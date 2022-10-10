Read full article on original website
Related
spectrumlocalnews.com
Uvalde victims' families fight for accountability
UVALDE, Texas — Brett Cross was embraced by many on a recent Saturday in Uvalde. “How did it feel to be home with the babies?” Christina Delgado asked Brett Cross after she hugged him. She said this after his 10-day camp outside Uvalde CISD headquarters where he demanded...
$15,000 for 15 families: Uvalde VFD makes large donation to families of survivors
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Uvalde Volunteer Fire Department found a new calling in the wake of the tragedy that happened at Robb Elementary: raising funds for the surviving families. And the purpose?. So these families can afford to stay home with their children as they continue to recover.
texasstandard.org
‘All reasonable asks’: Uvalde mother and families continue push for gun reform with new nonprofit
For Kimberly Rubio and dozens of other families forever scarred by the tragic shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, moving on from May 24 is simply unthinkable. Recent events – such as the suspension of the Uvalde school district’s police force and a new report from the New York Times challenging assertions made by the head of the Texas Department of Public Safety – continue upon the ongoing calls made by the families for accountability.
devinenews.com
Family will miss Fred’s smile, horrible fire on Colonial claims life
Emergency responders rushed to the scene on Colonial Parkway this past Thursday morning, October 6 around 9:23 AM only to find an older trailer home totally engulfed. Sadly, authorities believe Fred Schilling of Devine perished in the fire. Within minutes the entire home was gone. “The home was engulfed when...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KSAT 12
Plans underway for new Uvalde elementary school
UVALDE, Texas – Plans for a new elementary school in Uvalde are moving forward after a committee met behind closed doors on Tuesday to discuss those plans with retiring superintendent Dr. Hal Harrell. Some of those members also spoke during Monday night’s school board meeting. “We have to...
Uvalde Volunteer Fire Department continues to help Robb Elementary survivors
UVALDE, Texas — The Uvalde Volunteer Fire Department started a modest effort to help Uvalde shooting survivors and their families. Now, with substantial help from around the country, those survivors call it a "godsend" in their own time of need. There is no greater pain than what the families...
hhsherald.com
Uvalde, TX Suspends Police Force & School Superintendent Resigns over Shooting Fallout
Last week, the city of Uvalde, TX suspended its police department due to major failures during the Robb Elementary School shooting in May. The move follows a months-long investigation into police officer response, with many citing “systemic failures” that put students and staff in jeopardy. Body cam video released in July showed officers being very tentative in their actions, reportedly trying to compromise with the shooter instead of moving in to disarm him.
The Recent Uvalde School Board Meeting Was Divided: "I Am Disgusted By This Community"
"For the individuals who spent the weekend bashing 21 grieving families, go home and hug your kids and be glad that you can because I'll be at the cemetery because that's the closest I can get to my baby."
IN THIS ARTICLE
Is The Texas DPS Misleading The Public About Uvalde Massacre Response?
An analysis by The New York Times of video evidence from the Uvalde school massacre has undermined the narrative communicated by the Texas Department of Protective Services. The footage “indicates the problem was not simply one incompetent school police chief,” the Times said. In fact, several officers –...
KSAT 12
New York Times investigation bolsters Uvalde parents’ demands that more officers be held accountable
UVALDE – Families of the victims killed in the May 24 Robb Elementary School massacre in Uvalde said a New York Times investigation is further proof that more people need to be held accountable for failing to protect their children that day. The New York Times analyzed all available...
Caught on camera: Texas DPS Troopers discover over a dozen migrants in gravel hauler
MAVERICK COUNTY, Texas — MAVERICK COUNTY, Texas—Caught on camera: Body camera footage from the Texas Dept. of Public shows the moment Troopers discover over a dozen migrants hiding in the back of a gravel hauler. DPS says human smuggling continues to be an issue in Southwest Texas where...
KSAT 12
Lexi Rubio’s parents say ex-trooper fired by Uvalde CISD was working at their son’s campus
UVALDE, Texas – The parents of Alexandra “Lexi” Rubio, a victim of the Robb Elementary shooting in Uvalde, said in an interview with ABC News on Thursday that a now-former officer and Texas Dept. of Public Safety trooper had been working at their son’s campus before she was fired by the school district.
Comments / 0