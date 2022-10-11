Arsenal must learn from previous collapses to be Man City’s No1 Premier League title challengers, says Nigel Winterburn

NIGEL WINTERBURN believes Arsenal must learn from their previous collapses to challenge Manchester City this season.

But they are already reaping the rewards of adding two new experienced stars who have injected a “winning mentality” into the squad.

Arsenal sit top of the Premier League after nine matches Credit: Getty

Mikel Arteta has created an electric atmosphere at the Emirates Credit: Richard Pelham / The Sun

Mikel Arteta’s side have made a stunning start to the season by winning eight of their first nine matches - including against top-four rivals Tottenham and Liverpool in their last two.

And with almost a quarter of the season played, they sit top of the table - a point clear of favourites City.

But it did not take long for rival fans to highlight Arsenal’s 2004-05 and 2007-08 seasons - the only two times in Premier League history a team has started with 25 points from 27 but NOT lifted the title.

Now Winterburn, 58, is hoping the Gunners stars can learn from teams of yesteryear - plus their own painful crumble to miss out on Champions League qualification last season - to go all the way this time around.

The Highbury hero, who won three league titles, told SunSport: “It would be a huge disappointment if Arsenal finished outside the top four, with the start that they've had.

“At the start of the season, I said that top four is what Arsenal need and they also needed a big run, if not two big runs in the cup competitions.

“From what they've done so far in the league, they've set themselves up beautifully.

“League-wise, I know it’s early and we can get carried away but the way that they've played, I would expect them to be inside the top four at the end of the season.

“Everybody still thinks that Manchester City are the team to beat, especially with their squad depth too.

“With Erling Haaland in their team, they have a different dimension again this season with the goals he's scoring.

“If we [Arsenal] are not top of the league when we stop for the World Cup, I’d hope that we're very close behind and that would be a sensational start to the season.

“If Arsenal can keep this form going, then I certainly believe that they can put some pressure on City. But we don't know if Arsenal can keep it going.

“They had a poor start last season, then they had a great run and when they set themselves up to finish the season off, it fell apart.

“Mikel Arteta has to be wary of that but from what I'm seeing, and with the atmosphere inside the stadium, this is a different Arsenal this season.

“I don't want to get carried away, but I'm excited about what I'm seeing. It's great to go watch what we are producing, and we've had some strong away performances as well.

“I'm excited about this season going forward.

“Realistically, am I expecting us to win the league? No, I'm not, but the fact that everyone has started talking about it already actually puts a smile on my face.”

Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko both decided to leave the glitz of the Etihad after another successful season under Pep Guardiola and join the Arteta revolution in North London.

£45million Jesus has provided the perfect solution as a goalscoring No9 in attack with five strikes already.

The Gunners' defeat at Newcastle all but ended their top-four dreams last season Credit: Reuters

Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko have been among the standout stars Credit: Alamy

Nigel Winterburn knows what it takes to win the league title with Arsenal Credit: Splash

Meanwhile, £30m Zinchenko fits the bill as the inverted full-back his Spanish coach has been craving - even if the injured Ukrainian had to sit out and watch the 3-2 win over Jurgen Klopp’s side from the stands.

And both men, who picked up their fourth Premier League winner’s medals in May, are key to transforming the mindset in the Emirates changing room.

Winterburn, speaking to Paddy Power, added: “Whilst it’s hard to name one player being the key to success, Oleksandr Zinchenko and Gabriel Jesus have come from a club that’s used to winning and those two players have brought a different dimension in terms of a winning mentality to the club.

“For me, that is huge, and it seems to be rubbing off on the other players as well.

“I wouldn't say one player is the most important, it's the whole team. The attitude that I'm seeing from the team is what’s impressed me most.

“At the moment each player has played a huge part in this season. Although, a lot of people are excited about the Arsenal front three.

“At this moment in time, their pace and their movement has been sensational, but that comes from the way that Arsenal are moving the ball from the back through midfield.”