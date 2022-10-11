Read full article on original website
Plainsman
Area volleyball 10-14-22
WOLSEY – In a matchup of the top two teams in 281 Conference volleyball, the Wolsey-Wessington Lady Warbirds swept the Wessington Springs Lady Spartans 25-17, 25-20, and 25-16 in Wolsey on Thursday. Wolsey-Wessington, the fifth-ranked team in Class B in the latest poll, moves to 22-3 behind nine kills...
Plainsman
Tigers battle back to defeat Roosevelt in 5
SIOUX FALLS – A controversial call in the fifth set seemed to pull the Huron Tigers from the brink of a loss and the Tigers rallied to pull out the five-set victory over the Sioux Falls Roosevelt Rough Riders by scores of 21-25, 25-21, 27-25, 20-25, and 15-13 in Sioux Falls Tuesday.
Plainsman
Jefferson records sweep against Tigers
HURON — The Sioux Falls Jefferson Cavaliers showed a deep and dynamic attack Thursday in sweeping the Huron Tigers in straight sets 25-20, 25-19, and 25-12 at Huron Arena. The Tigers got off to a strong start in the first set, as a Jefferson hitting error, a kill by Isabelle Ellwein, and a service ace from Emma Ross put the Tigers up 3-1 early.
Plainsman
Middle school volleyball 10-12-22
HURON — The Huron seventh-grade volleyball teams recorded a sweep against Brookings on Tuesday. The Tigers won the A-match with set scores of 25-20, 22-25 and 15-8. Lennon Magness-Caudell had five kills on 12 of 13 attacks for Huron, while Claire Davis had three kills on 7 of 11 hits. Piper DeJean and Maggie Storm each had a kill.
Plainsman
Douglas Eugene Peterson, of Woonsocket
WOONSOCKET — Douglas Eugene Peterson was born in Mitchell on January 18, 1941, to Alven and Myrtle (Leines) Peterson, and he passed away on Tuesday, October 4, 2022, due to a heart condition. A prayer service was held Thursday at Spirit of Faith Lutheran-Methodist Church in Woonsocket. A funeral...
Plainsman
Robert “Bob” W. Lager, 82, of Miller
MILLER — Robert “Bob” W. Lager, 82, of Miller, passed away on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at Good Samaritan Society in Miller. Memorial Service will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, at First Presbyterian Church in Miller. Burial will be at Mount Pleasant Cemetery in Artesian.
Plainsman
PEO Reciprocity Scholarship
The Huron P.E.O. Reciprocity Scholarship was awarded to Katherine Huntley-Gomez, right. Presenting the award is Cheryl Krutzfeldt. Huntley-Gomez is a nursing student at South East Technical College and an employee at HRMC.
Plainsman
David Glanzer, 86, of Hillside Colony
DOLAND — David Glanzer, 86, of Hillside Colony, passed away on Friday, October 7, 2022, at Hillside Colony in Doland. His funeral service was held on Monday at Hillside Colony with burial in the colony cemetery. Arrangements are with Welter Funeral Home.
Plainsman
County approves Shamrock Colony drainage tiles
HURON — The Beadle County Commission met Tuesday morning with a light agenda, highlighted by a drainage board hearing regarding a proposal by Shamrock Colony to add drainage tiles to three quarters of land in Barrett Township. Commissioners heard from Director of Equalization Kim Eichstadt on the application, and...
