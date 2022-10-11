ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Multiple Secret Service officers hospitalized for 'precautionary evaluation' after being exposed 'powdery substance believed to be suspected narcotics' in traffic stop outside Vice President's office building in DC

Multiple Secret Service officers were hospitalized for exposure to an unknown substance during a traffic stop outside the Vice President's office building in Washington this morning.

The officers were exposed to a 'powdery substance' during a traffic stop just outside the Eisenhower Office building, which is located just a block from the White House's West Wing.

They were transported to a hospital for evaluation, and the driver was taken into custody.

The Secret Service said the officers' treatment was only 'precautionary evaluation.'

'Shortly before 11am, Secret Service Uniformed Division officers made a traffic stop in the 1700 Blk of New York Avenue,' the Secret Service told DailyMail.com in a statement. 'During the stop, officers came in contact with a powdery substance believed to be suspected narcotics. One individual was taken into custody and officers were transported to an area hospital for precautionary evaluation.'

The Washington DC Fire Department also responded to the scene.

The Secret Service and the DC Fire Department have been dispatched to the Eisenhower Executive Office Building, which is located just a block from White House 's West Wing
the Eisenhower Executive Office Building is the home to the Vice President Kamala Harris' office

The incident comes the same day a section of the Rayburn House Office building - just next door to the US Capital building - was locked down after a suspicious package was found in the office of Mississippi Rep. Bennie Thompson.

The US Capital Police confirmed that a letter containing troubling language was tested for dangerous substances.

The letter was deemed not dangerous, and the office was reopened.

Western Pa. Rebel
3d ago

The VP Harris was just on a night talk show claiming she smoked pot. this guy was her gateway dude.. 😆

Mark Bradford
3d ago

I’m sure they will blame Trump or plant evidence saying Trump was responsible!

P. M. Barnett
3d ago

I think I'll carry a baggie of foot powder on my front seat just to cause panic if the cops stop me.🤣

