Lineage Logistics Appoints Natalie Matsler as Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary and Welcomes Lynn Wentworth to the Board; Adam Forste and Greg Lehmkuhl Comment

Read full article on original website
Related
United Natural Foods Appoints Erin Horvath as new Chief Supply Chain Transformation Officer
PROVIDENCE, R.I.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 13, 2022-- United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE: UNFI) (the “Company” or “UNFI”) today announced that Erin Horvath has been appointed to the position of Chief Supply Chain Transformation Officer (CSCTO), a new role which will collaborate across functions to help build UNFI’s transformation agenda and future capabilities, drive value creation for shareholders, and create an improving experience for customers and suppliers. She begins her role on October 17, 2022, and will report to Sandy Douglas, UNFI’s Chief Executive Officer. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221013005436/en/ Erin Horvath has been appointed to the position of Chief Supply Chain Transformation Officer at UNFI, a new role which will collaborate across functions to help build UNFI’s transformation agenda and future capabilities, drive value creation for shareholders, and create an improving experience for customers and suppliers. She begins her role on October 17, 2022, and will report to Sandy Douglas, UNFI’s Chief Executive Officer. (Photo: Business Wire)
Revival Healthcare Capital is pleased to announce Todd M. Pope has joined Revival as a Partner
AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 11, 2022-- Todd M. Pope initially joined Revival as a Resident Operating Partner in February 2020 and after more than two years in this role, Revival is pleased to announce that Todd has been appointed as a Partner and a member of the Investment Committee. Todd will expand his leadership role within the firm’s investment team and will continue to serve as a Director on the Board of Distalmotion, a Revival portfolio company. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221011005124/en/ Todd M. Pope, Partner: “It’s highly appealing to me that professionals with operating experience and investment experience work side-by-side.” (Photo: Business Wire)
wastetodaymagazine.com
Jaisen Kohmuench becomes Eriez chief operating officer
Eriez President and CEO Lukas Guenthardt has announced that the company’s board of directors has appointed Jaisen Kohmuench to the newly created position of chief operating officer (COO). As COO, Kohmuench will manage Eriez’s major operations, including Eriez-USA, Eriez Global Flotation and Eriez international businesses. He will continue to...
Regenerative Rising Announces New Executive Director, Nisha Mary Poulose
LONGMONT, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 11, 2022-- Regenerative Rising, a 501c3 nonprofit organization, announced the appointment of Nisha Mary Poulose as the executive director, as Seleyn DeYarus, founder, joins the Board of Directors. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221011005994/en/ Regenerative Rising, a 501c3 nonprofit organization, announced the appointment of Nisha Mary Poulose as the executive director, as Seleyn DeYarus, founder, joins the Board of Directors. (Photo: Business Wire)
IN THIS ARTICLE
ice365.com
Aristocrat Gaming appoints Kaminkow as chief innovation officer
Reporting to Matt Primmer, chief product officer at Aristocrat Gaming, Kaminkow will work with teams across Aristocrat Gaming, Pixel United and Anaxi. He will be responsible for encouraging innovation throughout the whole company, including new gaming products and mobile game genres. Aristocrat is currently in a period of major transformation....
Hims & Hers appoints Chief Communications Officer & VP of Fulfillment Operations
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 12, 2022-- Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (“Hims & Hers”, NYSE: HIMS), the trusted consumer-first platform focused on providing modern personalized health and wellness experiences to consumers, has added two high-profile executives to its leadership ranks as the company continues to deliver improving financial performance, including rapid topline growth and increasing scale. Silicon Valley communications veteran Brian O’Shaughnessy has been appointed the company’s first Chief Communications Officer. Josh Krueger has been named VP of Fulfillment Operations, bringing over a decade of experience in fulfillment leadership roles at Walmart and Amazon. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221012005091/en/ Silicon Valley communications veteran Brian O’Shaughnessy has been appointed Hims & Hers’ first Chief Communications Officer. (Photo: Business Wire)
Lynx Software Technologies Announces Appointment of Al Maillet as Chief Revenue Officer
SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 13, 2022-- Lynx Software Technologies (“Lynx” or the” Company”), a developer of open architecture software solutions for mission critical embedded systems, today announced the appointment of Al Maillet as Chief Revenue Officer. Maillet was previously with Mercury Systems, a global commercial technology company serving the aerospace and defense industry, where he served as the Vice President of Product Line Sales. In this new role, Maillet will oversee the Company’s go-to-market function, strategic account management, and sales operations, reporting to CEO Tim Reed. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221013005319/en/ Al Maillet (Photo: Business Wire)
DataLink Expands Executive Team, Names General Counsel and Chief Human Resources Officer
TAMPA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 12, 2022-- DataLink Software (DataLink), a leading provider of data-driven solutions driving higher quality and cost-effective value-based care, today announces the appointment of Jenifer Brown as general counsel and Vineet Gambhir as chief human resources officer. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221012005200/en/ Jenifer Brown, general counsel, DataLink and Vineet Gambhir, chief human resources officer, DataLink (Photo: Business Wire)
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
salestechstar.com
Stylitics Appoints Global Commerce Expert Richard Hearn to Board of Directors
Hearn brings world-class operational, product and marketing expertise to the AI-powered merchandising and outfit-styling platform. Stylitics, the category leader in AI-powered automated visual merchandising and outfit styling, announced that Richard Hearn has been appointed to its board of directors, effective immediately. Hearn is both a serial entrepreneur and a global Fortune 500 executive, having previously served as Global President of Razorfish Commerce and General Manager of the marketing, commerce and supply chain software application business for IBM Watson.
mmm-online.com
LifeMine Therapeutics appoints Martin Stahl and Louis Plamondon as executives
LifeMine Therapeutics announced the addition of two new executives — Martin Stahl as chief scientific officer and Louis Plamondon as EVP and head of chemistry, manufacturing, and controls. “Martin and Louis are stellar additions to the LifeMine executive team and share in our vision to reinvent small molecule drug...
monitordaily.com
Accord Financial Adds Habib as Managing Director of Business Development in Canada
Accord Financial expanded its Canadian asset-based finance and factoring senior management team to include Karim Habib as managing director of business development in Ontario and western Canada. Habib’s responsibilities will include expanding Accord’s brand presence as well as developing long-term business growth strategies. He will work closely with Accord’s leadership team to develop client relationships, lead new transaction opportunities and represent Accord at various industry events.
Ryder CMO Karen Jones Receives Women in Supply Chain Award from Supply & Demand Chain Executive
MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 11, 2022-- Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R), a leader in supply chain, dedicated transportation, and fleet management solutions, announces that Supply & Demand Chain Executive magazine selects Karen Jones, EVP, CMO, and head of new product development for Ryder, as a recipient of the 2022 Women in Supply Chain award. The 3 rd annual award honors female supply chain leaders whose accomplishments, mentorship, and examples set a foundation for women in all levels of a company’s supply chain network. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221011005075/en/ Ryder EVP, CMO, and Head of New Product Development Karen Jones receives Women in Supply Chain Award from Supply & Demand Chain Executive magazine for her accomplishments and mentorship. (Photo: Business Wire)
gcaptain.com
Propspeed Strengthens U.S. Business With Appointment of New Vice President of Sales Americas
Propspeed, leading innovator of underwater foul-release coatings, announced today it has hired Chris Myers as Vice President of Sales Americas. In his new position, Myers is tasked with directing Propspeed’s sales efforts across the Americas, as well as growing and supporting Propspeed’s network of partner boat yards, marinas, applicators and distributors.
Ben Russo Steps Down as CEO of EMC Brands, Dianne Quirante Promoted as Replacement
Veteran publicist Ben Russo is stepping down from his post as CEO of EMC Brands, a company he co-founded in 2007. The firm’s long-serving Dianne Quirante has been promoted from senior vp to CEO, taking over for Russo, effective immediately. Russo is not exiting completely, however. He will stay on to serve as client advisor and COO while he divides his time between Miami and EMC headquarters in West Hollywood. More from The Hollywood ReporterDr. Dre Gives Advice to Rihanna Ahead of Super Bowl Halftime Show PerformanceRihanna Tapped as 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show PerformerSuper Bowl Halftime Show: Apple Music...
NFL・
salestechstar.com
Agiloft Boosts Leadership with Veteran CLM Executive to Lead Global Alliances and GRC Specialist to Lead Eastern US Sales
Former Icertis Executive Steve McKean to lead growth and optimization of Agiloft sales programs for channel and integration partners as investments in contract lifecycle management accelerate. Joel Moerschel to bring 20 years of regulatory, risk, and legal technology experience to Agiloft as new East Regional Vice President of Sales. Agiloft,...
Wolters Kluwer Tax + Accounting CEO Karen Abramson Wins Globee® in 15th Annual Women World Awards®
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 12, 2022-- Wolters Kluwer, a global leader in professional information, software solutions and services, announced today that The Globee® Awards, organizers of the world’s premier business awards programs and business ranking lists, named Karen Abramson, CEO of Wolters Kluwer Tax and Accounting, a winner in its 2022 Women World Awards®. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221012005860/en/ Karen Abramson, CEO of Wolters Kluwer Tax and Accounting, earned a Silver Globee® in the Woman Excellence of the Year in Accounting and Finance category. “I am honored to be among the women who were recognized this year in the 2022 Woman World Awards. I wake up every day thinking about how to solve customer problems and build a culture of belonging in our organization. What I know is this – putting the customer first and taking care of our employees drives financial results,” said Karen Abramson, CEO of Wolters Kluwer Tax and Accounting.
Former Legendary Exec Vasco Xu Teams With Brian Cheng, Sun Ge To Launch Production Venture Conqueror Entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Former Legendary Entertainment executive Vasco Xu is joining forces with Hong Kong business exec Brian Cheng and Chinese venture capitalist Sun Ge to launch a Los Angeles and Beijing-based international production venture, Conqueror Entertainment. Cheng and Sun will both serve as Co-Founders, with Xu as Co-Founder and Chief Creative Officer, overseeing corporate affairs, creative development, production, marketing, distribution and franchise management. Cheng is a member of one of Hong Kong’s biggest business families, while Sun is the founder Chinese VC company Grains Valley. Xu said the company will develop and produce feature films and series, both in English and Chinese, for...
Ryder Honors Carriers for Innovation, Service, and Excellence
MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 13, 2022-- Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R), a leader in supply chain, dedicated transportation, and fleet management solutions, announces its top carrier selections for the 25 th Annual Ryder Carrier Quality Awards. The award program recognizes United States and Canada carriers for service quality and operational excellence based on a variety of metrics, including on-time performance, customer service, economic value, claims handling, and commitment to innovation. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221013005101/en/ Ryder honors Cowan Systems as the Most Innovative Carrier of the Year during the 25th Annual Ryder Carrier Quality Awards in Dallas on Oct. 4. Pictured left to right: Dave Belter, general manager of transportation management for Ryder; Steve W. Martin, senior vice president of dedicated transportation solutions for Ryder; Travis Bryant, senior vice president of sales for Cowan Systems; Steve Sensing, president of supply chain solutions for Ryder; Todd Skiles, senior vice president of sales for Ryder; Richard Engel, senior director of customer logistics for Ryder. (Photo: Business Wire)
salestechstar.com
EnsembleIQ Launches Retail Leader Pro Premium Subscription Product, Providing Deep Retail Intelligence and Analysis From Industry Experts Across Retail Channels
EnsembleIQ, the premier resource of actionable insights and connections powering business growth for retail, technology, consumer goods, healthcare and hospitality professionals, announces the launch of Retail Leader Pro. The dynamic new premium subscription product, from trusted retail intelligence provider EnsembleIQ, cuts through the noise to give professionals exclusive critical insights and inside perspectives on new retail developments and emerging trends.
monitordaily.com
Battle Motors and ENGS Commercial Finance Partner to Launch Customer Finance Platform
Battle Motors and ENGS Commercial Finance partnered to launch a customer finance platform in Battle Motors Capital. It will be powered by ENGS Commercial Finance, Mitsubishi HC Capital America, related companies and leaders in providing commercial finance solutions to equipment manufacturers and dealers. “Battle Motors Capital provides our customers with...
Comments / 0