Frometa appointed to statewide public safety committee
DOWNEY — Councilmember Claudia M Frometa has been appointed vice-chair of the Public Safety Committee for the League of California cities, representing California's 482 towns and cities. The League of California Cities (CAL Cities) advocates on the issues that matters most to Californians. Cal Cities takes positions on hundred...
Letter to the Editor: Catherine Alvarez's entitlement
Catherine Alvarez is always claiming this recall is being supported by “the wealthy people, the landlords.” Well, how about the average income people that just don’t want Downey turning into our surrounding cities?. Truth is, I would love to live in Newport Beach or Laguna Beach, heck,...
Catherine Alvarez recall election set for Jan. 31, 2023
The city council scheduled the special election at their meeting Tuesday, following the successful collection and verification of the 3,471 District 3 signatures needed to send the recall to ballot. In total, more than 4,500 signatures were submitted. Whether Alvarez is recalled or not it will not come cheaply for...
Aldo Schindler named city manager of Artesia
DOWNEY — Former Downey deputy city manager Aldo Schindler was named city manager of Artesia on Wednesday. Schindler left Downey in April to become assistant city manager in Moreno Valley. His departure was part of a large administrative shake-up at City Hall that began when the city council forced city manager Gilbert Livas into early retirement.
GOVERNMENT
Introduced an Ordinance of the City Council of the City of Downey amending Chapters 3, 4, 5, and 6 of Article III of the Downey Municipal Code and adopting by reference the 2022 California Fire Code (California Code Of Regulations, Title 24, Part 9), including Appendices A through O, together with certain additions, insertions, deletions and changes thereto, for the purpose of prescribing regulations governing conditions hazardous to the life and property from fire or explosion; and adopting Chapter 6.95 of California Health and Safety Code for the purpose of prescribing regulations governing conditions hazardous to life and property from the handling, use, storage or release of hazardous materials or hazardous waste.
Instead of dividing, Downey-Warren rivalry unites the community
DOWNEY – This was the week, spirit week at Downey and Warren High Schools, in anticipation of the Big Football Game Friday Night, to be played this year at Warren. Rotary Club of Downey hosted both schools at their luncheon meeting. Dr. John Garcia, superintendent of the DUSD, summed it up best: “The schools look forward to the Rotary lunch,” said Dr. John, “because they rarely get a chance to see the other team and coaches. This breaking bread together reinforces the unusual nature of this rivalry. It’s intense, but it’s not one of enmity. The schools share in the community.”
Betty Jane Zupancic
Betty Jane Zupancic was born on July 9, 1922, in Cleveland, Ohio and was the daughter of William and Mary James of Shaker Heights, Ohio. She passed on October 10, 2022, at the age of 100 years. Betty married Joe Zupancic in 1950, who passed in 1989. She is survived by her son Gary, 78 (married to Toni), Jim, 70 (married to Marla) and Marybeth, 63 (married to Clayton), their children and grandchildren.
Second man found dead in South Gate
SOUTH GATE - A man was found dead Tuesday in South Gate about a half-mile from the scene of another death investigation, and sheriff's detectives are assisting the South Gate Police Department with the investigation. Authorities were called at around 1:05 p.m. to the 2700 block of Missouri Avenue, one...
