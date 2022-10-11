ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

tri-statedefender.com

Memphis-filmed ‘Queen Rising’ shines in opening weekend

“Queen Rising,” a Memphis-made thriller filmed and produced with mostly Memphis talent, premiered during a red-carpet event held at Malco Paradiso last Friday (Oct. 7). Some of the cast and crew were in attendance for debut of the film created by executive producer and Memphis-based attorney Henry Reaves III.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Memphis cheer coach named in federal Varsity Spirit abuse scandal

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The head cheer coach of Pinnacle Cheer Memphis was named as one of three new defendants in the ongoing Varsity Spirit abuse scandal. Pinnacle Cheer is a private, competitive cheerleading organization with a gym in Cordova. Jarred Carruba, who is still listed as the head coach...
MEMPHIS, TN
City
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Government
Local
Tennessee Government
Memphis, TN
Lifestyle
Local
Tennessee Lifestyle
Kait 8

Baby aardvark born at Memphis Zoo

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Zoo is home to a new baby!. An aardvark was born last month on exhibit at the Animals of the Night. Grogu was 3 pounds, 11 ounces at birth. The aardvark was named Grogu and is being hand-reared by keepers, who feed him every 3-4 hours around the clock.
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

The 'M' bridge will light up this Saturday for a Celebration of Remembrance

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Statistics show that on average Tennessee loses 564 babies a year to stillbirths and the rate is 6.92 per 1,000 live births. A support group is hosting a ceremony to raise awareness and honor those who have experienced a stillbirth. The Celebration of Remembrance is set for Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, which is also National Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Day.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Ice Cube, Cypress Hill coming to Mid-South

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - Hip hop legends Ice Cube and Cypress Hill are headlining a tour that will make its way to the Mid-South. They will play at Landers Center in Southaven on December 1, alongside Bone Thugs-N-Harmony and Too Short as part of the High Hopes Tour. Tickets go...
SOUTHAVEN, MS
WBBJ

Memphis rapper Project Pat speaks to inmates at West TN State Penitentiary

HENNING, Tenn. — A well-known Memphis rapper speaks to inmates. Tennessee Department of Correction volunteer Patrick Houston, also known as “Project Pat,” spoke to the population at West Tennessee State Penitentiary in Henning today. Project Pat began his career with appearances in the early 1990’s. However, the...
HENNING, TN
desotocountynews.com

First Four rankings, tonight’s prep football schedule

There were few changes in the DeSoto County News First Four power rankings of county high school football teams. The top four remained the same from the previous week, led by unbeaten Southaven (6-0) which had outscored opponents 190-79 entering tonight’s match up at Olive Branch in the annual “Backyard Brawl.”
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
localmemphis.com

Hiring expo in Whitehaven promotes careers in construction

On Friday, a hiring expo in Whitehaven aimed to get the community excited about careers in construction. The event promoted jobs open to the public while also highlighting apprenticeship programs. One firm says it needs manpower for new upcoming projects and wants to pull from local talent. Briggette Green is...
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

South Memphis residents fear homes are sinking

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Residents in South Memphis believe their neighborhood is slowly sinking. They say this has been an ongoing issue for nearly a decade. “This part of the sidewalk that started to collapse in front of Ms. Sue’s house was a part of the original sidewalk that started to collapse in 2014," longtime resident Frank Johnson said. “The city came out and they repaired everything. "They repaired our sidewalks; they never gave us a reason as to why the sidewalks collapsed; right after that we begin to notice, like erosion. If you look up the street around mailboxes, our mailboxes are sinking—the ground around our mailboxes is eroding away; you can look down and see like a deep hole.”
MEMPHIS, TN
tri-statedefender.com

LEGACY: Dr. William M. Young Sr.

Pastor Dianne Young posted a photo of her husband, Dr. William M. Young, smiling broadly on her Facebook page early Monday (Oct. 10) morning. For those who knew him, the pleasant, entreating smile was a familiar sight. The post that accompanied the photo inspired a flood tributes, expressions of sympathy,...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Parts of Mid-South under Fire Weather Watch. What does that mean?

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– The National Weather Service in Memphis has issued a Fire Weather Watch for Craighead, Dyer, Mississippi, and Poinsett counties until 12 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 14. A Red Flag Warning is also in effect in those counties from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m Thursday. But what does that mean? A Fire Weather Watch […]
MEMPHIS, TN
The Spun

Look: Basketball World Reacts To Big Penny Hardaway News

Penny Hardaway got his money on Wednesday afternoon. Hardaway, who's the men's head basketball coach at Memphis, signed an extension that's worth $16.5 million through the 2027-28 season. Before this deal was signed, his original contract was set to go through 2025-26. Hardaway just finished up his fourth season as...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Shots fired outside Tops BBQ in Bartlett

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An argument in the parking lot of a Tops BBQ in Bartlett turned into gunfire Thursday night, police said. Bartlett officers responded to the Tops location at 6780 Stage Road for a disturbance call around 10 p.m. They say shots were fired during an argument among several people in the parking lot. […]
BARTLETT, TN

