A large cockroach thought extinct since the 1930s was just rediscovered on a small island in Australia
In 1887, Australian Museum scientists undertook a pioneering expedition to Lord Howe Island, a tiny patch of land off the east coast of Australia. Among their many discoveries, they recorded “a large Blatta” – a type of cockroach – under a decaying log. This was later described as Panesthia lata, the Lord Howe Island wood-feeding cockroach. P. lata was noted as being highly abundant, playing a key role in nutrient recycling, and presumably a food source for the many birds on the island. Alas, in 1918 rats arrived on the island from a shipwreck. By the late 20th century, P. lata could...
Armored 'shark' that lived 439 million years ago is humans' oldest jawed ancestor - and it predates the previous specimen by 15 million years
An ancient armored 'shark' that roamed the oceans 436 million years ago is believed to be humans' oldest jawed ancestor - predating the previous specimen by 15 million years. Paleontologists reconstructed tiny skeletal fragments unearthed in China that belonged to a creature with an external body 'armor' and several pairs of fin spines that separate it from living jawed fish like cartilaginous sharks and rays.
Hobbit-Like Human Species Approximately the Size of a 3-Year-Old Modern Child Discovered in 2004
On the tiny island of Flores, near Bali, Indonesia, scientists discovered the bones of a miniature human species that used to live there 18,000 years ago. This human species, named Homo floresiensis, are described as having a grapefruit-size brain and the size of a 3-year-old modern child.
Zoo shares rare sighting of first fossa pups to be born in its 91-year history
A zoo has shared rare footage of the first fossa pups to be born in its 91-year history.The 12-week-old triplets were spotted for the first time by keepers as they emerged from their den at Chester Zoo in Cheshire.The tiny trio, born to the zoo’s five-year-old adult fossas named Shala and Isalo in July, have been identified as one male and two females but zookeepers are yet to decide on names for the youngsters.Zookeeper Rachael Boatwright said: “While it’s still early days, the three pups are doing great and are now full of confidence as they learn to climb trees...
Check out all the mesmerising winners of the Wildlife Photographer of the Year
Whether you’re addicted to David Attenborough documentaries or a huge fan of ‘Madagascar 2’, there’s no denying that we’re all obsessed with seeing the world’s most wondrous creatures and their fascinating behaviours up close. And wildlife photography is no small feat. No, we’re not...
Giant four-legged kangaroo survived until 20,000 years ago, study reveals
A four-legged giant kangaroo that formerly roamed Papua New Guinea (PNG) may have lived as recently as 20,000 years ago, a press release announced on Friday. The fresh analysis indicates the kangaroo lived long after other large-bodied 'megafauna' on mainland Australia went extinct and underscores the significance of the use of modern analytical techniques to confirm timelines of life on Earth.
Dinosaur-Like Reptile That Was Discovered In Arizona Now Has A New Name
The reptile was originally discovered in 2014 and now has a new name.
Dinosaur found with fossilised skin on its legs and feet - despite its carcass being ravaged by scavengers 67 million years ago - shows 'dino-mummies' might be more common than previously thought
Dinosaur 'mummies', as they are often termed, is when the remains of a prehistoric beast are found covered in fossilised skin. Experts had believed them to be relatively rare but a new discovery hints that they might be more common than previously thought. It follows the unearthing of a dinosaur...
The Frogs Vanished, Then People Got Sick. This Was No Harmless Coincidence.
Since the global pandemic began in 2020, the world has become ever more aware that the health of our species is closely intertwined with other animals. Today, the conversation is mostly focused on birds and mammals, with amphibians rarely considered – but that may be a dangerous oversight. A newly published study on frogs and malaria illustrates how intimately human health may be impacted by these lovable – if somewhat slimy – creatures. In the 1980s, ecologists in Costa Rica and Panama began to notice a quiet and dramatic decline in amphibian numbers. Frogs and salamanders in this part of the world were...
Scientists say fossils showing ancient fins forerunners of arms, legs
Ancient fossils of a jawless freshwater fish appear to make a connection of the first sign of paired fins and the forerunner of arms and legs, researchers from China and Britain said in a new paper released Wednesday.
Extinct Reptile That Roamed Earth When Dinosaurs Did Unearthed in U.S.
Named Opisthiamimus gregori, its fossilized remains were entombed in rocks from a river floodplain dating back to the Late Jurassic in present-day Wyoming.
Stone projectile skills helped foragers occupy rainforests during southern Asia migration
Griffith University has played a key role in new research that shows hunter-gatherers used miniaturized stone tools and bone projectile points to consistently hunt a range of animals in the Sri Lankan rainforests over the past 45,000 years. Professor Michael Petraglia, Director of Griffith's Australian Research Center for Human Evolution...
Ancient DNA From 1 Million Years Ago Discovered in Antarctica
As we're a species with ever-shrinking attention spans, it can be difficult to comprehend just how long life has been around on Earth. However, try to get your head around this one: Scientists have dug up fragments of DNA dating back 1 million years ago. Found beneath the floor of the Scotia Sea, north of the Antarctic, these fragments of organic material can be invaluable in charting the history of the region – mapping out what has lived in the ocean and across what kind of time spans. Technically referred to as sedaDNA – for sedimentary ancient DNA – the recovered samples...
Genome-sequencing project may save one of the world’s last surviving species of giant tortoise
Get your £10 Amazon Gift Card when you subscribe to BBC Science Focus Magazine!. Madagascar’s Aldabra giant tortoise is currently classified as vulnerable, meaning the species is at high risk of extinction in the wild. Fossil records show that giant tortoises were once commonly found scattered throughout Madagascar...
From coelacanths to crinoids: These nine 'living fossils' haven't changed in millions of years
We see evolution all around us, constantly, in every living thing. Yet in the deep oceans we find a number of "living fossils" reminiscent of creatures from prehistoric times. In his 1859 book On the Origin of Species, esteemed naturalist Charles Darwin coined the term "living fossil" to describe living organisms that appeared unchanged from their extinct fossil relatives. The term has since been used to describe long-enduring lineages, relict populations, groups with low diversity, and groups with DNA that has hardly changed in millions of years.
Discovered in the deep: the sea cucumber that lives a jellyfish life
Wafting through the deep sea is a diaphanous creature that resembles a jellyfish, but is in fact something else entirely. Pelagothuria natatrix, meaning swimming sea cucumber, belongs to a group of animals better known for lying around on the seabed like giant, rubbery worms. This sea cucumber was first named...
Ancient Hell Fish Killed by Dinosaur Asteroid Discovered in North Dakota
The sturgeon fossils, discovered at the Hell Creek Formation, were likely buried by a "huge tidal surge" from the asteroid that killed the dinosaurs.
Wildlife trade threatening unprotected animals
International trade in animals not regulated by multilateral agreements is putting them under increasing threat. More than three times the number of unregulated animal species are being imported into the United States compared to the number of regulated species. Closer monitoring of trade in these species is urgently required so...
Fungus living inside cave crickets reveals fungal evolution steps
Sometimes, the answers to questions about evolution can be found in the strangest of places. For example, researchers from Japan have now discovered that a fungus found in cave cricket feces can help to shine a light on fungal evolution. In a study published last month in Mycologia, a research...
