Why MLB players wear oven mitt gloves on their hands while running the bases

By Charles Curtis
 3 days ago
You might be watching an MLB playoff game this year and noticing something weird on the hand of the baserunner: A big, bulky glove that looks like an oven mitt.

Wondering what that is? We’re here to help.

It’s actually a sliding mitt. And it’s worn by baserunners in MLB these days because it’s helpful in protecting hands and wrists when they slide headfirst into bases.

This is a good reminder that a base is very solidly attached to the infield, and that there’s a very good chance at seriously injuring your fingers or wrist as you reach.

The sliding mitt has protective plating around it, which helps prevent injury. So even if it looks goofy, it’s valuable as heck.

These have been around for years:

There you have it!

