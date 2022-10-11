Read full article on original website
Houston teen uses Twitter to raise over $2.3 millionAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Cyclist killed in Montrose during 'Pride Ride' after a vehicle struck him, then ran him over as the driver sped offhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
4 Great Pizza Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
How hourly workers find flexibility as economy slows in TexasInstaworkHouston, TX
2 Cities in Texas Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in the America for 2022Joe MertensTexas State
Porta'Vino restaurant brings BYOB Italian concept to The Woodlands
The double-cut smoked pork chop ($29) is brined, smoked and grilled and served with seasonal harvest vegetables, cannellini beans and roasted tomato. Parking, patio and price are three key ingredients that make up Porta’Vino along with its food, said Greg Brenneman, the owner of the restaurant that opened on East Shore Drive in March.
Kenny & Ziggy's brings a taste of New York to Houston!
Kenny & Ziggy's New York Delicatessen is a classic deli in the heart of Houston's Uptown.
A 1930s River Oaks home paved the way for this iconic Houston restaurant group
Houston's Backstreet Cafe has hosted thousands of diners, but was once occupied by single family.
The Roof restaurant celebrates 5 years in Sugar Land
The Roof restaurant, in Sugar Land, celebrates its fifth anniversary in October. The restaurant offers brunch entrees, cocktails, main entrees and desserts along with event options in a lounge environment. (Hunter Marrow/Community Impact Newspaper) Sugar Land restaurant and lounge The Roof celebrated five years of business in October. Located atop...
Surfing paradise lagoon rides into Houston promising ocean-perfect waves, beach fun, and more
Skip the trip to Hawaii. A world-class surf destination is coming to Generation Park, promising ocean-perfect waves, beach fun, and more.
flicksandfood.com
Interesting Viet-Cajun Eatery Adds Two New Sections to Their Menu
Interesting Viet-Cajun Restaurant Introduces Must-Try New Menu Items. Interesting Viet-Cajun Restaurant, Crawfish Cafe, has added two new delicious sections to their menu. Crawfish Cafe, a Texas-based Viet-cajun seafood restaurant with three locations in Houston, and one in San Antonio is introducing two new delicious sections to their menu, including several po’ boy options, and enhancing their classic garlic noodle dish to include several exciting new protein toppings.
Quintessential neighborhood spot Hungry's to open Tanglewood location
The family-owned cafe expands its footprint with a new Tanglewood outpost early next year.
Eater
9 Things to Know About Kirby Ice House in the Woodlands, Home to Texas’s Longest Bar
Houston drinking institution Kirby Ice House opened its third outpost in the Woodlands on September 27, and this regional watering hole is seemingly looking to break some records. Located at 1700 Lake Robbins Drive, the establishment features a bar that spans 141 feet — beating out the length of its sister location in the Memorial/Spring Branch area by nearly 20 feet and thus taking the title of the longest bar in Texas, per a release.
4 Texas restaurants ranked in top 25 best in America in 2022: report
When it comes to eating lunch or any meal for that matter, you could make a sandwich at home, or heat up a frozen section meal, but there's nothing quite like heading out to eat some top-notch restaurant-quality food.
luxury-houses.net
A Waterfront Estate with French Inspired Magnificent Architectural Design and Immaculate Gardens Seeks $4.29 Million in Spring
10 Philbrook Way, Spring, Texas is a French inspired magnificent estate on nearly an acre waterfront lot offers elegant outdoor loggias, spectacular pool & fountains, vibrant gardens & serene pond. 800+ bottle climatized sunken wine room. This Home in Spring offers 5 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 8,500 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 10 Philbrook Way, please contact Aaron Harris (Phone: 281-796-6620) at Aaron Harris Realty for full support and perfect service.
Two Texas Cities Named Among Top 12 Best Food Cities in the South
I was born in the south (Georgia), but spent most of my youth closer to the west coast, so I never truly appreciated southern food 'till a bit later in life. Not like these fine people who landed TWO Texas cities, including Houston, TX, among the best for southern food in all the U.S.A.
HBCU Graduate Opens Houston’s First Black-Owned Hibachi Food Truck
Shortly after college graduation in 2021, the pair banded together to bring the first of its kind to one of the most ethnically diverse cities. Typically cooked on a large, open grill, the popular cuisine consists of a wide variety of foods, including vegetables, chicken, steak, shrimp, scallops, and even desserts. Hibachi restaurants are popular in major cities in the United States, but Robinson and Taylor are upgrading the food truck experience with its late-night hours, homemade frozen Italian ice-style treats, and more.
Only one Houston brewery wins medal at the Great American Beer Festival
New Magnolia Brewing takes home silver medal at the important national beer competition.
Memorial Park's highly anticipated addition to famed running trail opens with stunning views
Looking to enjoy the cooler weather? Head outdoors for a jog at Memorial Park's newest trail addition that leads to some of the best sceneries.
hellowoodlands.com
The Woodlands Pride Festival 2022
THE WOODLANDS, TX – The Woodlands Pride Festival is scheduled to take place on October 22, 2022. This will be the fourth festival at Town Green Park, with a combined attendance of over 15,000 people since 2018. At The Woodlands Pride Festival, you’ll hear from our amazing speakers and...
papercitymag.com
Houston’s Ladies Who Brunch Turn a Stylish Outing Into an Impressive $800,000 Haul
The glamorous collection of femmes gathered at The Revaire for the Houston Ladies Who Brunch fundraiser. What: Houston Ladies Who Brunch event benefiting Sky High. PC Moment: More than 600 women dressed in their best floral frocks filled the swank Houston event space dubbed The Revaire with glamour and generosity as they raised more than $800,000 for Sky High for Kids’ current pledges to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital and Texas Children’s Hospital. The nonprofit’s mission is to aid in the search to end childhood cancer.
rejournals.com
Law firm Bush Rudnicki Shelton to open first Houston office at Two Post Oak Central building
Global real estate advisory firm Savills represented law firm Bush Rudnicki Shelton, P.C. in its first Houston location. The law firm will open a 3,250-square-foot office in the Two Post Oak Central building located at 1980 Post Oak Boulevard in Downtown Houston. The law firm will begin occupying the office Fall 2022.
Houston Agent Magazine
Johnson Development opens up hundreds of Houston homesites to builders
Johnson Development plans to release over 1,600 homesites to the market by the end of 2022. The developers currently have 19 active communities — 15 of them in the Houston area — many of which contain open lots that will roll out to builders beginning in October and extending through the end of the year.
WFAA
Number of active real estate agents in Dallas, Austin and Houston plunges
DALLAS — Read this story and more North Texas business news from our partners at the Dallas Business Journal. The number of real estate agents who sold one or more homes last month dropped sharply in Dallas — and even more in Austin — in another sign of the rapidly cooling housing market in Texas.
10 businesses, renovations coming soon to Sugar Land, Missouri City, including a new James Avery
The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Canva) Curious as to what new businesses and renovations are underway or coming to Sugar Land and Missouri City? The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The following information may be subject to change.
