ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blowing Rock, NC

This North Carolina Restaurant Was Voted Best For Dates & It Feels Like Visiting Europe

By Maeve Browne
Narcity USA
Narcity USA
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Syuvf_0iUmJA0G00

A spot in Blowing Rock, NC was named the best restaurant for date nights in the country, according to Tripadvisor. Dining in the installations feels like escaping to Europe without needing a passport.

The Restaurant At Gideon Ridge opened its doors in 2000 and is located inside a 1939 building that was later restored and transformed into a quaint hotel nestled in the Blue Ridge Mountains.

This intimate, fine dining experience offers panoramic views of the state's ancient natural beauty. Here you can enjoy your al-fresco style meal made with farm-fresh, local ingredients.

Their menu rotates daily depending on product availability and features multiple courses that utilize seasonal local produce. A typical entrée costs between $38 to $58.

Their culinary offerings are inspired by traditional European cuisine, and past menus have highlighted delicacies like pates, charcuterie, farmer's market salads, carpaccio, and racks of elk meat.

Traveling up to the inn nestled on the mountain ridge allows for a more intimate, outdoor dining experience. The space feels like being encapsulated by nature. Fire pits and a rustic but refined atmosphere allows for the perfect balance between luxury and rugged comfort.

One patron described their meal at the Inn as a "surreal experience."

"We moved on to an impressive wine list, great music, romantic fireside table, and the dining experience of a lifetime. The food was incredible, I had pork belly and rabbit liver, and then hunter made something special with my main course, pork lollipops. My fiancé had the meatballs and then the pan-seared trout. It was an absolute dream. Hunter was at the center of our experience, it was because of his incredible kindness and attitude that we will never forget this place," he shared on Tripadvisor.

Due to the popularity of this destination, reservations are necessary. So make sure you call ahead to secure your spot.

The Restaurant At Gideon Ridge

Price: 💸 💸 💸

Address: 202 Gideon Ridge Ln, Blowing Rock, NC 28605

Why You Need To Go: You can enjoy remarkable views while savoring unique, local specialties at the #1 best date night destination in the entire United States.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Robb Report

Shire Chic? This $30 Million Mountaintop Lodge in North Carolina Comes With a Hobbit-Style Guest House

Tucked within the Blue Ridge Mountains in North Carolina, Lazy Bear Lodge is the ultimate mountaintop getaway for those with a penchant for whimsy. The rustic lodge is located in Linville, North Carolina and was recently listed for $29.75 million, making it the most expensive residential property in all of North Carolina. And when you step foot on property, you’ll see why it lives up to the hype. Like its own amusement park, the mountaintop property spans just under six acres and encourages you to spend time outdoors. The majestic property is nestled near a massive rocky outcrop with a natural...
LINVILLE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
City
Blowing Rock, NC
focusnewspaper.com

Immerse Yourself In History At Hart Square Village, 10/22

Vale, NC – Hart Square Foundation will welcome visitors to its 37th Annual Living History Festival on October 22, 2022. Experience life as it would have been in the early 1800’s as you stroll through the nation’s largest collection of historic log structures. This event will showcase traditional arts, trades, and the pioneer lifestyle in North Carolina.
VALE, NC
lincolntimesnews.com

A sweet tradition continues in Lincoln County: Ellis Farm sorghum syrup

LINCOLNTON – Attending a sorghum syrup “making” is like taking a step back in time. The smell of pine wood burning fills the air. After the sap is pressed from the sorghum stalks, members of the extended Ellis family take turns stirring and skimming to remove any debris as the sap cooks down in a massive vat.
LINCOLN COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Travel Info#Linus Travel#Travel Guide#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#What To Do#Trout#Salad#Food Drink#Travel Destinations#European
lakenormanpublications.com

Lake Norman restaurant health inspections – Week of Oct. 10

Health departments in Mecklenburg, Iredell, Lincoln and Catawba counties inspected the following restaurants and food-service establishments Sept. 30 to Oct. 6:. Skybrook Golf Clubhouse, 14720 Northgreen Drive – 97.5. Cornelius. Jack’s Corner Tap, 8301 Magnolia Estates Drive – 97 Tenders, 18341 Statesville Road – 92 Circle...
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
WXII 12

Pastor once declared dead able to squeeze wife’s hand

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Wilkes County pastor who was once declared dead but who’s alive is becoming more responsive, according to his family. Ryan Marlow’s wife, Megan Marlow told WXII 12 that she and her family have been in Tennessee getting additional care for her husband since late September.
WILKES COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

North Carolina man wins $700,000 lottery prize from $10 scratch-off

LENOIR, N.C. (WGHP) — Jose Romero-Garcia, of Lenoir, bought a $10 scratch-off and collected a $700,000 prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Romero-Garcia bought his winning Scorching Hot 7s ticket from Cheek’s Convenience & Grill on Blowing Rock Boulevard in Lenoir. He claimed his prize Friday at lottery headquarters. After required federal […]
LENOIR, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WCNC

Lawyers looking into who can be held responsible after man drove off a 'bridge to nowhere' in Catawba County

HICKORY, N.C. — Lawyers for the family of a man who drove off a “bridge to nowhere” in Catawba County are looking for who is responsible. Philip John Paxson died on Sept. 30; he was unfamiliar with the area and his car was found in a ravine the next day. Neighbors say that bridge collapsed nearly a decade ago, and the road has been a problem since, but nothing has been done to fix it.
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Iredell County church prepares for expansion with ‘The Bridge’

This month, Watermark Church is celebrating some big anniversaries… our fifth in our church home and our 15th since our very first service! A lot has changed in our world since our church started, and even since we moved into our beautiful home, but one thing that has not changed is Watermark’s unswerving commitment to Jesus’ Great Commandment and Great Commission! (Matthew 22:37-40; 28:18-20)
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
iredellfreenews.com

2022 Carolina BalloonFest: Parking Information

During the weekend, FREE parking for all patrons is located at the Park & Ride, at the Iredell County Fairgrounds, located at 630 N. Main St, Troutman, NC 28166. FREE, rotating Charter Bus shuttle services to BalloonFest all weekend. ​FRIDAY October 15 ♦ opens from 2 PM until The End...
TROUTMAN, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

NCDOT Crews Prepare for Wintry Weather

BOONE, N.C. — It may still be fall across the Carolinas, but the North Carolina Department of Transportation is already getting ready for wintry weather. The NCDOT held its annual snow prep day at the Watauga County Maintenance Yard in Boone on Wednesday. Crews checked equipment, loaded trucks, prepared...
BOONE, NC
WXII 12

Yadkin County man celebrates $250,000 lottery win

YADKIN COUNTY, N.C. — Darrell Gilmore of Jonesville tried his luck on a $5 scratch-off and won a $250,000 prize. Click the video player above to view other headlines from WXII 12 News. Gilmore bought his lucky "20x The Cash" ticket from "1 Stop" #6 on West Mountain Street...
YADKIN COUNTY, NC
Narcity USA

Narcity USA

51K+
Followers
6K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Welcome to your digital downtown. Find everything you need to know about anywhere you want to go — because you live in the most interesting place in the world.✨

 https://www.narcity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy