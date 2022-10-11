Read full article on original website
History in the making: Wells is new museum director
Everything in Annette Wells’ history has led to her new job as director of the Wood County Museum, started in August. Her first job was at the Edison Birthplace Museum in Milan, the former home of inventor Thomas Edison. “That was my job on the weekends in high school....
Davis named MAC Co-Golfer of the Week
Kayla Davis was named Mid-American Conference Co-Golfer of the Week after finishing tied for No. 4 at the Rocket Classic Invitational, hosted by Toledo. She shares the honor with Akron’s Abbi Fleiner, who also tied her at the event at the Catawba Island Club. Davis (Sr., Gahanna, Ohio) finished...
BGSU to hold community Oktoberfest event
The community is invited to join Bowling Green State University in celebration of German culture during the 25th Oktoberfest event hosted by the BGSU German Club and the BGSU Department of World Languages and Cultures from 6-10 p.m. on Thursday in the Lenhart Grand Ballroom of the Bowen Thompson Student Union.
Seth J. Shaner
Seth J. Shaner, 40 of Luckey passed away unexpectedly on Friday, October 7, 2022 at home. He was born on January 4, 1982 to Terry and Kathleen (Hamilton) Shaner, in Grove City, PA. He was a member of the graduating Class of 2000 at Elmwood High School. On October 7, 2005 he married Elisha D. Jacobs in Luckey, OH. Seth and Elisha have 2 children and have celebrated 17 years of marriage together.
Burgers, beer and music at BGSU scholarship fundraiser
The community is invited to a fundraiser for the BGSU Administrative Staff Council’s Student Scholarship fund on Saturday from 4-8 p.m. at Arlyn’s Good Beer, 520 Hankey Ave. Arlyn’s will be pouring their local brews and Now Serving BG will be serving up smash burgers and sides, with...
Local briefs
The Bowling Green Bicycle Safety Commission will host the final slow roll bike ride of the season with a Halloween twist. Spooks & Spokes will be held Oct. 23 at 2 p.m. Riders are encouraged to decorate their bikes and dress up in bike friendly costumes. This ride will begin...
$5.75 million phase of Slater renovation will start in the spring
A Columbus company has been selected to lead the next phase in the renovation of the Slater Family Ice Arena. The project budget will be $5.75 million. Moody Nolan has been hired, according to a Friday Bowling Green State University press release. “This is exciting news for Bowling Green State...
Cocoon partners with Novel Blends to present drama
The Cocoon, Wood County’s comprehensive domestic and sexual violence agency, will be highlighting awareness about domestic violence during October in honor of Domestic Violence Awareness Month. The Cocoon will be partnering with Novel Blends and local director Melissa Shaffer to bring a live, 30-minute drama in one act to...
Urban Creek Boutique opens in BG
The Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of Urban Creek Boutique, 1204 W. Wooster St., Suite 3, on Tuesday at 4 p.m. It is open to the public. The ceremony will include congratulatory words from Mayor Mike Aspacher and BG Chamber...
Enjoy a wine tasting at Carter House
If you love wine, you’ll enjoy the Wood County District Public Library’s wine tasting at their historic Carter House. Norm Heineman from the Bowling Green Beverage Center will host a wine tasting on Nov. 9 at 6:30 p.m. Tasters will learn the differences between new world and old...
Akpunonu draws national accolades
Bowling Green State University men’s soccer standout Joey Akpunonu has been named to the Top Drawer Soccer national team of the week. Akpunonu, a 6-foot-3, 185-pound junior defender, earns the honor for the first time in his Falcon career. Akpunonu, a native of Toledo (St. John’s Jesuit), played key...
Otsego volleyball sweeps Royals in NBC action
TONTOGANY — In a Northern Buckeye Conference volleyball match Thursday, Otsego swept Elmwood 25-22, 25-20, 25-18. Otsego improves to 6-3 overall and 5-1 in the league while Elmwood falls to 4-7 and 1-5. For Otsego, junior Emily Genson had 12 kills and 14 digs and junior Faith Keifer had six aces, 18 assists, and 16 digs.
Development booming in Wood County
Several economic development projects, including one that could bring $1 million annually to the Rossford school district, are in the works in Wood County. Wood County Economic Development Commission Director Wade Gottschalk told the commissioners on Thursday that economic development is continuing to boom in the area. “We haven’t seen...
Perrysburg clinches share of NLL title
HOLLAND — Perrysburg led 14-3 at halftime but scored 35 second half points to blow the game wide open in a 49-14 Northern Lakes League victory at Springfield Friday. Perrysburg, 8-1 overall, is undefeated in NLL play at 6-0 and has earned at least a share of the conference championship. A win over Maumee next Friday, and the Yellow Jackets will be outright champions.
BG community bands scare up some tunes
The Bowling Green Area Community Bands will present a Halloween Spooktacular concert on Oct. 23 at 4 p.m., at the Bowling Green School Performing Arts Center, 530 W. Poe Road. The concert is free and doors open at 3:30 p.m. Join the bands for an afternoon of fun, family-friendly music....
Robert “Bob” Harris
Robert “Bob” Harris, 66, of Bloomdale, passed away on Monday, October 12, 2022 at the Bridge Hospice Care Center in Findlay. He was born May 2, 1956 in Toledo to Franklin N. Harris, whom survives him, and Marilyn (Ferguson) Harris. Bob was a 1974 graduate of 71st High...
Two Falcon golfers in top 10 at Catawba
CATAWBA ISLAND, Ohio — The Bowling Green State University women’s golf team had two top-10 finishers at the Rocket Classic Invitational on Tuesday, finishing in fifth place in the 11-team tournament. The two-day event took place at the Catawba Island Club, a par-72, 6,118-yard course. Senior Kayla Davis...
Wood County man indicted for voyeurism
A North Baltimore man has been indicted for voyeurism and, in a separate case, drug trafficking. A Wood County grand jury on Oct. 5 indicted Shayne Michael Cary, 29, for voyeurism, a first-degree misdemeanor; pandering sexually-oriented matter involving a minor or impaired person, a fourth-degree felony; and illegal use of a minor or impaired person in nudity-oriented material or performance, a fifth-degree felony.
Robert Irvin McAfee
Robert Irvin McAfee, 75, of Bowling Green passed away on October 13, 2022. He was born on April 6, 1947 to the late Russel and Eileen (Hoffheins) McAfee. He married Cynthia (Louys) McAfee on September 27, 1970 and she survives him. He is also survived by his children: Christina (Larry)...
Leaf collection begins in Perrysburg
PERRYSBURG — The city will begin its fall leaf collection on Monday. City crews will begin collection on the east side and work their way west. City crews will collect leaves several times. ·A final sweep will commence on Nov. 28. A supervisor will follow the crews to ensure...
