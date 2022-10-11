You’ve seen the games. You know the problem by now. Missouri’s passing game simply isn’t getting the job done, and it hasn’t for quite some time. Looking back, the Tigers definitely had their moments through the air in 2020; Connor Bazelak threw for more than 400 yards against LSU, had a 300+ yard day against both Vanderbilt and Arkansas, and Drinkwitz seemed to be good for at least one explosive trick play per week. But since then, the creativity seems to be at a minimum. The efficiency has dipped substantially. And the fans are growing restless.

COLUMBIA, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO