jay Schneider as its East Coast – Head of Sales. In his new role, Schneider will be responsible for the sales team leadership of the company’s New Jersey sales office and driving business strategy.
