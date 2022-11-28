ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shoppers Say This Drugstore Volumizing Mascara Is Better Than High End Picks—& It’s Just $8 Until the End of the Day

By Daisy Maldonado
 2 days ago

Listen up, I’m about to let you in on a makeup tip I’ve picked up over the last few years: drugstore mascara is almost always better. As a shopping writer I’ve tried out hundreds of mascaras from a wide variety of brands—from high end to budget friendly picks—and there are only a handful of mascaras that cost over $20 that I would actually recommend. Sorry, not sorry! All that to say, many drugstore makeup has stood the test of time for being tried and true classics you just can’t go wrong with. One of those products? The CoverGirl Lash Blast Mascara . And the already affordable has a discount to sweeten the deal, leaving the price point below $9. Can it get any better?!

CoverGirl Lash Blast $8.98

Buy Now

“This is my go to mascara I’ve tried so many different kinds but this mascara just can’t be ripped for me,” wrote one reviewer. They added, “VERY waterproof and makes your lashes look amazing.”

With the silicon bristles , you’ll notice an ultra smooth application that only takes a few swipes for you to notice a dramatic change to your lashes. Another feature that’s been raved about is how it evenly coats each lash with no clumping or flaking so it can last you all day without the need for a retouch. But don’t just take my word from it, I’ll let the following review fill you in on all you need to know about the product. “I bought this for a funeral service and it stayed on all day, through many tears,” a shopper wrote.

As if there was anything else we could say that that review didn’t!

Community Policy