Understanding Pesticides: Do you know the toxicology maxim?

“The dose makes the poison” maxim relies on the finding that all chemicals, even water and oxygen, can be toxic if too much is consumed or absorbed. For a basic understanding of toxicology and pesticides, a pesticide is any substance or technology that is used to kill, manage or repel pests. The management of pests is more important than we realize.
