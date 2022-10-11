ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A large cockroach thought extinct since the 1930s was just rediscovered on a small island in Australia

In 1887, Australian Museum scientists undertook a pioneering expedition to Lord Howe Island, a tiny patch of land off the east coast of Australia. Among their many discoveries, they recorded “a large Blatta” – a type of cockroach – under a decaying log. This was later described as Panesthia lata, the Lord Howe Island wood-feeding cockroach. P. lata was noted as being highly abundant, playing a key role in nutrient recycling, and presumably a food source for the many birds on the island. Alas, in 1918 rats arrived on the island from a shipwreck. By the late 20th century, P. lata could...
Daily Mail

Armored 'shark' that lived 439 million years ago is humans' oldest jawed ancestor - and it predates the previous specimen by 15 million years

An ancient armored 'shark' that roamed the oceans 436 million years ago is believed to be humans' oldest jawed ancestor - predating the previous specimen by 15 million years. Paleontologists reconstructed tiny skeletal fragments unearthed in China that belonged to a creature with an external body 'armor' and several pairs of fin spines that separate it from living jawed fish like cartilaginous sharks and rays.
The Independent

Zoo shares rare sighting of first fossa pups to be born in its 91-year history

A zoo has shared rare footage of the first fossa pups to be born in its 91-year history.The 12-week-old triplets were spotted for the first time by keepers as they emerged from their den at Chester Zoo in Cheshire.The tiny trio, born to the zoo’s five-year-old adult fossas named Shala and Isalo in July, have been identified as one male and two females but zookeepers are yet to decide on names for the youngsters.Zookeeper Rachael Boatwright said: “While it’s still early days, the three pups are doing great and are now full of confidence as they learn to climb trees...
Interesting Engineering

Giant four-legged kangaroo survived until 20,000 years ago, study reveals

A four-legged giant kangaroo that formerly roamed Papua New Guinea (PNG) may have lived as recently as 20,000 years ago, a press release announced on Friday. The fresh analysis indicates the kangaroo lived long after other large-bodied 'megafauna' on mainland Australia went extinct and underscores the significance of the use of modern analytical techniques to confirm timelines of life on Earth.
Daily Mail

Dinosaur found with fossilised skin on its legs and feet - despite its carcass being ravaged by scavengers 67 million years ago - shows 'dino-mummies' might be more common than previously thought

Dinosaur 'mummies', as they are often termed, is when the remains of a prehistoric beast are found covered in fossilised skin. Experts had believed them to be relatively rare but a new discovery hints that they might be more common than previously thought. It follows the unearthing of a dinosaur...
ScienceAlert

The Frogs Vanished, Then People Got Sick. This Was No Harmless Coincidence.

Since the global pandemic began in 2020, the world has become ever more aware that the health of our species is closely intertwined with other animals. Today, the conversation is mostly focused on birds and mammals, with amphibians rarely considered – but that may be a dangerous oversight. A newly published study on frogs and malaria illustrates how intimately human health may be impacted by these lovable – if somewhat slimy – creatures. In the 1980s, ecologists in Costa Rica and Panama began to notice a quiet and dramatic decline in amphibian numbers. Frogs and salamanders in this part of the world were...
ScienceAlert

Ancient DNA From 1 Million Years Ago Discovered in Antarctica

As we're a species with ever-shrinking attention spans, it can be difficult to comprehend just how long life has been around on Earth. However, try to get your head around this one: Scientists have dug up fragments of DNA dating back 1 million years ago. Found beneath the floor of the Scotia Sea, north of the Antarctic, these fragments of organic material can be invaluable in charting the history of the region – mapping out what has lived in the ocean and across what kind of time spans. Technically referred to as sedaDNA – for sedimentary ancient DNA – the recovered samples...
Phys.org

From coelacanths to crinoids: These nine 'living fossils' haven't changed in millions of years

We see evolution all around us, constantly, in every living thing. Yet in the deep oceans we find a number of "living fossils" reminiscent of creatures from prehistoric times. In his 1859 book On the Origin of Species, esteemed naturalist Charles Darwin coined the term "living fossil" to describe living organisms that appeared unchanged from their extinct fossil relatives. The term has since been used to describe long-enduring lineages, relict populations, groups with low diversity, and groups with DNA that has hardly changed in millions of years.
Phys.org

Wildlife trade threatening unprotected animals

International trade in animals not regulated by multilateral agreements is putting them under increasing threat. More than three times the number of unregulated animal species are being imported into the United States compared to the number of regulated species. Closer monitoring of trade in these species is urgently required so...
Phys.org

Fungus living inside cave crickets reveals fungal evolution steps

Sometimes, the answers to questions about evolution can be found in the strangest of places. For example, researchers from Japan have now discovered that a fungus found in cave cricket feces can help to shine a light on fungal evolution. In a study published last month in Mycologia, a research...
