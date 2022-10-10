ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

Shoppers Are Obsessing Over This Under-Sink Organizer That Helps You ‘Store Twice As Much’ — & It's $19 For a Few More Hours

When it comes to organizing our homes, we’re always on the lookout for an affordable, easy-to-use product that’ll make our homes feel tidier. As we know, TikTok users love a good organizational product. One TikTok video that caught our eye was from an account called @ourfavoritefinds that raved about an under-sink organizer that looked super easy to put together. By the end, the under-sink area looked so nice and tidy that we knew we had to hunt this product down ASAP Not only is the product a favorite on Amazon, but thanks to Amazon’s Early Access Sale, it’s only $21 thanks...
SHOPPING
People

This Fall Sweater Is 'So Flattering,' Shoppers Are Buying It in Every Color — and It's on Sale

“It’s so comfortable that I could have slept in it!” It's that time of year again: We're switching from swimsuits and cooling tower fans to pumpkin spice lattes and cozy cardigans. And if you've noticed that your sweater weather situation is looking a little paltry, it's time to go ahead and do a little shopping.  Start by snagging the Prettygarden Women's Crew Neck Sweater, which is currently on sale at Amazon. The pullover sweater is made from 100 percent polyester, crafting a material that's super soft, comfortable, and...
SHOPPING
The US Sun

I work in tech – don’t even try to steal from Walmart or Target self checkout, people don’t realize they’re watching you

A TECH worker has claimed that major retailers are watching your every move while you shop and urged customers to not even think about stealing from self-checkout. TikToker demystifiyingtech warned against theft at Walmart and Target claiming that cameras and "entire teams" are collecting evidence that could be used to send you to jail.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Holiday Season#Wrinkles#Crow#Free Shipping
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
Mashed

Walmart Just Made A Big Change To Its Return Policy For The Holidays

Despite what some may think about Christmas talk just as we're getting started in October, the truth is that it's never too early to consider Christmas shopping for family and friends. Costco was rolling out Christmas decorations in July, after all. And isn't it better to get your presents wrapped up before Halloween than have to fight your way to them on Black Friday?
RETAIL
simphome.com

How to Clean Filthy Smell from your Air

Studies show that spending too many hours sitting at a desk affects our mood and work performance. Smelling nice helps us feel better and get more done. The other side is also accurate. Your happiness and productivity may rise if you work in a pleasant environment. Are you prepared to...
LIFESTYLE
Yahoo!

Psst...Amazon has a secret coupon page — save up to 50%

Super-savvy old-school coupon clippers can make an art form out of saving money. And though you may think online shopping doesn't quite allow for the same form of self-expression, you'd be wrong. At least when it comes to Amazon, which has one place where you can access a bounty of coupons — just like thumbing through the newspaper in olden times! You can see what coupons are available, search for coupons from your favorite brands and generally revel in the thrill of saving. Amazon's secret page of coupons is available to you anytime. (Get a load of the categories list on the left column!)
BEAUTY & FASHION
ETOnline.com

Save on a Home Refresh at Brooklinen's Surprise October Sale: Shop Bedding, Towels, and More

Now that fall is in full swing, it's a good time to swap out your linens for new bedding and towels that are ready for colder days ahead. To refresh both your bedroom and bathroom, Brooklinen's Surprise Sale is discounting the internet-favorite brand's sheets, duvets, towels, and more. Now through Monday, October 17, you can get 15% off everything from your linens to your shower curtain to your bathrobe at Brooklinen.
HOME & GARDEN
AOL Corp

Oprah's favorite crossbody bag is perfect for fall — and it's only $45 at Amazon

When Oprah shares something she loves, we, the fans, listen. Because not only does she have true style and impeccable taste, but she also understands how little things make life better and brighter. Here's a standout from her last Favorite Things list that's worth revisiting for all your fall adventures: The versatile K. Carrol Kelsey Crossbody, just $45 at Amazon during the Prime Day Early Access sale.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS

Comments / 0

Community Policy