DOWNEY – This was the week, spirit week at Downey and Warren High Schools, in anticipation of the Big Football Game Friday Night, to be played this year at Warren. Rotary Club of Downey hosted both schools at their luncheon meeting. Dr. John Garcia, superintendent of the DUSD, summed it up best: “The schools look forward to the Rotary lunch,” said Dr. John, “because they rarely get a chance to see the other team and coaches. This breaking bread together reinforces the unusual nature of this rivalry. It’s intense, but it’s not one of enmity. The schools share in the community.”

DOWNEY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO