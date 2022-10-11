Read full article on original website
Related
NHL
Bills players Allen, Knox show up to support Sabres, Tuch
Buffalo's football team returns favor for home opener at KeyBank Center. Josh Allen and Dawson Knox are a great connection on the football field and in the hockey stands. The Buffalo Bills quarterback and tight end, respectively, showed up at KeyBank Arena on Thursday to support the Buffalo Sabres in their 2022-23 season opener.
NHL
Crosby has three points, Penguins score six in win against Coyotes
PITTSBURGH -- Sidney Crosby began his 18th NHL season with a goal and two assists, helping the Pittsburgh Penguins defeat the Arizona Coyotes 6-2 in the season opener for each team at PPG Paints Arena on Thursday. The 35-year-old's 18 seasons are the most in Penguins history, passing Mario Lemieux's...
NHL
Matheson expected to be out eight weeks for Canadiens
Mike Matheson is expected to be out eight weeks for the Montreal Canadiens because of an abdominal muscle strain. The 28-year-old defenseman hasn't played since he was scratched ahead of Montreal's Kraft Hockeyville preseason game against Ottawa Senators on Oct. 6. The following day, the Canadiens said Matheson was taking...
NHL
NHL On Tap: Red Wings look for fast start against Canadiens
Gaudreau makes home debut for Blue Jackets; Jets brace for powerful Rangers. Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from four games Friday. Red Wings look for fast start. The Detroit...
RELATED PEOPLE
NHL
Final Buzzer: Winning Ways
LOS ANGELES - The gusher of offensive production the Kraken generated in Wednesday's road opener was flowing freely again here in southern California in a 4-1 win for Seattle, making it three of four possible standings points to start the second season. Among the scoring highlights: Matty Beniers notched his 12th point in his first 12 NHL games, newcomers Andre Burakovsky and Oliver Bjorkstrand have registered a goal and assist each in their first two Kraken games and fan-favorite-returnee Brandon Tanev notched the game-winning goal.
NHL
Jeanneret named to emeritus role with Buffalo Sabres
In his new role, Jeanneret will have a steady presence across team platforms and at events. The Buffalo Sabres are proud to announce that Hall-of-Famer Rick Jeanneret will remain with the organization in a newly formed Broadcaster Emeritus role. Jeanneret retired from play-by-play duties at the end of last season,...
NHL
Wright Sort of History
ANAHEIM - For Kraken fans who couldn't wait for the start of Season 2, especially with all of the offseason roster improvements, think about Shane Wright and his parents, Tanya and Simon. An 18-year-old son's dream goes technicolor tonight not far from Hollywood and right out of a storybook. "I'm...
NHL
LA Kings vs. Seattle Kraken: How to Watch
Brandt Clarke expected to make his NHL debut as the Kings seek the first win of their season. What you need to know ahead of the game against the Seattle Kraken:. Where: Crypto.com Arena (Los Angeles, CA) Watch: Bally Sports West. Listen: Kings Audio Network on iHeart Radio. Tickets: Kings...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NHL
Morning Skate Report: Oct. 13, 2022
The thrill and excitement of a proper Opening Knight has returned as the Vegas Golden Knights (1-0-0) take on the Chicago Blackhawks (0-1-0) on Thursday at 7 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena. The game is presented by Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. TV: AT&T SportsNet. Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340 |...
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES VS. AVALANCHE
FLAMES (0-0-0) vs. AVALANCHE (1-0-0) 7:30 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet One | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Mikko Rantanen (4) Goals - Arturri Lehkonen, Valeri Nichushkin (2) Special Teams:. Flames:. PP - N/A / PK...
NHL
'NHL Saturday', 'NHL Sunday' schedule announced
41 games to air in primetime in Europe beginning Oct. 15. NEW YORK - For the fifth straight year, the National Hockey League and its international media partners will bring live game broadcasts in prime time to hockey fans in Europe during the 2022-23 season. A record 41 NHL Saturday presented by SAP and NHL Sunday presented by SAP games will be broadcast to fans this season in more than 30 countries and territories, starting with the October 15 regular-season contest between Rasmus Dahlin and the Buffalo Sabres and Aleksander Barkov and the Florida Panthers. The full broadcast schedule is available here.
NHL
MTL@DET: What you need to know
DETROIT - Coming off Wednesday's season-opening win against the Maple Leafs, the Canadiens are in the Motor City on Friday for another Original Six matchup. Here's what you need to know heading into puck drop. 1. The Habs are away for their first road trip of the season, with dates...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL
Samuelsson signs seven-year, $30 million contract with Sabres
Defenseman has 12 assists in 54 NHL games, could have become restricted free agent after season. Mattias Samuelsson signed a seven-year, $30 million contract with the Buffalo Sabres on Wednesday. It has an average annual value of $4.29 million. "I think it was easy because, I've said it before, I...
NHL
5 TAKEAWAYS: Panthers 3, Islanders 1
With Sergei Bobrovsky standing tall in net, the Florida Panthers opened up their 2022-23 season in impressive fashion by grinding out a 3-1 win over the New York Islanders at UBS Arena on Thursday. When asked about the win, head coach Paul Maurice said he "loved all of it." "I...
NHL
The Culinary Kraken
'The Climate Collective' announces diverse and delicious slate of menu items to be served at Climate Pledge Arena for the upcoming Kraken season. When it comes to the food served at Climate Pledge Arena, the charge has always been to "turn arena cuisine upside down" while bringing the flavors of the Pacific Northwest to life through innovative and sustainable culinary ideas.
NHL
Young Ducks fan skates out with team in season opener
Ethan Baroldi had the skate of a lifetime on Wednesday. The 10-year-old Anaheim Ducks fan skated out with the team during introductions before their season opener against the Seattle Kraken at Honda Center. Baroldi, who has had four heart surgeries, the most recent in 2020, was named the 21st Duck...
NHL
Price receives warm welcome before Canadiens season opener
Bell Centre crowd gives Montreal goalie big ovation. During the pregame introductions, goaltender Carey Price was given a standing ovation by the fans in the Bell Centre. Carey Price is feeling the support from Montreal. Price received a standing ovation from the Bell Centre crowd before the Montreal Canadiens season...
NHL
Flames open season with win against Avalanche in Kadri, Huberdeau debut
CALGARY -- Jonathan Huberdeau and Nazem Kadri each had an assist in their Calgary Flames debut, a 5-3 win against the Colorado Avalanche at Scotiabank Saddledome on Thursday. Huberdeau was acquired with MacKenzie Weegar in a trade with the Florida Panthers in exchange for Matthew Tkachuk on July 22. Kadri, who won the Stanley Cup with Colorado last season, signed a seven-year, $49 million contract ($7 million average annual value) with Calgary on Aug. 18.
NHL
Matthews can score 60 again for Maple Leafs, Kane, Ovechkin say
The Toronto Maple Leafs center found a soft spot in the slot against the Washington Capitals at Scotiabank Arena on Thursday. As teammate Mark Giordano prepared to shoot from the left point, Matthews turned his body so he could extend his stick waist-high into the shooting lane. Giordano released a...
NHL
Huberdeau's sister, Josiane, sings national anthem at Flames opener
Calgary forward not the only one in the family with talent to spare. Before the Flames home opener Jonathan Huberdeau's sister, Josiane sang the American National Anthem. Jonathan Huberdeau's Calgary Flames debut was a family affair on Thursday. The Flames forward's 22-year-old sister, Josiane, sang the U.S. National Anthem before...
Comments / 0