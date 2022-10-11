ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steelers HC Mike Tomlin confident in OC Matt Canada but 'confidence means very little'

By Curt Popejoy
 3 days ago
It is starting to feel like confidence is wavering among the Pittsburgh Steelers. On Tuesday, head coach Mike Tomlin was addressing the media about the disaster that was last week’s game and how the team prepares to bounce back this week against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Tomlin was asked about his confidence level in offensive coordinator Matt Canada given how much the offense has struggled this season. The team has seven offensive touchdowns in five games and zero touchdowns by wide receivers. They ranked at or near the bottom in every major offensive category.

For Tomlin, it was a response to the effect of him still having confidence in Canada as a coach but that confidence is meaningless if the team doesn’t produce. Tomlin did note he is very involved in the offense throughout the week and this isn’t a case of Canada just free-wheeling things on his own. The reality of the situation is cutting a coordinator loose during the season really limits options for replacement.

Let us know in the comments if you think Canada keeps his job for the rest of the season and if he’s fired, who you would replace him with.

Comments / 2

Mike
3d ago

Of course he has confidence in him. Mike hired him and refuses to admit when he's wrong. I no longer have confidence in Mike.

Reply
2
