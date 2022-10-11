Read full article on original website
NHL Rumors: The Boston Bruins and the Toronto Maple Leafs
Is Jonathan Huberdeau‘s extension a comparable for David Pastrnak?. TSN: Darren Dreger said on Insider Trading that both the Boston Bruins and David Pastrnak would like to get a contract extension done. He focusing on the start of the season and the Bruins have been ready to throw out numbers just year.
Cardinals Insider Shares A 2023 Adam Wainwright Prediction
With the St. Louis Cardinals already eliminated from the postseason after just two games in the NL Wild Card Series against the Philadelphia Phillies, the careers of Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina have come to an end. But one Cardinals legend may not be done just yet. Staff ace Adam...
Have the Phoenix Suns Found Their Bench Scorer?
There's plenty of established players waiting on the bench for the Phoenix Suns. Don't tell Duane Washington Jr. that. In Phoenix's preseason finale, Washington scored 31 points while also gathering two rebounds and four assists as well. However, 11 turnovers would haunt the backup guard throughout the night. The next...
Sixers Reportedly Sign Former Atlanta Hawks Draft Pick
Lately, the Philadelphia 76ers have been adding a lot of prospects to their roster before immediately waiving them so they can join the team’s G League affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats. Over the weekend, the Sixers started the trend with former Golden State Warriors guard Mac McClung. After signing...
NBA・
Blake Snell, Padres' bullpen, silences Dodgers' bats in Game 3 win to take 2-1 lead in NLDS
Behind a solid performance from starter Blake Snell and some timely hitting, the Friars are just one win away from the National League Championship. Snell pitched 5.1 innings, allowing one earned run off five hits while tallying six punchouts. Like Game 2, the Padres bullpen stepped up when it mattered...
Report: Padres were 'waiting' on Jose Ramirez trade call before extension
Word broke back on April 6 that the Cleveland Guardians had agreed to a long-term contract extension with star infielder Jose Ramirez. For a piece published Thursday, ESPN's Jesse Rogers explained how that deal likely changed the trajectories of multiple clubs for the 2022 MLB season. "On the final day...
The New York Jets have a special young cornerback trio brewing
The New York Jets have three young cornerbacks, all playing well for this defense. Cornerback is one of the most important positions in football and the Jets did a great job treating it as such. Joining second-year slot cornerback Michael Carter II this offseason were rookie fourth-overall selection Sauce Gardner...
NFL・
Naming the Yankees’ most disappointing trade deadline acquisition
When the New York Yankees acquired Frankie Montas from the Oakland Athletics at the trade deadline, they anticipated he would offer them a stellar starting pitcher for the postseason. Montas had been phenomenal for Oakland over the first half of the year, but his numbers plummeted the very moment he joined the Yankees and injected himself into high-leverage moments.
The Bulls Defense Just Got Much Stronger
Obviously, the regular season hasn’t started yet but Drummond’s work during the preseason has been impressive. The other night he was 3-of-3 from the three-point line, which was something no one expected from him. But in the latest preseason game, Drummond created a monster block against the Milwaukee...
Ronald Acuna Jr. Comments On His Serious Elbow Pain
The Atlanta Braves had a little bit of a scare late in Game 2 of the NLDS against the Philadelphia Phillies. With two outs in the bottom of the sixth inning, Ronald Acuna Jr. was hit on the elbow with a 96-mph fastball from Phillies starter Zack Wheeler. After trainers...
