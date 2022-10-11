ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Downey, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thedowneypatriot.com

Yes on Measure K - a much-needed investment in Downey schools

In addition to my duties at the Downey Patriot, I’m also a licensed realtor. And one thing I’ve learned over the years is that people aspire to move to Downey for two reasons:. ■ our safe neighborhoods. ■ our fantastic public school system. Combine safe neighborhoods with excellent...
DOWNEY, CA
thedowneypatriot.com

Betty Jane Zupancic

Betty Jane Zupancic was born on July 9, 1922, in Cleveland, Ohio and was the daughter of William and Mary James of Shaker Heights, Ohio. She passed on October 10, 2022, at the age of 100 years. Betty married Joe Zupancic in 1950, who passed in 1989. She is survived by her son Gary, 78 (married to Toni), Jim, 70 (married to Marla) and Marybeth, 63 (married to Clayton), their children and grandchildren.
DOWNEY, CA
thedowneypatriot.com

GOVERNMENT

Introduced an Ordinance of the City Council of the City of Downey amending Chapters 3, 4, 5, and 6 of Article III of the Downey Municipal Code and adopting by reference the 2022 California Fire Code (California Code Of Regulations, Title 24, Part 9), including Appendices A through O, together with certain additions, insertions, deletions and changes thereto, for the purpose of prescribing regulations governing conditions hazardous to the life and property from fire or explosion; and adopting Chapter 6.95 of California Health and Safety Code for the purpose of prescribing regulations governing conditions hazardous to life and property from the handling, use, storage or release of hazardous materials or hazardous waste.
DOWNEY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy