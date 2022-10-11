Read full article on original website
Related
Australia rallies, beats Scotland at Women’s Rugby World Cup
Lori Cramer kicked the conversion of Ashley Masters’ 74th-minute try Saturday as Australia rallied from 12-0 down at halftime to beat Scotland 14-12 at the Women’s Rugby World Cup. Later, England and France will meet in the first clash of heavyweights at the tournament. The United States played...
BBC
Mortimer's Hole: Tunnel used to capture queen and lover is restored
A tunnel used to capture a medieval queen and her lover, who had seized power from the king of England, is reopening following restoration. Mortimer's Hole, at Nottingham Castle, was used by King Edward III to capture his mother Queen Isabella and her lover, Roger Mortimer. Work has taken place...
U.K.・
BBC
Maisie Summers-Newton awarded MBE at Buckingham Palace
Paralympic swimming champion Maisie Summers-Newton has been made an MBE by the Princess Royal. The 20-year-old, from Wollaston in Northamptonshire, won two gold medals at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics. Miss Summers-Newton was presented her MBE for services to swimming by Princess Anne at Buckingham Palace. She said receiving the honour...
Comments / 0