ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Roy Keane in huge Lionel Messi snub as Man Utd legend names top three players of all time

By Ian Tuckey
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago

ROY KEANE has landed a blow on Lionel Messi that's as fierce as one of his crunching tackles.

The Manchester United legend omitted seven-time Ballon d'Or winner Messi from his top three of all-time greats.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0E8AB5_0iUmGp9000
Lionel Messi looks as if he's just heard of his snub from Roy Keane Credit: AP

Maradona, Cristiano Ronaldo and Zinedine Zidane made Keane's list.

But his trio of picks for best-ever Premier League stars was less controversial.

He chose former Old Trafford team-mates Ronaldo and Wayne Rooney, plus Arsenal's record scorer Thierry Henry.

It comes as fans on social media are in a frenzy over the possibility of Messi, 35, and 37-year-old Ronaldo finally playing together.

PSG will reportedly let "fed-up" striker Kylian Mbappe leave.

And that's sparked talk of Portugal hero Ron joining Argentina icon Messi in Paris.

But for ex-Ireland hardman Keane it would NOT be a pair-up of GOATs.

Asked for his top three, he told Sky Sports: "Maradona would have to be up there, Ronaldo and I'd probably say Zidane for me.

CASINO SPECIAL - BEST NEW CUSTOMER SIGN UP DEALS

"He has to be up there. I thought he was amazing. I was lucky enough to play against him - brilliant player, nasty, scored a goal, won the big prizes. It's hard to beat that."

Keane left out Ryan Giggs and Alan Shearer from his list of finest English top-flight aces.

He said: "Looking at players in the Premier League - Cristiano Ronaldo, Wayne Rooney and Thierry Henry.

"They're the three I thought were excellent."

Fellow Sky pundit Jamie Carragher named Diego Maradona, Messi and Zidane as his worldwide all-time choices.

But he refused to consider players he hadn't seen, such as Pele and Johan Cruyff.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tmD5b_0iUmGp9000
Cristiano Ronaldo made the all-time list of ex-Man Utd team-mate Roy Keane Credit: Getty

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alan Shearer
Person
Roy Keane
Person
Pele
Person
Jamie Carragher
Person
Johan Cruyff
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
Zinedine Zidane
Person
Ryan Giggs
Person
Lionel Messi
Person
Wayne Rooney
Person
Thierry Henry
Person
Diego Maradona
Daily Mail

'This is the Champions League and you pay a high price for each error you make': Xavi admits Gerard Pique's blunder cost Barcelona in 3-3 draw with Inter Milan as he allowed Nicolo Barella to equalise, with Catalans facing Champions League exit

Barcelona veteran Gerard Pique made a costly error as Xavi Hernandez's side were left staring into the abyss with their Champions League dreams in tatters. A 3-3 draw at home to Inter Milan has left the Catalan club facing a costly early exit from the competition having leveraged much of their controversial summer business on a strong run in the competition.
UEFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester United#Ballon D Or#Old Trafford#Sky Sports
Yardbarker

Chelsea star set to miss next 4-5 games and looks increasingly doubtful for the World Cup

Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante has reportedly been dealt a huge blow as his World Cup hopes are now in serious doubt due to injury. According to L’Equipe, the France international has a hamstring problem that looks set to rule him out of at least the next 4-5 games, and that could mean he’ll struggle to make it back in time to play in this winter’s World Cup in Qatar.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
Country
Portugal
NewsBreak
Paris Saint-Germain F.C.
Country
Argentina
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Premier League
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
816K+
Followers
44K+
Post
274M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy