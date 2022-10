Milton (FL) vs Navarre (FL) This season has been a struggle for Miami commit quarterback Emory Williams and 2-4 Milton and yet another challenge arrives this week in 5-1 Navarre. Navarre, a top 100 team in Florida, is led by 2024 four-star linebacker Zavier Hamilton, a 6'1" 220-pound athlete who will have an impact running the ball and flying around on defense. He holds 15 offers and is one of the top 25 linebackers in the nation.

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 1 DAY AGO