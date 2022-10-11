A new generation adds its touch to this MCM Arkansas gem, while taking care to respect the past. The L-shaped, two-story, wood-nestled home boasting an array of enviable original features would be a must-see for any house hunter with a passion for mid century design. For current owners Elisa and Clayton Belknap, it was the Little Rock home’s story as much as its style that made it a must-buy for them. The home had been owned by just one other family: Elisa’s grandparents.

LITTLE ROCK, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO