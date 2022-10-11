Walnut Creek police announced an arrest in the hit-and-run case which resulted in the death of popular business owner Chung Thuy Lee in the city the evening of October 1. Arck Marquez Ramirez Jr., 29, of Brentwood, was arrested for allegedly striking Lee as she attempted to cross N. California Boulevard and Civic Drive – then leaving the scene.

WALNUT CREEK, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO