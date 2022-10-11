ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hot Springs, AR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas Lifestyle
City
Hot Springs, AR
Arkansas State
Arkansas Pets & Animals
Hot Springs, AR
Lifestyle
State
Arkansas State
hopeprescott.com

Garage Sale Heaven Saturday

PRESCOTT – Bargain hunters need to set their clocks early Saturday morning for the annual Garage Sale Heaven on Hwy. 67. This is a massive community-wide yard sale stretching from Prescott to Emmet along Hwy. 67, as well as toward Gurdon. Those planning on having a sale, but not on Hwy. 67 are asked to put signs up on Hwy. 67 letting people know where the sales are.
PRESCOTT, AR
THV11

Why is North Little Rock nicknamed 'Dogtown?'

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — This city of North Little Rock's love for dogs is hard to miss when you walk through the historic Argenta District. But this term “Dogtown” was originally not a friendly term from those on the north side, especially in the mid-20th century.
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Travel Guide#What To Do#Linus Travel#Travel Info#Picnic Areas#Travel Destinations#Family Activities#Kelly Hallow Farm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Airbnb
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Parenting
NewsBreak
Pets
THV11

Red flag issued due to extreme fire danger across Arkansas

ARKANSAS, USA — Dennis Cavanaugh with the National Weather Service Little Rock said that specific weather conditions led them to issue a red flag warning. “Given the low relative humidity, the pretty strong winds, and the dry vegetation, it has all the ingredients necessary to allow for a grass fire to spread quickly,” said Cavanaugh.
ARKANSAS STATE
Golf Digest

Arkansas man suing country club after they refuse to give him the truck they promised as a hole-in-one prize

Buckle up, folks. We have a hole-in-one car controversy brewing in Arkansas! This week, a Conway man by the name of Austin Clagett filed a lawsuit against Morrilton Country Club. Clagett played in the club’s “Tournament of the Century” on Saturday, a three-person scramble format with a buy-in of $375. Before the tournament, Morrilton Country Club promoted a 2022 Ford F-150 4x4 Supercrew as a prize for the first person to hit a hole-in-one of the course’s 10th hole. That truck had a sticker of prize of $53,595 and was allegedly donated by nearby Ford dealership Jay Hodge Ford of Morriltown. So far, so good.
MORRILTON, AR
Arkansas Advocate

Little Rock police demands recreational marijuana group remove ad depicting officers

The City of Little Rock last week sent a cease-and-desist letter to the group sponsoring Arkansas’ recreational marijuana ballot initiative demanding the group take down an ad the city said depicted Little Rock police officers. Responsible Growth Arkansas in a response Friday declined to remove the ad and disagreed that it contained any insignia or […] The post Little Rock police demands recreational marijuana group remove ad depicting officers appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Police searching for two missing Garland County girls

GARLAND COUNTY, Ark. — Update: The girls have been located. The Garland County Sheriff's Office has requested the help of the public in locating two missing girls. Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of these girls is urged to please call the Garland County Sheriff's Office at (501) 622-3666.
GARLAND COUNTY, AR
Kicker 102.5

Kicker 102.5

Texarkana, AR
6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Kicker 102.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Texarkana, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy