sciotopost.com
Ross County Vehicle Hits Deer while Transporting Prisoner
ROSS – A Inmate is claiming minor injuries after a Ross County vehicle hit a deer while transporting a prisoner. According to Ross County reports on 10/13/22 around 8:20 am the Ross County unit was traveling Westbound on SR 335 in Pike county when a deer ran out into the roadway and the unit was not able to stop or avoid the animal and struck it.
iheart.com
Woman and Child Seriously Injured in Two-vehicle Crash in Adams County
The Highway Patrol is reporting a two-vehicle serious-injury crash in Adams County. About 5:42pm Friday, 23-year-old Autumn Hersmam of Portsmouth was southbound on Portsmouth Road in Franklin Township in a 2005 Pontiac Grand Prix. She failed to negotiate a curve and crossed the centerline. 62-year-old Randall A. Keller of Wheelersburg struck the car with a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado.
WCPO
OSHP: 2 airlifted to hospital after crash in Adams County
ADAMS COUNTY, Ohio — Two people were airlifted to UC Medical Center after a crash in Adams County Friday night. Ohio State Highway Patrol said crews responded to Portsmouth Road near OH-32 at around 5:45 p.m. for a two-vehicle crash. Three medical helicopters responded, transporting two people. OSHP said...
Fox 19
5-year-old, mother in critical condition after Adams County crash
ADAMS COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A woman and her young child were flown from a crash near Peebles in critical condition Friday evening. The two-vehicle crash happened shortly before 5:42 p.m. on Portsmouth Road just south of OH-32. Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers say that a 23-year-old driver of a...
sciotopost.com
Breaking: Hocking County First Responders are on the Scene of a Stabbing
Hocking – Emergency squads were called to the scene of the Hunter Street Bar and Grill in Logan Ohio around 9:35 pm. According to early reports, the stabbing occurred in the area of 885 W Hunter St, Logan, OH 43138. It is unknown how the stabbing occurred, but first responders have taken the victim to Hocking Hospital to a medical helicopter that is landing at the hospital, to be transferred to Columbus Hospital.
sciotopost.com
Update: 75 Year Old Killed in Fatal Crash in Pike County
PIKE COUNTY – On Friday, October 14th at 8:55am, the Portsmouth Dispatch Center of the Ohio State Highway Patrol received a call of a single vehicle crash on State Route 124 near Dogwood Lane in Mifflin Township. John W. Seymour, 75, of Waverly, was driving a 2021 Jeep Wrangler...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Motorcyclist injured in crash along Route 772 in Ross Co.
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — On Tuesday afternoon, emergency crews were sent to the area of Route 772 and Harris Station Road. According to initial reports, a motorcycle accident left one person injured. The call came in shortly after 2 p.m. Dispatchers told responding personnel that the rider was suffering...
Major delays on I-70 east in west Franklin County after milk truck overturns
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A crash on the west side of Franklin County briefly shut down a major highway and continues to cause major delays Thursday afternoon. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office reports that a crash involving the overturning of a semi-truck carrying milk occurred on Interstate 70 eastbound near Cole Road, just west of […]
Teen shot outside east Columbus nightclub dies
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A second person shot outside an east Columbus nightclub late last month has died. Khaterra Griffin, 17, died Saturday from her injuries sustained on Sept. 25 outside a nightclub on the 5500 block of East Livingston Avenue. Amara Marie Battle, 28, has been charged with the murder of the other victim […]
sciotopost.com
UPDATE – Fire in Computer Room at Adena Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE – A minor fire at Adena hospital sent fire departments to the scene quickly after a report around 3 pm. According to sources at the hospital, the fire was inside the hospital’s IT department where servers and computers for the hospital are located. The fire did not cause any evacuations, to the hospital and was contained within a short period of time.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Head-on crash sends one by medical helicopter in Jackson Co.
JACKSON COUNTY, Ohio — One person is in serious condition following a head-on crash in Jackson County. It happened around 9:30 a.m. this morning. According to the Jackson Post of the Ohio Highway Patrol, 70-year-old Harry Harrell, of Jackson, was traveling along Beaver Pike Road in a 2006 Jeep Wrangler when he was struck head-on by a 2012 GMC Acadia driven by 22-year-old Jason Hadlock.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Law enforcement in Ross Co. are searching for a missing elderly man
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The Chillicothe Police Department is searching for a missing elderly man suffering from Dementia. According to reports, 79-year-old John Cook was last seen leaving his Governors Place in the city. He is described as a white male wearing a camo OSU hat, flannel shirt, and black...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Firefighters respond to a house fire on Chillicothe’s west side
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio —- Firefighters in Chillicothe responded to a house fire on the city’s west side. The call came in shortly after 7 p.m. this evening. Multiple firehouses responded to the 600 block of Allen Avenue after a 9-1-1 caller said that a fire had broken out in an upstairs bedroom.
WSAZ
Crash blocks road in Jackson County Ohio
JACKSON COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A two-vehicle crash in Jackson County, Ohio has closed a road, according to Ohio Highway Patrol. One person was injured in the crash that has closed both lanes of Beaver Pike at Lake Katherine Road. Ohio Highway Patrol says the roadway could be shut down...
sciotopost.com
Ross County – Handgun Stolen in Slur of Car Thefts in Chillicothe
Chillicothe – Ross County sheriff’s office is investigating a half dozen car break-ins at Sulphur Spring road overnight. According to Ross County Sheriff’s office was called to the scene of several car break-ins around 5:30 am, when deputies arrived they talked to two people that reported that their car doors were opened and the contents inside were rummaged through.
Muskingum County man arrested for rape
Sheriff David Thoroughman stated that the Portsmouth Police Department received a report on Monday, October 10, 2022, stating that an underage female had inappropriate pictures and videos on her cell phone. The Sheriff’s Office was later notified by Adena Pike Medical Center, located in Pike County, that the female victim...
sciotopost.com
Columbus Police Arrest 36-Year-Old Man After Fatal Shooting of 13-Year-Old
COLUMBUS – Detectives have arrested a man who has been charged with the murder of a young boy. Detectives have charged a 36-year-old man with murder in connection to the fatal shooting of a 13-year-old boy in the Hilltop on Wednesday. Krieg Butler Sr. was taken into custody on Thursday without incident.
sciotopost.com
Ross County Health Department Reports Catalytic Converter Theft
Chillicothe – A vehicle was damaged yesterday after a theft of a converter occurred. According to the Chillicothe Police department, they were called to the scene of theft around 1:30 pm on 10/12/22. When they arrived the Ross County Health Department reported that according to cameras a catalytic converter was stolen off a 2019 Dodge Ram that was parked in a parking lot across the street around 2:30 am on Wednesday morning.
clayconews.com
ARRESTS: NARCOTICS SEIZURE DURING LATE SEPTEMBER 2022 TRAFFIC STOP IN PERRY COUNTY, OHIO
PERRY COUNTY, OH - Perry County Sheriff William R. Barker is reporting that a traffic stop in late September 2022 by Perry County Sheriff’s Deputies is being investigated by the Perry County Special Investigations Unit. On Saturday, September 24, 2022, at 04:08 A.M. Perry County Sheriff’s Deputies conducted a...
iheart.com
Ribbon Cutting for Circleville Bridge Reopening Ahead of Pumpkin Show
A bridge reopening in Circleville will be highlighted after construction was completed ahead of the 115th Circleville Pumpkin Show. The Ohio Department of Transportation, the City of Circleville, and other community partners will hold a ceremonial ribbon-cutting to celebrate the reopening of the Court Street bridge over Hargus Creek just north of uptown Circleville.
