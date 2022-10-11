My Dollar Tree side hustle can easily earn you $1,000 per month – it’s very low risk but look for the ‘brands’

A TIKTOKER has shared a secret to earning money on the side with a low-risk side hustle that can easily make you $1,000 a month.

Obinna is an online content creator who uses his social media accounts to document his "pursuit of financial freedom", according to his Instagram bio.

More than 45,000 TikTok users follow the full-time student for his tips and videos showing the different hustling tactics he pursues on his page known as Theobinnashow.

Obinna captioned a recent informative video revealing a side hustle involving almost any "big brand product" you can find and said, "DONT MISS OUT."

With screen text reading "Low Risk SIDE Hustle $500+ a month", Obinna showed himself walking into his local Dollar Tree store.

Start shopping

"First, go to your nearest Dollar Tree," he advised.

"Walk around the store until you find a product that you think you can resell for more than a dollar."

Reselling cheap, clearance or on-sale products online that you find in the store is a side-hustle technique that you can keep in mind when in other stores like Walmart, Dollar General or even Target, as well.

Choosing the product

He chose a product by Crayola named Bathtub Finger Paint Soap.

"Always go for big brand products like Crayola."

Once you have an eye on your product, Obinna said to check eCommerce sites "like eBay or Amazon, to see if the product is profitable."

Especially when unopened, some items may resell for much more online, as opposed to in-store.

Targeting seasonal products could come in handy to boost the resell price for something that isn't available in stores year-long.

Is it profitable?

With the Crayola product he chose, he found that multi-packs of the bathtub finger paint he found in the dollar store are "very profitable" online.

The video showed that variety packs of five three-ounce bottles of the product are sold online for nearly $20 plus shipping.

"Do this with every big brand in Dollar Tree and you will easily make $1,000 a month," he said.

It was also shown that packs of three of the Crayola painting soaps, which can be purchased singularly for $1, are sold online for just short of $13.

Obinna commented on his own video advising his followers to "save for later," to which someone replied "always."

Remember, any added income from a side hustle needs to be reported to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) or you could face fines.

