San Diego, CA

Nick Jonas' Tequila Bar Opened In San Diego & The Reviews Don't Look So Good

By Jenna Kelley
Narcity USA
Narcity USA
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yZJ8y_0iUmJ4n900

Pop star, Nick Jonas', newest venture is the tequila industry, and his newest San Diego bar, Villa One Tequila Gardens, just had its grand opening Sunday. The focal point is to promote his spirits brand, so customers were excited to test it out.

The swanky new nightlife venue is in Gaslamp Quarter and has a patio-style vibe with the San Diego skyline as a backdrop.

If the ambiance is giving top shelf, Google reviews and Instagram comments say the product and service were giving bottom shelf.

Since its opening, it's received 2.7 out of 5 stars on Google. The common denominator between customers seems to be their distaste for "overpriced" menu items.

Just yesterday a reviewer named Jeremy Williams wrote: "Unfortunately what you've heard is true. Drinks are not worth the price, ordered food and never got it. Place wasn't even busy and it just was not worth the hype.. it's a cool vibe and super scenic rooftop bar but they've got a lot to work out. Has a lot of potential but it's not there yet.."

A lot of publications about the venue also said the drinks they ordered barely gave them a "buzz."

Jonas himself went to his new spot on Sunday for the ribbon cutting and posted it to his Instagram page.

A fan and patron took to his comment section and seemed to agree with the food and beverage evaluations on the major search engine.

She said, "tbh the price for the food was kinda eh. And the new 'night put policy' where anyone there after 10pm gets charged an automatic $75 per person is f*n ridiculous."

The comment continued as she revealed she left the tequila garden "completely sober". The reviewer said she had high hopes and was let down.

On Google reviews, the company only responded to a person who gave them five stars and had a great time.

Villa One Tequila Gardens has other locations opening in Los Angeles, Miami, Las Vegas and New York City in the upcoming year.

The reviews were accurately portrayed at the time of publication and are subject to change.

