Lafayette, CA

news24-680.com

Rollover Injury Crash Closes Crow Canyon Road In San Ramon Saturday

A serious injury crash closed Crow Canyon Road at Deerwood Saturday, officials giving no estimated time for the roadway to re-open. The crash was reported at approximately 1:30 p.m. San Ramon PD’s major traffic accident investigation team are at the scene, Due to the severity of injuries sustained in this...
SAN RAMON, CA
Crockett Residents Air Their Concerns About Hydrogen Sulfide Exposure Thursday

Residents attending a public meeting hosted by The Crockett Improvement Association Thursday, Oct. 13, aired their concerns over elevated levels of hydrogen sulfide in their community. The result of a weeks-long operational issue at the Crockett Wastewater Treatment Plant at 1801 Dowrelio Road, which processes sewage from the community and...
CROCKETT, CA

