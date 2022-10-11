We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Molly Yeh, best-selling cookbook author and star of Girl Meets Farm on Food Network, just released her third cookbook, Home Is Where the Eggs Are. A few weeks ago, Molly and I hopped on the phone to chat about the new book, and let’s just say things heated up quickly. Literally! Just as we were saying hello to one another, Molly suddenly exclaimed, “Oh, no! Fire!” and promptly hung up. As it turns out, I had just been witness to — via telephone — Molly Yeh’s first oven fire.

