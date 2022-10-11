MONROVIA, California (KCAL, KCBS) -- Monrovia High School is on lockdown after a 911 call to report an active shooter, the superintendent said. In a note to parents, Superintendent Ryan Smith said: About 30 minutes ago, someone called 911 to report an active shooter at Monrovia High School. As per protocol and out of an abundance of caution, the school immediately went into an emergency lockdown. As a precaution, due to the proximity to Monrovia High School, Monroe was also placed on lockdown.

MONROVIA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO