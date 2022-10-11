This North Carolina Restaurant Was Voted Best For Dates & It Feels Like Visiting Europe

A spot in Blowing Rock, NC was named the best restaurant for date nights in the country, according to Tripadvisor. Dining in the installations feels like escaping to Europe without needing a passport.

The Restaurant At Gideon Ridge opened its doors in 2000 and is located inside a 1939 building that was later restored and transformed into a quaint hotel nestled in the Blue Ridge Mountains.

This intimate, fine dining experience offers panoramic views of the state's ancient natural beauty. Here you can enjoy your al-fresco style meal made with farm-fresh, local ingredients.

Their menu rotates daily depending on product availability and features multiple courses that utilize seasonal local produce. A typical entrée costs between $38 to $58.

Their culinary offerings are inspired by traditional European cuisine, and past menus have highlighted delicacies like pates, charcuterie, farmer's market salads, carpaccio, and racks of elk meat.

Traveling up to the inn nestled on the mountain ridge allows for a more intimate, outdoor dining experience. The space feels like being encapsulated by nature. Fire pits and a rustic but refined atmosphere allows for the perfect balance between luxury and rugged comfort.

One patron described their meal at the Inn as a "surreal experience."

"We moved on to an impressive wine list, great music, romantic fireside table, and the dining experience of a lifetime. The food was incredible, I had pork belly and rabbit liver, and then hunter made something special with my main course, pork lollipops. My fiancé had the meatballs and then the pan-seared trout. It was an absolute dream. Hunter was at the center of our experience, it was because of his incredible kindness and attitude that we will never forget this place," he shared on Tripadvisor.

Due to the popularity of this destination, reservations are necessary. So make sure you call ahead to secure your spot.

The Restaurant At Gideon Ridge

Price: 💸 💸 💸

Address: 202 Gideon Ridge Ln, Blowing Rock, NC 28605

Why You Need To Go: You can enjoy remarkable views while savoring unique, local specialties at the #1 best date night destination in the entire United States.