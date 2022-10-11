Read full article on original website
Attention all movie buffs: a New Jersey piece of cinematic history is for sale. The Toms River house used in the classic “Amityville Horror” film is on the market. (In the movie, a murder had taken place in the house, causing it to be haunted. In real life, there was no murder and no haunting. Plus, in the movie, the house was on Long Island).
HILLSBOROUGH, N.J. -- We're possibly a step closer to resolving one of the oldest debates -- is Central Jersey real?A new bill introduced in the state Legislature would formally define Central Jersey as Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, and Somerset counties.But, as CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reported Wednesday, it aims to do much more than that.READ MORE: Click here to read the billIf you live in New Jersey, you know there are many items up for debate. Pork roll or Taylor ham? Hoagie or sub? Pump your gas or have it pumped for you?But perhaps one of the oldest debates is whether Central...
A sinkhole on a beach in Monmouth County has once again become a hazard, and officials are hoping to find a permanent solution.
Did you know that the most famous actor in the world graduated high school in New Jersey?. His name is Thomas C. Maypother, IV, better known as Tom Cruise. His middle name is Cruise, which he took on for his stage (last) name. Cruise Is a graduate of Glen Ridge...
If this were a dinosaur movie it would be called "Jerkasskick Park" because whoever this jerk is definitely deserves to get his ass kicked. At Allaire State Park for several years now families with kids have been discovering something truly magical and special hidden in the woods. Dinosaurs. Sculptures of dinosaurs made all from branches, twigs and twine. It's been the work of artist Robin Ruggiero and her work has been loved by many.
My friends and I couldn't believe our eyes. We've got some gorgeous homes here in Ocean County, especially when you get closer to the beach areas. Recently, my friends and I were exploring the neighborhood near their house in Toms River and we saw a ton of beautiful beachfront homes. Most of them were the typical beachfront home style, with light colors, balconies, and summery exteriors. But not this home.
If attention is good, then Jersey City has done well in recent weeks. First there was Jersey City’s surprise 10th place finish in Money Magazine’s “2022—2023 50 Best Places to Live” report. Then came a New York Times piece profiling a young couple’s search for an “affordable” home. Simultaneously, studies hit the inbox looking at Chilltown’s cost of living, safety and “greenness.” One analysis found Jersey City first in the key metric of “Doughnut Shops per Square Mile.”
On Oct. 21, there will be a Comedy Night Fundraiser along with a gift auction at the Fiorendo Sigismondi Community Center in Cliffwood Beach benefiting Anthony Yepez of Keyport. Anthony is a 36-year-old dad to a 10-year-old daughter and along with his fiancé recently welcomed a baby girl in July....
A letter from Gov. Phil Murphy to the Port Authority about New York’s proposed congestion pricing plan comes with a stern warning to the bi-state agency – don’t cut New Jersey projects if revenue drops. A copy of the Oct. 11 letter, obtained by NJ Advance Media,...
If you’re a Hallmark Christmas movie fanatic, you’ll want to attend Christmas Con coming to Edison, NJ, on Dec. 9, 10, and 11. That’s 4 Entertainment is a company that puts on some of the biggest conventions around the country including Christmas Con on the West Coast and one right here in the Garden State.
Anthony Cavallo, of Clark, New Jersey, reportedly died in a motorcycle accident. Many people who knew Anthony Cavallo mourn his untimely loss because he was such a wonderful friend to so many. Many people in Anthony Cavallo’s local community have resorted to social media to express their grief over his...
I'm absolutely outraged and in disbelief that New Jersey drivers may get an extra $50 fee every time we travel into the city. That's how you treat your freakin' neighbors?!?! How greedy can you get?. Going into NYC is usually a mass transit operation for my family. We take the...
These fabulous photographs are from Andy Blair’s Flickr site. He’s taken us back to 1970s New York before, but now we’re focusing on Jersey City. In the 1970s the city experienced a period of urban decline that saw many of its wealthy residents leave for the suburbs, due to rising crime, civil unrest, political corruption, and economic hardship. From 1950 to 1980, Jersey City lost 75,000 residents, and from 1975 to 1982, it lost 5,000 jobs, or 9% of its workforce.
Diners have been a quintessential part of the American dining experience for decades and no other state does them better than New Jersey. Whether you’re in the mood for breakfast at 1 am or a juicy BLT for lunch, you can find a diner in just about every corner of New Jersey. But not all diners are created equally. After some investigation on Google, we were able to find which NJ diner is a winning favorite with the highest star rating and by far the most reviews out of any other in the state.
WALL, N.J. -- A New Jersey family is getting a much needed boost following a painful loss. Margie Moorman was presented with a year of mortgage payments in a surprise ceremony. The gift was made possible through a partnership with McLaughlin Financial Group and the Gradient Gives Back Foundation. Moorman's husband, Jim, passed away from an aggressive form of mouth cancer last December. "I just never thought that I would be facing life -- not to say alone, but alone," she said. "It's just everything is a struggle. And for you guys to do this, they're like family."This is the second time McLaughlin and Gradient have helped with family with a year of mortgage payments. They also helped last year after learning about Jim Moorman's cancer battle.
I'm so proud to be a third-generation Italian American and consider myself lucky to have grown up in an Italian neighborhood in Union City. So as we celebrate Italian American Heritage Month, I think it would be a great thing if all those like me would take the time to learn about the struggle of our ancestors.
PRINCETON — Just four days after President Joe Biden joined Jon Bon Jovi at Gov. Phil Murphy's Middletown home for a $1 million Democratic National Committee fundraiser, Vice President Kamala Harris will attend another DNC 'finance event' in New Jersey Monday morning. According to an Associated Press daybook entry,...
It was an epic love story that spanned almost seven decades, a marriage that lasted 65 years. It was a union that began innocently at a school dance at the now-defunct St. Cecilia’s High School in Kearny, when a shy sophomore named Jo-Ann Foster was introduced to star athlete Charlie Dolan, a senior at the school and a three-sport standout (soccer, basketball and baseball) who was well on his way to becoming the school’s all-time leading scorer in basketball.
Police say they could be connected, but the violence is disrupting school activities -- including the homecoming game at the high school.
