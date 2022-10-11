Read full article on original website
andnowuknow.com
California Avocado Commission's Jan DeLyser Details What to Anticipate for the Upcoming Global Produce & Floral Show
IRVINE, CA - Often when looking toward upcoming industry events, it is all about new products, packs, and labels. But fresh produce is also about the people, and California Avocado Commission (CAC) has an exciting introduction to make in this arena at the upcoming Global Produce & Floral Show. As...
andnowuknow.com
Bashas' Family of Stores Promotes Seasoned Executive Steve Mayer to Chief Operating Officer; Edward "Trey" Basha and Keith Knopf Share
CHANDLER, AZ - If this week had a theme, it would be new leaders and promotions, and Bashas’ Family of Stores got the memo. The grocer recently announced that it has promoted Steve Mayer to Chief Operating Officer of its more than 110 locations across Arizona and New Mexico. He will also represent Bashas’ on The Raley’s Companies Executive Leadership Team as a member of Bashas’ Executive Committee.
andnowuknow.com
Pacific Trellis Fruit Taps Jay Schneider; Josh Leichter Comments
LOS ANGELES, CA - It’s Friday’s Eve, and as if the eagerness for the upcoming weekend wasn’t enough to keep us going through the rest of the week, Pacific Trellis Fruit has added some more excitement to the mix by announcing its hiring of Jay Schneider as its East Coast – Head of Sales. In his new role, Schneider will be responsible for the sales team leadership of the company’s New Jersey sales office and driving business strategy.
andnowuknow.com
Bay Baby Produce Rings in Fall Season With Unique Merchandising Opportunities; Michele Youngquist and Lindsey Dalesky Share
MOUNT VERNON, WA - The pumpkin—there’s no denying it is one squash variety that takes the spotlight as the October and November months roll around. The hard squash category already has tons of value to offer consumers, and Bay Baby Produce is taking that appeal up a notch with its eye-catching portfolio.
