Houston, TX

Community Impact Houston

The Roof restaurant celebrates 5 years in Sugar Land

The Roof restaurant, in Sugar Land, celebrates its fifth anniversary in October. The restaurant offers brunch entrees, cocktails, main entrees and desserts along with event options in a lounge environment. (Hunter Marrow/Community Impact Newspaper) Sugar Land restaurant and lounge The Roof celebrated five years of business in October. Located atop...
SUGAR LAND, TX
flicksandfood.com

Interesting Viet-Cajun Eatery Adds Two New Sections to Their Menu

Interesting Viet-Cajun Restaurant Introduces Must-Try New Menu Items. Interesting Viet-Cajun Restaurant, Crawfish Cafe, has added two new delicious sections to their menu. Crawfish Cafe, a Texas-based Viet-cajun seafood restaurant with three locations in Houston, and one in San Antonio is introducing two new delicious sections to their menu, including several po’ boy options, and enhancing their classic garlic noodle dish to include several exciting new protein toppings.
HOUSTON, TX
Eater

9 Things to Know About Kirby Ice House in the Woodlands, Home to Texas’s Longest Bar

Houston drinking institution Kirby Ice House opened its third outpost in the Woodlands on September 27, and this regional watering hole is seemingly looking to break some records. Located at 1700 Lake Robbins Drive, the establishment features a bar that spans 141 feet — beating out the length of its sister location in the Memorial/Spring Branch area by nearly 20 feet and thus taking the title of the longest bar in Texas, per a release.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
luxury-houses.net

A Waterfront Estate with French Inspired Magnificent Architectural Design and Immaculate Gardens Seeks $4.29 Million in Spring

10 Philbrook Way, Spring, Texas is a French inspired magnificent estate on nearly an acre waterfront lot offers elegant outdoor loggias, spectacular pool & fountains, vibrant gardens & serene pond. 800+ bottle climatized sunken wine room. This Home in Spring offers 5 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 8,500 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 10 Philbrook Way, please contact Aaron Harris (Phone: 281-796-6620) at Aaron Harris Realty for full support and perfect service.
SPRING, TX
Black Enterprise

HBCU Graduate Opens Houston’s First Black-Owned Hibachi Food Truck

Shortly after college graduation in 2021, the pair banded together to bring the first of its kind to one of the most ethnically diverse cities. Typically cooked on a large, open grill, the popular cuisine consists of a wide variety of foods, including vegetables, chicken, steak, shrimp, scallops, and even desserts. Hibachi restaurants are popular in major cities in the United States, but Robinson and Taylor are upgrading the food truck experience with its late-night hours, homemade frozen Italian ice-style treats, and more.
HOUSTON, TX
hellowoodlands.com

The Woodlands Pride Festival 2022

THE WOODLANDS, TX – The Woodlands Pride Festival is scheduled to take place on October 22, 2022. This will be the fourth festival at Town Green Park, with a combined attendance of over 15,000 people since 2018. At The Woodlands Pride Festival, you’ll hear from our amazing speakers and...
THE WOODLANDS, TX
papercitymag.com

Houston’s Ladies Who Brunch Turn a Stylish Outing Into an Impressive $800,000 Haul

The glamorous collection of femmes gathered at The Revaire for the Houston Ladies Who Brunch fundraiser. What: Houston Ladies Who Brunch event benefiting Sky High. PC Moment: More than 600 women dressed in their best floral frocks filled the swank Houston event space dubbed The Revaire with glamour and generosity as they raised more than $800,000 for Sky High for Kids’ current pledges to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital and Texas Children’s Hospital. The nonprofit’s mission is to aid in the search to end childhood cancer.
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Agent Magazine

Johnson Development opens up hundreds of Houston homesites to builders

Johnson Development plans to release over 1,600 homesites to the market by the end of 2022. The developers currently have 19 active communities — 15 of them in the Houston area — many of which contain open lots that will roll out to builders beginning in October and extending through the end of the year.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

10 businesses, renovations coming soon to Sugar Land, Missouri City, including a new James Avery

The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Canva) Curious as to what new businesses and renovations are underway or coming to Sugar Land and Missouri City? The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The following information may be subject to change.
SUGAR LAND, TX

