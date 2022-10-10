ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

spectrumlocalnews.com

Uvalde victims' families fight for accountability

UVALDE, Texas — Brett Cross was embraced by many on a recent Saturday in Uvalde. “How did it feel to be home with the babies?” Christina Delgado asked Brett Cross after she hugged him. She said this after his 10-day camp outside Uvalde CISD headquarters where he demanded...
texasstandard.org

‘All reasonable asks’: Uvalde mother and families continue push for gun reform with new nonprofit

For Kimberly Rubio and dozens of other families forever scarred by the tragic shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, moving on from May 24 is simply unthinkable. Recent events – such as the suspension of the Uvalde school district’s police force and a new report from the New York Times challenging assertions made by the head of the Texas Department of Public Safety – continue upon the ongoing calls made by the families for accountability.
devinenews.com

Family will miss Fred’s smile, horrible fire on Colonial claims life

Emergency responders rushed to the scene on Colonial Parkway this past Thursday morning, October 6 around 9:23 AM only to find an older trailer home totally engulfed. Sadly, authorities believe Fred Schilling of Devine perished in the fire. Within minutes the entire home was gone. “The home was engulfed when...
Uvalde, TX
KSAT 12

Plans underway for new Uvalde elementary school

UVALDE, Texas – Plans for a new elementary school in Uvalde are moving forward after a committee met behind closed doors on Tuesday to discuss those plans with retiring superintendent Dr. Hal Harrell. Some of those members also spoke during Monday night’s school board meeting. “We have to...
hhsherald.com

Uvalde, TX Suspends Police Force & School Superintendent Resigns over Shooting Fallout

Last week, the city of Uvalde, TX suspended its police department due to major failures during the Robb Elementary School shooting in May. The move follows a months-long investigation into police officer response, with many citing “systemic failures” that put students and staff in jeopardy. Body cam video released in July showed officers being very tentative in their actions, reportedly trying to compromise with the shooter instead of moving in to disarm him.
