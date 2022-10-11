Read full article on original website
90s Jam Party Kicks Off Arkansas State Fair With Tone Loc
It's time for a road trip to the 82nd Annual Arkansas State Fair in Little Rock, Arkansas kicking off today Friday, Oct. 14, and running through Sunday, Oct. 23. Besides all the carnival rides, livestock shows, pageants, attractions, and live entertainment the biggest hit has always been the food. Sure you can enjoy all the traditional favorites like corn dogs, funnel cakes, pickle pizza, gator on a stick, and spaghetti meatballs on a stick. See the list of food vendors here.
The Little Rock Zoo Celebrates Their… African Penguins?
Did you know there are penguins in Africa? This is the first I've heard of it. Well, did you know that there are 18 African Penguins in Little Rock, Arkansas? You do now. Just imagine "Waddle You Know About African Penguins," when you finished reading this. International African Penguin Day,...
Don’t Stop Your Car on This Street in Hot Springs, Arkansas!
It's that time of year again when I like to remind you of some places near Texarkana where you can go for some eerie creepy fun. Gravity Hill as it is known in Hot Springs, Arkansas has become a favorite this time of year for folks wanting to get a little scare. More than likely you will need to ask someone how to get there because Google Maps can't locate Magnet Street or at least it didn't in 2018 when it was discovered. However, if you watch the video at the end of this story it will tell you how to get there.
Arkansas Dust Devil Gets A Little Too Close For Comfort
THV11 in Little Rock posted this Arkansas Dust Devil on their YouTube page. Turned out to be a bit of a close call. Dust Devils are not usually very dangerous, but sometimes they can get out of control in both strength and size. As usual, it's not the wind itself...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
This Arkansas City Is One Of The 10 Most Deadly In The United States
There has been a lot of talk about crime recently in the news. Texarkana gets a bad rap for being a dangerous city, but this Arkansas city is one of the 10 most deadly cities in the United States. So the information I am going to share on each city...
See TV’s Munster Car + Meet Eddie at Halloween Bash in Arkansas
Things are about to get a little spooky in historic downtown Hot Springs, Arkansas in the Bridge Street Entertainment District on Friday, Oct. 28. The event is being billed as Bridge St. LIVE: Ichabod Halloween Bash. Bridge St. LIVE: Ichabod Halloween Bash. Come dressed in a costume and join the...
5 Most Terrifying Pulse-Pounding Haunted Attractions in Arkansas
October is finally here and that means it's the spooky season. If you are looking for something frightfully fun to do this month, Arkansas has some very creepy haunted attractions that are worth the drive, if you like getting the you-know-what scared out of you. Let's take a look at...
