The 7th Annual Avidity Awards Debuts in Memphis, TNVeronica Charnell MediaMemphis, TN
3 Great Burger Places in MississippiAlina AndrasMississippi State
Popular Memphis rapper 'Lotta Cash Desto' shot and killed in triple shooting in Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Major wholesale grocery store chain opening another new store location in Tennessee this weekKristen WaltersMemphis, TN
2022 NBA Draft Review: Memphis GrizzliesAdrian HolmanMemphis, TN
actionnews5.com
First major event announced for Memphis Sports and Events Center
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The first event of the Memphis Sports and Events Center is on tap to kick off 2023. The Tip-Off will be a competitive youth basketball tournament for teams in grades 3-8 on January 7 and 8. It will be the first event held at MSEC, which...
tri-statedefender.com
Memphis-filmed ‘Queen Rising’ shines in opening weekend
“Queen Rising,” a Memphis-made thriller filmed and produced with mostly Memphis talent, premiered during a red-carpet event held at Malco Paradiso last Friday (Oct. 7). Some of the cast and crew were in attendance for debut of the film created by executive producer and Memphis-based attorney Henry Reaves III.
Two Shelby County natives hit the stage for the Miss United States pageant
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two Shelby County women will be representing at the Miss United States competition this weekend at the Cannon Center in downtown Memphis. Kyndal Hayes from Germantown is representing Tennessee, and Cordova native Lily K. Donaldson is representing the state of New York. Hayes is Ms. Tennessee...
actionnews5.com
Memphis cheer coach named in federal Varsity Spirit abuse scandal
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The head cheer coach of Pinnacle Cheer Memphis was named as one of three new defendants in the ongoing Varsity Spirit abuse scandal. Pinnacle Cheer is a private, competitive cheerleading organization with a gym in Cordova. Jarred Carruba, who is still listed as the head coach...
Kait 8
Baby aardvark born at Memphis Zoo
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Zoo is home to a new baby!. An aardvark was born last month on exhibit at the Animals of the Night. Grogu was 3 pounds, 11 ounces at birth. The aardvark was named Grogu and is being hand-reared by keepers, who feed him every 3-4 hours around the clock.
The 'M' bridge will light up this Saturday for a Celebration of Remembrance
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Statistics show that on average Tennessee loses 564 babies a year to stillbirths and the rate is 6.92 per 1,000 live births. A support group is hosting a ceremony to raise awareness and honor those who have experienced a stillbirth. The Celebration of Remembrance is set for Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, which is also National Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Day.
actionnews5.com
Ice Cube, Cypress Hill coming to Mid-South
SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - Hip hop legends Ice Cube and Cypress Hill are headlining a tour that will make its way to the Mid-South. They will play at Landers Center in Southaven on December 1, alongside Bone Thugs-N-Harmony and Too Short as part of the High Hopes Tour. Tickets go...
WBBJ
Memphis rapper Project Pat speaks to inmates at West TN State Penitentiary
HENNING, Tenn. — A well-known Memphis rapper speaks to inmates. Tennessee Department of Correction volunteer Patrick Houston, also known as “Project Pat,” spoke to the population at West Tennessee State Penitentiary in Henning today. Project Pat began his career with appearances in the early 1990’s. However, the...
desotocountynews.com
First Four rankings, tonight’s prep football schedule
There were few changes in the DeSoto County News First Four power rankings of county high school football teams. The top four remained the same from the previous week, led by unbeaten Southaven (6-0) which had outscored opponents 190-79 entering tonight’s match up at Olive Branch in the annual “Backyard Brawl.”
15-Year-Old Arrested In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Memphis (Memphis, TN)
The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office reported a motor vehicle accident in Memphis on Wednesday. The officials stated that the crash happened at the intersection of [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
ESPN: Felony charges against former Memphis top recruit Emoni Bates to be dropped
SUPERIOR TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Former Memphis Tigers top basketball recruit and Eastern Michigan transfer Emoni Bates will have felony weapons charges against him dismissed, according to a report from ESPN Thursday. Bates' attorney Steve Haney said a plea deal was made with the Washtenaw County Prosecutor's Office in Michigan,...
localmemphis.com
Hiring expo in Whitehaven promotes careers in construction
On Friday, a hiring expo in Whitehaven aimed to get the community excited about careers in construction. The event promoted jobs open to the public while also highlighting apprenticeship programs. One firm says it needs manpower for new upcoming projects and wants to pull from local talent. Briggette Green is...
localmemphis.com
South Memphis residents fear homes are sinking
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Residents in South Memphis believe their neighborhood is slowly sinking. They say this has been an ongoing issue for nearly a decade. “This part of the sidewalk that started to collapse in front of Ms. Sue’s house was a part of the original sidewalk that started to collapse in 2014," longtime resident Frank Johnson said. “The city came out and they repaired everything. "They repaired our sidewalks; they never gave us a reason as to why the sidewalks collapsed; right after that we begin to notice, like erosion. If you look up the street around mailboxes, our mailboxes are sinking—the ground around our mailboxes is eroding away; you can look down and see like a deep hole.”
'A big game changer' | North Memphis neighborhood welcomes new mobile grocery store with healthier food options
MEMPHIS, Tennessee — Wednesday marked a major step in addressing an issue ABC24 is focused on in Memphis: food deserts, the areas where full grocery stores and access to fresh produce doesn't exist for miles. After months and months of setbacks, a new mobile grocery store opened its doors...
tri-statedefender.com
LEGACY: Dr. William M. Young Sr.
Pastor Dianne Young posted a photo of her husband, Dr. William M. Young, smiling broadly on her Facebook page early Monday (Oct. 10) morning. For those who knew him, the pleasant, entreating smile was a familiar sight. The post that accompanied the photo inspired a flood tributes, expressions of sympathy,...
localmemphis.com
Opinion | The surge of renters across Shelby County is hitting home | Richard Ransom
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The surge in people who rent hits home. We keep hearing how out-of-state investors are buying up houses faster than families who live here can do so, and new numbers show the effect that's having. Here are the six Shelby County zip codes where people rent...
Parts of Mid-South under Fire Weather Watch. What does that mean?
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– The National Weather Service in Memphis has issued a Fire Weather Watch for Craighead, Dyer, Mississippi, and Poinsett counties until 12 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 14. A Red Flag Warning is also in effect in those counties from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m Thursday. But what does that mean? A Fire Weather Watch […]
actionnews5.com
Shelby County awards Habitat for Humanity of Memphis $977K grant for senior home repairs
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Habitat for Humanity of Greater Memphis received a big award from Shelby County Government Thursday. A total of $977,000 is set to go towards home repairs for low-income seniors. The grant will be used for participants in the “Aging In Place” program which serves older homeowners...
Look: Basketball World Reacts To Big Penny Hardaway News
Penny Hardaway got his money on Wednesday afternoon. Hardaway, who's the men's head basketball coach at Memphis, signed an extension that's worth $16.5 million through the 2027-28 season. Before this deal was signed, his original contract was set to go through 2025-26. Hardaway just finished up his fourth season as...
Shots fired outside Tops BBQ in Bartlett
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An argument in the parking lot of a Tops BBQ in Bartlett turned into gunfire Thursday night, police said. Bartlett officers responded to the Tops location at 6780 Stage Road for a disturbance call around 10 p.m. They say shots were fired during an argument among several people in the parking lot. […]
