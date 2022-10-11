Read full article on original website
Ride the wind: Arkansas State Fair has new attractions for 2022
What better way to celebrate these crisp early days of fall than by going fast while being thrilled?
atomic-ranch.com
Personal History in an MCM Arkansas Gem
A new generation adds its touch to this MCM Arkansas gem, while taking care to respect the past. The L-shaped, two-story, wood-nestled home boasting an array of enviable original features would be a must-see for any house hunter with a passion for mid century design. For current owners Elisa and Clayton Belknap, it was the Little Rock home’s story as much as its style that made it a must-buy for them. The home had been owned by just one other family: Elisa’s grandparents.
The Arkansas State Fair gears up for opening day
The Arkansas State Fair is back and opens to the public tomorrow morning at 11 a.m.
Fair fans forever: Man proposes live on KARK 4 News from the Arkansas State Fair
The Arkansas State Fair is where so many memories are made, and maybe none as amazing as when a fairgoer asked to spend forever with his special someone live on TV.
The Little Rock Zoo Celebrates Their… African Penguins?
Did you know there are penguins in Africa? This is the first I've heard of it. Well, did you know that there are 18 African Penguins in Little Rock, Arkansas? You do now. Just imagine "Waddle You Know About African Penguins," when you finished reading this. International African Penguin Day,...
FOX16 tours the Haunted Hotel of Arkansas
To get in the Halloween spirit, we’re taking a tour of one of Little Rock’s scariest haunted houses.
KATV
After two-year hiatus, Central Arkansas Pride to return in colorful force
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Central Arkansas Pride announced Wednesday that Little Rock's 10th annual LGBTQ+ Pride celebration will happen this weekend after a two-year hiatus. According to the news release, the celebration will be Saturday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. in Argenta Plaza bringing lots of family-friendly programs and events to the community.
Arkansas Dust Devil Gets A Little Too Close For Comfort
THV11 in Little Rock posted this Arkansas Dust Devil on their YouTube page. Turned out to be a bit of a close call. Dust Devils are not usually very dangerous, but sometimes they can get out of control in both strength and size. As usual, it's not the wind itself...
Whataburger breaks ground on Little Rock location
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A highly anticipated fast food favorite broke ground on its newest store in Little Rock Tuesday. A crowd was on hand as construction began for a Whataburger franchise started on the west side of Little Rock. The work is expected to be complete in 2023. The Chenal Parkway location is set […]
11-year-old walks for the first time in 7 months, Arkansas family says its nothing short of a miracle
An Arkansas family is rejoicing after their son takes his first steps in months.
Why is North Little Rock nicknamed 'Dogtown?'
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — This city of North Little Rock's love for dogs is hard to miss when you walk through the historic Argenta District. But this term “Dogtown” was originally not a friendly term from those on the north side, especially in the mid-20th century.
Kevin Gates concertgoers concerned about violence
Thursday, many gather at the Simmons Bank Arena to see Multi-platinum rap artist, Kevin Gates in action.
KATV
NLR family speaks out after city government demolishes childhood home
North Little Rock (KATV) — A North Little Rock family is outraged that the city of North Little Rock demolished their childhood home and ruined a potential sale. Keith Chenault said he and his family did everything they could to save their home, even when he said some city officials agreed it shouldn't be destroyed.
‘The Voice’ contestant grew up singing in Little Rock
Another Arkansas voice is impressing millions on the big stage. Steven McMorran grew up in Little Rock and is now the second Central Arkansas contestant on NBC's The Voice.
This Arkansas City Is One Of The 10 Most Deadly In The United States
There has been a lot of talk about crime recently in the news. Texarkana gets a bad rap for being a dangerous city, but this Arkansas city is one of the 10 most deadly cities in the United States. So the information I am going to share on each city...
Lawsuit filed against parent company of Shorter College Garden Apartments
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — It's been just over a week since a fire ripped through an apartment building at the Shorter College Garden Apartments in North Little Rock— but the anger and frustration of the tenants are still fresh. "I think just being here made me angry...
North Little Rock Educator named and recognized as 2023 Arkansas Teacher of the Year
A North Little Rock Middle School teacher received praises and recognition on Friday as she was named 2023 Arkansas Teacher of the Year.
Red flag issued due to extreme fire danger across Arkansas
ARKANSAS, USA — Dennis Cavanaugh with the National Weather Service Little Rock said that specific weather conditions led them to issue a red flag warning. “Given the low relative humidity, the pretty strong winds, and the dry vegetation, it has all the ingredients necessary to allow for a grass fire to spread quickly,” said Cavanaugh.
Arkadelphia woman goes to Facebook to honor slain uncle featured in Jeffrey Dahmer Netflix series
An Arkansas woman is hoping to turn the attention on a new Netflix series about notorious serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer and instead focus it on one of his victim’s, her uncle.
Golf Digest
Arkansas man suing country club after they refuse to give him the truck they promised as a hole-in-one prize
Buckle up, folks. We have a hole-in-one car controversy brewing in Arkansas! This week, a Conway man by the name of Austin Clagett filed a lawsuit against Morrilton Country Club. Clagett played in the club’s “Tournament of the Century” on Saturday, a three-person scramble format with a buy-in of $375. Before the tournament, Morrilton Country Club promoted a 2022 Ford F-150 4x4 Supercrew as a prize for the first person to hit a hole-in-one of the course’s 10th hole. That truck had a sticker of prize of $53,595 and was allegedly donated by nearby Ford dealership Jay Hodge Ford of Morriltown. So far, so good.
