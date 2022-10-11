ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Queens Man Who Fired Shots at His Then-Girlfriend Outside Woodside Pizzeria Charged With Attempted Murder

 3 days ago
A Queens man who allegedly fired shots at his then-girlfriend outside a Nonnaz Pizzeria & Restaurant in Woodside has been charged with attempted murder (GMaps)

A Whitestone man who allegedly fired shots at his then-girlfriend outside a Woodside pizzeria in September has been charged with attempted murder, police said.

Salvatore Mussumeci, 46, was arrested Friday and has also been charged with assault, criminal possession of a loaded firearm and strangulation.

Mussumeci’s charges also pertain to a number of shootings that allegedly took place a short time after he shot at his former girlfriend, where he allegedly fired shots at several parked cars in Whitestone.

The crime spree allegedly began at around 11 p.m. on Sept. 29 when he got into a heated dispute with his former girlfriend inside Nonnaz Pizzeria & Restaurant, located at 49-14 30th Ave. When she tried to leave, he allegedly placed her in a bear hug and carried her into a back room.

The victim continued to try and exit the premises, but Mussumeci allegedly pushed her and wouldn’t let her go. When she screamed, he allegedly put his hand over her mouth and nose, which blocked her ability to breathe causing her to urinate herself.

She managed to break free and get to her car parked outside, according to police. However, Mussumeci, who arrived at the restaurant in a separate vehicle, allegedly followed her outside and stood in front of the vehicle impeding her ability to drive off.

He then allegedly said: “You destroyed my life, so I am going to destroy your life you stupid b.tch. I have nothing to lose. I don’t give a f..k.”

The woman then honked on her car horn, which prompted him to move, allowing her to get away. However, Mussumeci allegedly fired shots at her as she drove off.

Mussumeci, who then left in a black van, allegedly drove to Whitestone and then fired his gun from his vehicle at several parked cars in that neighborhood.

Surveillance video captured footage of Mussumeci, who lives on 21st Avenue, in a vehicle at the time of the shootings in Whitestone. He allegedly damaged several vehicles, with one of his shots striking a house where people were sleeping, according to police.

No one was injured in the spree.

Mussumeci was ordered held without bail at arraignment Saturday night in Queens Criminal Court.

