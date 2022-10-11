Read full article on original website
rockmnation.com
Rock M Nation Reacts: It’s not time to make the switch a quarterback... yet.
Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Missouri Tigers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate. What I’m about to say is unpopular. What I’m about to say, I’m not even...
rockmnation.com
Missouri’s passing game rates as one of the SEC’s worst since Eli Drinkwitz was hired
You’ve seen the games. You know the problem by now. Missouri’s passing game simply isn’t getting the job done, and it hasn’t for quite some time. Looking back, the Tigers definitely had their moments through the air in 2020; Connor Bazelak threw for more than 400 yards against LSU, had a 300+ yard day against both Vanderbilt and Arkansas, and Drinkwitz seemed to be good for at least one explosive trick play per week. But since then, the creativity seems to be at a minimum. The efficiency has dipped substantially. And the fans are growing restless.
rockmnation.com
A re-re-evaluation: Who are the 2022 Missouri Tigers?
The initial conference slate has ended for the Missouri Tigers, meaning we are now 50% of the way through the regular season. The first three conference games of the season were each dramatic and encouraging in their own ways, but the consistency factor in all of them was Mizzou losing a close game. While the record is not pretty at 2-4, there are plenty of positives take from the past three games.
rockmnation.com
Player Preview: Ronnie DeGray III
Over 13 installments, this series will dive deep into the 12 known scholarship players that make up the 2022-2023 Missouri basketball roster. Some installments might be more in-depth than others, if only because of the data and film available. In addition, evaluating players with multiple years of experience is more straightforward than younger peers.
kwos.com
Hand grenade found on a Missouri farm
An Air Force bomb squad had to be called in after a live hand grenade is found in a Saline County farm shed. The grenade was discovered in Blackburn. It was still functional. The team from Whiteman Air Force Base detonated the grenade in a farm field.
Interview with Bethany Mann, Democratic candidate for Missouri’s Third Congressional District
Bethany Mann, a Democrat from Brentwood in suburban St. Louis, is trying to unseat U.S. Rep. Blaine Luetkemeyer. The post Interview with Bethany Mann, Democratic candidate for Missouri’s Third Congressional District appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
abc17news.com
Buchheit picks up 12 locations from Orscheln Farm & Home
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Buchheit family of companies acquired 12 retail locations formerly owned by Orscheln Farm & Home Company. Buchheit obtained these stores related to the acquisition of Orscheln by Tractor Supply Company. The locations are part of a set of stores that must be divested by Tractor Supply Company in adherence to the Federal Trade Commission order related to the purchase that began in February 2021.
Judge Tosses Missouri Voter ID Lawsuit
Plaintiffs call the ruling a 'procedural pit stop' on the way to the Missouri Supreme Court
939theeagle.com
Big turnout expected for next week’s grand opening for new COU terminal
Columbia’s mayor is encouraging you to attend Wednesday’s grand opening and ribbon-cutting for the $23-million new terminal at Columbia Regional Airport (COU). Mayor Barbara Buffaloe briefed area business leaders at Wednesday’s Regional Economic Development Incorporated (REDI) board meeting. She tells 939 the Eagle that she’s excited about the new terminal.
Bomgaars acquires 73 Orscheln Farm and Home stores
The recent acquisition of some 73 stores from a Missouri-based company has made Bomgaars the nation’s second-largest farm and ranch retailer.
A Popular Missouri Store Get New Owners. Will Name Be Changing?
How many of you have ever shopped at our local Orscheln Farm and Home? I became familiar with this company when I moved to Missouri. Mexico Missouri has one, Centralia has one, and we have one in Sedalia as well. In the not too distant future, it will be getting a brand new name, and new owners.
One Missouri Town Makes America’s Beautiful Small Towns List
Architectural Digest's website just published its list of 55 beautiful small towns, and the first town on the list is one you've probably driven by many, many, times. I'm talking about Rocheport. Ya know, the town where Interstate 70 crosses the Missouri River, about two hours from both Kansas City and St. Louis. The town is some great company too. Other towns, perhaps a little more known than Rocheport that make the list include Galena, Illinois; Mystic, Connecticut; Deadwood, South Dakota; Big Sky, Montana; St. Augustine, Florida; Marfa, Texas; Holland, Michigan; and Carmel-by-the-Sea, California.
thepitchkc.com
Photos: Roots N Blues festival at Stephens Lake Park
The smell of barbecue drifted down the row of white bar tents, and food stalls lined the dusty path leading from one outdoor stage to the other. Festival attendees set up chairs, spread blankets, and crowded up against railings to watch their favorite artists perform. The weather was almost too chilly, though it warmed up over the next couple of days.
KOMU
$135,000 to be paid in settlement over Columbia trail project
The local nonprofit It's Our Wild Nature will receive $135,000 in compensation for property condemned by the city to build the Shepard to Rollins trail. The city agreed to pay an additional $50,000 on top of the $85,000 property value determined by three expert commissioners in February 2018. Both parties...
krcgtv.com
Reopened Boone Health clinic could ease Missouri's healthcare crisis
Mexico — On Tuesday, the Boone Health Primary Care facility in Mexico, formerly known as Noble Health, opened for appointments. The practice will serve as an internal medicine clinic, which offers lab work, chronic disease management, and diabetes management for Mexico residents and the surrounding area. Diane Hagedorn, office...
Secretary for family-owned Missouri business admits embezzling $1.2M
A woman working for a family-owned agricultural business in Ralls County admitted last week to stealing more than a million dollars from her employer over a six-year period.
kwos.com
Columbia getting its third ALDI grocery store in highly-visible location
One of America’s fastest-growing retailers is building its third Columbia grocery store near the Wal-Mart on Conley, close to Highway 63. Officials at the city familiar with the site tell 939 the Eagle that a new ALDI is what is being built in that highly-visible location. ALDI currently has two Columbia stores: on East Green Meadows road and on the Business Loop.
ktvo.com
Macon County man hurt in head-on crash with tractor-trailer
CLARENCE, Mo. — A northeast Missouri driver was injured Monday afternoon when his car collided head-on with a tractor-trailer on a Shelby County gravel road. It happened at 5:45 p.m. on Shelby County Road 302, one-half mile west of Clarence. State troopers say a car driven by Anthony Allen,...
Boone County woman hurt after one-vehicle crash
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Sturgeon, Missouri, woman suffered minor injuries after her 2018 Chevrolet Traverse was totaled in a crash on Tuesday. Joyce Yost, 57, traveled off the right side of the road and struck a culvert. Yost was taken to Boone Hospital by ambulance. The post Boone County woman hurt after one-vehicle crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MU Health Care neurologist explains early Alzheimer’s symptoms
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A doctor at MU Health Care is sharing the early signs to watch for when dealing with Alzheimer's disease. The disease is usually found in people 65 years and older. Alzheimer's reportedly impacts the lives of more than 6 million Americans. As of 2020, around 120,000 Missourians were diagnosed with the disease. The post MU Health Care neurologist explains early Alzheimer’s symptoms appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
