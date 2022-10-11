ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Real Madrid live stream, TV channel, time, lineups, how to watch Champions League

Shakhtar Donetsk will meet Real Madrid in Champions League action on Tuesday afternoon from Stadion Miejski.

Shakhtar is sitting in second place with four points and will be looking to pick up some points today. As for Real Madrid, they continue to dominate this season with nine points, and with a victory today they can book their trip to the knockout round.

This will be a great day of Champions League soccer, here is everything you need to know to watch and stream the action:

Copenhagen vs. Manchester City

  • When: Tuesday, October 11
  • Time: 2:50 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: TUDN, Paramount+
  • Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
  • Live Stream: Paramount+ (watch now)

Champions League Starting Lineups

Shakhtar Donetsk possible starting lineup:

Trubin; Taylor, Bondar, Matviyenko, Konoplya; Stepanenko; Shved, Bondarenko, Sudakov, Mudryk; Zubkov

Real Madrid possible starting lineup:

Lunin; Vazquez, Rudiger, Alaba, Mendy; Camavinga, Tchouameni, Kroos; Rodrygo, Benzema, Vinicius

Champions League Odds and betting lines

Champions League odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook. Odds were last updated Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. ET.

Shakhtar Donetsk (+500) vs. Real Madrid (-225)

Draw: +375

