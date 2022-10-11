HURON — The Huron seventh-grade volleyball teams recorded a sweep against Brookings on Tuesday. The Tigers won the A-match with set scores of 25-20, 22-25 and 15-8. Lennon Magness-Caudell had five kills on 12 of 13 attacks for Huron, while Claire Davis had three kills on 7 of 11 hits. Piper DeJean and Maggie Storm each had a kill.

