Hot Springs, AR

atomic-ranch.com

Personal History in an MCM Arkansas Gem

A new generation adds its touch to this MCM Arkansas gem, while taking care to respect the past. The L-shaped, two-story, wood-nestled home boasting an array of enviable original features would be a must-see for any house hunter with a passion for mid century design. For current owners Elisa and Clayton Belknap, it was the Little Rock home’s story as much as its style that made it a must-buy for them. The home had been owned by just one other family: Elisa’s grandparents.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

After two-year hiatus, Central Arkansas Pride to return in colorful force

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Central Arkansas Pride announced Wednesday that Little Rock's 10th annual LGBTQ+ Pride celebration will happen this weekend after a two-year hiatus. According to the news release, the celebration will be Saturday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. in Argenta Plaza bringing lots of family-friendly programs and events to the community.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KARK 4 News

Whataburger breaks ground on Little Rock location

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A highly anticipated fast food favorite broke ground on its newest store in Little Rock Tuesday. A crowd was on hand as construction began for a Whataburger franchise started on the west side of Little Rock. The work is expected to be complete in 2023. The Chenal Parkway location is set […]
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Why is North Little Rock nicknamed 'Dogtown?'

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — This city of North Little Rock's love for dogs is hard to miss when you walk through the historic Argenta District. But this term “Dogtown” was originally not a friendly term from those on the north side, especially in the mid-20th century.
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Red flag issued due to extreme fire danger across Arkansas

ARKANSAS, USA — Dennis Cavanaugh with the National Weather Service Little Rock said that specific weather conditions led them to issue a red flag warning. “Given the low relative humidity, the pretty strong winds, and the dry vegetation, it has all the ingredients necessary to allow for a grass fire to spread quickly,” said Cavanaugh.
ARKANSAS STATE
Golf Digest

Arkansas man suing country club after they refuse to give him the truck they promised as a hole-in-one prize

Buckle up, folks. We have a hole-in-one car controversy brewing in Arkansas! This week, a Conway man by the name of Austin Clagett filed a lawsuit against Morrilton Country Club. Clagett played in the club’s “Tournament of the Century” on Saturday, a three-person scramble format with a buy-in of $375. Before the tournament, Morrilton Country Club promoted a 2022 Ford F-150 4x4 Supercrew as a prize for the first person to hit a hole-in-one of the course’s 10th hole. That truck had a sticker of prize of $53,595 and was allegedly donated by nearby Ford dealership Jay Hodge Ford of Morriltown. So far, so good.
MORRILTON, AR
Texarkana, AR
Eagle 106.3 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Texarkana, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

