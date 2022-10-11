Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
The Arkansas State Fair gears up for opening day
The Arkansas State Fair is back and opens to the public tomorrow morning at 11 a.m.
Fair fans forever: Man proposes live on KARK 4 News from the Arkansas State Fair
The Arkansas State Fair is where so many memories are made, and maybe none as amazing as when a fairgoer asked to spend forever with his special someone live on TV.
FOX16 tours the Haunted Hotel of Arkansas
To get in the Halloween spirit, we’re taking a tour of one of Little Rock’s scariest haunted houses.
Arkansas Dust Devil Gets A Little Too Close For Comfort
THV11 in Little Rock posted this Arkansas Dust Devil on their YouTube page. Turned out to be a bit of a close call. Dust Devils are not usually very dangerous, but sometimes they can get out of control in both strength and size. As usual, it's not the wind itself...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
hopeprescott.com
Garage Sale Heaven Saturday
PRESCOTT – Bargain hunters need to set their clocks early Saturday morning for the annual Garage Sale Heaven on Hwy. 67. This is a massive community-wide yard sale stretching from Prescott to Emmet along Hwy. 67, as well as toward Gurdon. Those planning on having a sale, but not on Hwy. 67 are asked to put signs up on Hwy. 67 letting people know where the sales are.
11-year-old walks for the first time in 7 months, Arkansas family says its nothing short of a miracle
An Arkansas family is rejoicing after their son takes his first steps in months.
Why is North Little Rock nicknamed 'Dogtown?'
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — This city of North Little Rock's love for dogs is hard to miss when you walk through the historic Argenta District. But this term “Dogtown” was originally not a friendly term from those on the north side, especially in the mid-20th century.
One Arkansas business is offering discounts to lighten the load of inflation
Inflation is still impacting much of the country, and one Arkansas business is trying to lighten the load on its customers' wallets.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KATV
NLR family speaks out after city government demolishes childhood home
North Little Rock (KATV) — A North Little Rock family is outraged that the city of North Little Rock demolished their childhood home and ruined a potential sale. Keith Chenault said he and his family did everything they could to save their home, even when he said some city officials agreed it shouldn't be destroyed.
‘The Voice’ contestant grew up singing in Little Rock
Another Arkansas voice is impressing millions on the big stage. Steven McMorran grew up in Little Rock and is now the second Central Arkansas contestant on NBC's The Voice.
This Arkansas City Is One Of The 10 Most Deadly In The United States
There has been a lot of talk about crime recently in the news. Texarkana gets a bad rap for being a dangerous city, but this Arkansas city is one of the 10 most deadly cities in the United States. So the information I am going to share on each city...
fox16.com
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Southwest Arkansas under extreme wildfire danger
LITTLE ROCK, Ark – After increasingly dry weather the past month, drought conditions have continued to worsen. Currently, much of central Arkansas is under a severe drought, with extreme drought covering Little Rock and the surrounding area. This has led to increased wildfire danger. The entire state has been...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
swarkansasnews.com
Red flag issued due to extreme fire danger across Arkansas
ARKANSAS, USA — Dennis Cavanaugh with the National Weather Service Little Rock said that specific weather conditions led them to issue a red flag warning. “Given the low relative humidity, the pretty strong winds, and the dry vegetation, it has all the ingredients necessary to allow for a grass fire to spread quickly,” said Cavanaugh.
Golf Digest
Arkansas man suing country club after they refuse to give him the truck they promised as a hole-in-one prize
Buckle up, folks. We have a hole-in-one car controversy brewing in Arkansas! This week, a Conway man by the name of Austin Clagett filed a lawsuit against Morrilton Country Club. Clagett played in the club’s “Tournament of the Century” on Saturday, a three-person scramble format with a buy-in of $375. Before the tournament, Morrilton Country Club promoted a 2022 Ford F-150 4x4 Supercrew as a prize for the first person to hit a hole-in-one of the course’s 10th hole. That truck had a sticker of prize of $53,595 and was allegedly donated by nearby Ford dealership Jay Hodge Ford of Morriltown. So far, so good.
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Damaging thunderstorms possible Wednesday
The rain will be a welcome sight, but it will come with a risk of damaging thunderstorms.
Little Rock police demands recreational marijuana group remove ad depicting officers
The City of Little Rock last week sent a cease-and-desist letter to the group sponsoring Arkansas’ recreational marijuana ballot initiative demanding the group take down an ad the city said depicted Little Rock police officers. Responsible Growth Arkansas in a response Friday declined to remove the ad and disagreed that it contained any insignia or […] The post Little Rock police demands recreational marijuana group remove ad depicting officers appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
See TV’s Munster Car + Meet Eddie at Halloween Bash in Arkansas
Things are about to get a little spooky in historic downtown Hot Springs, Arkansas in the Bridge Street Entertainment District on Friday, Oct. 28. The event is being billed as Bridge St. LIVE: Ichabod Halloween Bash. Bridge St. LIVE: Ichabod Halloween Bash. Come dressed in a costume and join the...
North Little Rock police K-9 Rakkie found
North Little Rock police said that they are in search of a missing K-9 officer.
Police searching for two missing Garland County girls
GARLAND COUNTY, Ark. — Update: The girls have been located. The Garland County Sheriff's Office has requested the help of the public in locating two missing girls. Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of these girls is urged to please call the Garland County Sheriff's Office at (501) 622-3666.
Kicker 102.5
Texarkana, AR
6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Kicker 102.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Texarkana, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0