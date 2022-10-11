Read full article on original website
County approves Shamrock Colony drainage tiles
HURON — The Beadle County Commission met Tuesday morning with a light agenda, highlighted by a drainage board hearing regarding a proposal by Shamrock Colony to add drainage tiles to three quarters of land in Barrett Township. Commissioners heard from Director of Equalization Kim Eichstadt on the application, and...
Students can utilize new Dakota Dreams tutor service
HURON — Students in the Huron School District can utilize a new online tutoring program called Dakota Dreams, Supt. Kraig Steinhoff told School Board members Monday night. Dakota Dreams is an online and free tutoring program for students in grades K-12. All sessions are taught by university students already accepted into the School of Education at Northern State University or Black Hills State University.
PEO Reciprocity Scholarship
The Huron P.E.O. Reciprocity Scholarship was awarded to Katherine Huntley-Gomez, right. Presenting the award is Cheryl Krutzfeldt. Huntley-Gomez is a nursing student at South East Technical College and an employee at HRMC.
Douglas Eugene Peterson, of Woonsocket
WOONSOCKET — Douglas Eugene Peterson was born in Mitchell on January 18, 1941, to Alven and Myrtle (Leines) Peterson, and he passed away on Tuesday, October 4, 2022, due to a heart condition. A prayer service was held Thursday at Spirit of Faith Lutheran-Methodist Church in Woonsocket. A funeral...
Harman, Lien lead Huron in Roger Loecker Invitational
HURON — Cheech Harman and TJ Lien finished fourth and fifth, respectively, for Huron in the varsity boys’ race during the Roger Loecker Cross Country Invitational held Thursday at Broadland Creek Golf Course. Yankton’s Dylan Payer won the boys’ race in 17:06.08, while Jared Lutmer of Pierre was...
Rising from the ashes
Construction crews are placing steel supports at the DEX (Dakota Events CompleX) that is beginning to take shape at the South Dakota State Fairgrounds, replacing the beef complex that was destroyed by fire on Oct. 31, 2020. The DEX will be approximately 150,000-square-feet with 5,000 seats for spectators.
Robert “Bob” W. Lager, 82, of Miller
MILLER — Robert “Bob” W. Lager, 82, of Miller, passed away on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at Good Samaritan Society in Miller. Memorial Service will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, at First Presbyterian Church in Miller. Burial will be at Mount Pleasant Cemetery in Artesian.
Randal Knadle, age 74, of De Smet
DE SMET — Randal Knadle, age 74, of De Smet, passed away Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, at the De Smet Hospital in De Smet. Funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 14, at American Lutheran Church in De Smet with the Rev. Gary Anderson officiating. Visitation...
Middle school volleyball 10-12-22
HURON — The Huron seventh-grade volleyball teams recorded a sweep against Brookings on Tuesday. The Tigers won the A-match with set scores of 25-20, 22-25 and 15-8. Lennon Magness-Caudell had five kills on 12 of 13 attacks for Huron, while Claire Davis had three kills on 7 of 11 hits. Piper DeJean and Maggie Storm each had a kill.
Area volleyball 10-14-22
WOLSEY – In a matchup of the top two teams in 281 Conference volleyball, the Wolsey-Wessington Lady Warbirds swept the Wessington Springs Lady Spartans 25-17, 25-20, and 25-16 in Wolsey on Thursday. Wolsey-Wessington, the fifth-ranked team in Class B in the latest poll, moves to 22-3 behind nine kills...
Tigers battle back to defeat Roosevelt in 5
SIOUX FALLS – A controversial call in the fifth set seemed to pull the Huron Tigers from the brink of a loss and the Tigers rallied to pull out the five-set victory over the Sioux Falls Roosevelt Rough Riders by scores of 21-25, 25-21, 27-25, 20-25, and 15-13 in Sioux Falls Tuesday.
