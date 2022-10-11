Steelers HC Mike Tomlin confident in OC Matt Canada but 'confidence means very little'

It is starting to feel like confidence is wavering among the Pittsburgh Steelers. On Tuesday, head coach Mike Tomlin was addressing the media about the disaster that was last week’s game and how the team prepares to bounce back this week against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Tomlin was asked about his confidence level in offensive coordinator Matt Canada given how much the offense has struggled this season. The team has seven offensive touchdowns in five games and zero touchdowns by wide receivers. They ranked at or near the bottom in every major offensive category.

For Tomlin, it was a response to the effect of him still having confidence in Canada as a coach but that confidence is meaningless if the team doesn’t produce. Tomlin did note he is very involved in the offense throughout the week and this isn’t a case of Canada just free-wheeling things on his own. The reality of the situation is cutting a coordinator loose during the season really limits options for replacement.

