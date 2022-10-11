Introduced an Ordinance of the City Council of the City of Downey amending Chapters 3, 4, 5, and 6 of Article III of the Downey Municipal Code and adopting by reference the 2022 California Fire Code (California Code Of Regulations, Title 24, Part 9), including Appendices A through O, together with certain additions, insertions, deletions and changes thereto, for the purpose of prescribing regulations governing conditions hazardous to the life and property from fire or explosion; and adopting Chapter 6.95 of California Health and Safety Code for the purpose of prescribing regulations governing conditions hazardous to life and property from the handling, use, storage or release of hazardous materials or hazardous waste.

DOWNEY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO