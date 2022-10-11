Spain vs. United States live stream, Women's International Friendly, TV channel, start time, how to watch

The United States Women’s National Team will face Spain on Tuesday afternoon in an international friendly from El Sadar Stadium. The USA will look to bounce back after a 2-1 loss to England last week while Spain is coming off a 1-1 draw with Sweden in their last match. Spain will be without some of their players while they have decided to sit out until changes are made within the Spanish Soccer Federation.

As always, it will be fun to see the USWNT back on the field again, here is everything you need to know to catch the action this afternoon.

Spain vs. United States

When: Tuesday, October 11

Tuesday, October 11 Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

2:30 p.m. ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

Soccer Odds and Betting Lines

Soccer odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook. Odds were last updated Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. ET.

Spain vs. United States

Want some action on Soccer? Place your legal sports bets on this game or others in CO & NJ at Tipico Sportsbook.

We recommend interesting sports viewing/streaming and betting opportunities. If you sign up for a service by clicking one of the links, we may earn a referral fee. Newsrooms are independent of this relationship and there is no influence on news coverage.