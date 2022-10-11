ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seagraves, TX

Lovington pedestrian killed in crash after surviving rollover

LOVINGTON, New Mexico (KCBD) - A man who survived a rollover west of Lovington was killed moments later as he was walking in a bar ditch and was hit by another vehicle. New Mexico State Police say just after midnight on Oct. 13, troopers were called to Gill Road and Megert Lane, west of Lovington for a pedestrian who had been hit by a vehicle. When Troopers arrived, they learned 22-year-old Jesus L. Montoya had crashed and rolled his Chevrolet Pickup on Gill Rd. The pickup landed in the middle of Gill Rd. Montoya got out of the pickup and was walking in the bar ditch.
Levelland animal control officer killed in major crash on Hwy. 385

LEVELLAND, Texas (KCBD) - The city of Levelland is mourning the loss of an animal control officer killed in a major crash on Thursday. The crash happened on Hwy. 385 between Alaska and Brazil Road on Thursday morning. Animal Control Officer Crystal Goforth died at the scene. Her partner, Jon...
Friday morning top stories: Levelland animal control officer dies

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. Five people are dead and two others injured after a mass shooting in Raleigh, North Carolina. Police say the teenage gunman opened fired along a walking trail before being arrested. Details here: Police: 5 killed, including officer, in N. Carolina shooting. Cruz gets...
Man arrested for Intoxication Manslaughter after deadly crash in Gaines Co., DPS says

GAINES COUNTY, Texas— A man was arrested on Tuesday for his role in a Sunday morning crash that left person dead, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. According to DPS , Brian Alejandro Armendariz,21, of Loop was arrested and charged with Intoxication Manslaughter on Tuesday after he struck the vehicle of Patricia Wingo, 79 in a crash early Sunday morning.
Lubbock man arrested in early Sunday shooting, one person injured, report says

LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock man was arrested on Sunday after a shooting left one person seriously injured, according to the Lubbock Police Department. According to a police report, officers responded to shots fired call at a house in the 1300 block of East 52nd Street. A victim was found on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds to the chest. The […]
Two injured in crash involving dump truck

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two people have been injured after a crash between a dump truck and a pick-up truck. The crash occurred at the intersection of 82nd Street and Frankford Avenue just before 1 p.m. One person sustained moderate injuries and another was minorly injured. Authorities are blocking traffic...
Doggie door burglary suspect arrested

Jose Perales, 28, of Hobbs, was arrested after Hobbs police said he was found standing in the entry way of a home with alarms going off. He was arrested on Oct. 5 and charged on a warrant for burglary of a dwelling, a third-degree felony. Around 10 p.m., Sept. 29,...
Police say 17-year-old died in South Lubbock shooting Saturday morning

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Monday, the Lubbock Police Department reported a teenager was killed in a shooting early Saturday morning on the south side of the city. Police were called to the 2300 block of 143rd Street around 4:00 a.m. for shots fired. Officers located Dylan Montes, 17, with...
Fire crews respond to Central Lubbock home, officials say

LUBBOCK, Texas— Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to fire at a house in the 3800 block of 25th Street on Tuesday. Officials said the call came in at 3:55 p.m. and fire crews arrived on scene at 4:00 p.m. This is a developing story. Check back with EverythingLubbock.com for more...
