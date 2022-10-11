ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brits ‘highly unlikely’ to get Bank Holiday for King Charles’ coronation

By Katie Davis
 3 days ago

BRITS are "highly unlikely" to get a Bank Holiday to celebrate King Charles' coronation, according to royal sources.

Charles will be crowned King alongside his wife Camilla on May 6 next year, the Palace confirmed on Tuesday.

Brits had been hoping for a bank holiday for the King's coronation Credit: Getty
Charles' coronation will be held almost 70 years after his mother's ceremony in 1953 Credit: PA

His Majesty's coronation at London's Westminster Abbey will take place almost 70 years after his mother's ceremony in 1953.

But under Charles' plans for a slimmed-down coronation, Brits will not be given a bank holiday, according to the Mirror.

Detailed plans are yet to be finalised, however - meaning a bank holiday could still be scheduled.

Many Brits will already be off work on the day itself as the royal occasion falls on a Saturday.

It has not officially been confirmed whether workers will get an extra day off on a different date, however.

Ministers are understood to have discussed moving the May Day bank holiday to the following week on May 8.

While the King is understood to want a scaled-back affair in recognition of the rising cost of living, and to support his idea of slimmed-down monarchy, the event will still boast the pomp and ceremony of nine centuries of royal traditions.

The event will “represent modern Britain” and is expected to be cut to around a third in length - lasting just an hour.

It was previously reported the historic event would be held in June 2023, which marks the 70th anniversary of the Queen's coronation.

But Buckingham Palace has revealed the service for the new Head of State will take place on Saturday May 6, 2023 - eight months after Her Majesty's death and on what will be Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's son Archie's fourth birthday.

The date was chosen so it does not clash with Eurovision which is held a week later in Liverpool and football cup finals at the end of the month and early June.

May has also got the nod as weather experts predict pleasant weather for the ceremony that will be watched on telly by millions around the globe.

Camilla will be crowned alongside her husband, just as the Queen Mother was by King George VI in 1937.

The Queen was crowned on June 2, 1953 - 16 months after becoming monarch, but her son will have to wait just nine months.

And the palace said the deeply religious affair will be "rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry" but also "reflect the monarch's role today and look towards the future".

The event, which is steeped in more than 1,000 years of royal history, will be conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby.

Blueprints for the plans suggest the guest list will be slashed from 8,000 to 2,000.

And the dress code will be downgraded from ceremonial robes to more relaxed lounge suits, it is alleged.

