SkySports
Today on Sky Sports Racing: Jack Mitchell and Jim Crowley do battle in hot Brighton novice contest on Thursday
Two days before his date with destiny on board Baaeed at Ascot, jockey Jim Crowley heads to Brighton hoping to steer an exciting juvenile to his first career victory. 1.30 Brighton - Shadwell's Mutaany faces Danger Alert. Crowley takes on four rivals in the At The Races App Market Movers...
BBC
Gijon Open: Andy Murray beats Pedro Cachin in three sets
Andy Murray has reached the quarter-finals of the Gijon Open by coming from a set down to defeat Pedro Cachin. Murray, given a wildcard for the tournament in Spain, defeated his Argentine opponent 2-6 7-5 7-6 (7-3). The British number three will face Spanish third seed Roberto Bautista Agut or...
Republic of Ireland earn Women’s World Cup place with win over Scotland
Amber Barrett came off the bench to send the Republic of Ireland to the Women’s World Cup finals for the first time in their history with a 1-0 win over Scotland at Hampden Park.Barrett sent a superb finish past home keeper Lee Gibson in the 72nd minute, just four minutes after replacing Heather Payne up front.Real Madrid star Caroline Weir had a first-half penalty saved as the Scots struggled to assert themselves and saw their own hopes of emulating their 2019 finals appearance perish.Both sides started the night unsure of their respective fates but results elsewhere cleared up the situation...
England favour exciting winger Dom Young to veteran Ryan Hall for Rugby League World Cup opener against Samoa as coach Shaun Wane finalises his 19-man squad for clash at Newcastle's St James' Park
England will unleash blockbusting winger Dom Young against Samoa in Saturday's World Cup opening game at Newcastle's St James' Park. The 6ft 6in Yorkshireman has been preferred to veteran Ryan Hall, England's record tryscorer, after making a big impression in last Friday's warm-up match versus Fiji. The 21-year-old former Huddersfield...
RELATED PEOPLE
Man Utd ‘join Newcastle in sending scouts to track Rangers wonderkid Leon King’ after starring in Champions League
MANCHESTER UNITED have sent scouts to watch Rangers wonderkid Leon King, reports suggest. King, 18, has turned a lot of heads recently with some impressive performances in the Scottish Premiership and Champions League. According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, United are among many clubs keeping tabs on the centre-back ahead...
BBC
Rugby League World Cup: Rob Burrow to be guest of honour
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer and online; Live commentary on Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; Live texts and highlights on BBC Sport website & app. Former England scrum-half Rob Burrow will be the guest of honour when the Rugby League World Cup gets under way at St James' Park on Saturday.
Chelsea Announce Ticket Details For First Champions League Home Game
Emma Hayes' side have their eyes on the ultimate prize.
Yardbarker
Watch: Jude Bellingham keeps Champions League record going with volley vs Sevilla
Jude Bellingham scored the equalising goal for Borussia Dortmund against Sevilla tonight to level the match at 1-1. The Englishman’s stock continues to rise and the goal keeps the midfielder’s streak in this season’s Champions League going. The 19-year-old has scored in every game of the competition...
UEFA・
