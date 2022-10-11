ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ina Garten Just Shared a Cozy One-pot Chicken Recipe From Her Upcoming Cookbook & It's Surprisingly Easy

Fall is here. Even in parts of the country where it felt like fall might never arrive, the temps are finally starting to dip, and that means we’ve got our Dutch ovens out of the cupboard, proudly displayed on the stove where they’ll remain throughout the cold season. We love a good one-pot recipe, and not just because they’re great time savers. There’s also just something so homey and cozy about cooking dinner in one big pot, and Ina Garten might just be the best at putting elegant spins on those one-pot classics. Garten just shared a recipe from her...
AOL Corp

Ina Garten's favorite go-to olive oil for 20+ years is an Amazon find

If your eyes cross when you reach the olive oil section and you eeny-meeny-miny-moe your pick, you'll love this decisive tip from Ina Garten. The Barefoot Contessa star fell for the light and lovely Olio Santa California Extra-Virgin Olive Oil over 20 years ago and has been devoted to it ever since. So when her recipes call for "good olive oil," we all now know which one she really means.
The Kitchn

Ina Garten’s Shrimp Scampi Is for Lemon-Lovers

I’ve been a fan of Ina Garten for as long as I can remember. I grew up watching The Barefoot Contessa, swooning over her effortlessly cool dinner parties, fuss-free recipes, and laid-back attitude. There’s just something about Ina’s recipes that make them feel special. So when picking out which recipes to include in our shrimp scampi battle, I knew I needed to include hers.
AOL Corp

Time to scramble! Ina Garten's fave cookware — All-Clad — is on sale for Prime Day

If you’ve watched Ina Garten’s Barefoot Contessa on TV, you know how graceful and magical she is in the kitchen. Ina whips up beautiful meals for herself and her husband, Jeffrey, but she spent many years as a professional chef and caterer. That’s why we trust her implicitly when it comes to high-quality cookware. Among her favorite brands are All-Clad, known for its sturdy construction and hefty price tags. So we were thrilled to learn thatAmazon has discounted select All-Clad products for its Prime Day Early Access sale, happening right now.
The Kitchn

Molly Yeh’s Latest Cookbook Is Full of Cozy, Comforting Recipes

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Molly Yeh, best-selling cookbook author and star of Girl Meets Farm on Food Network, just released her third cookbook, Home Is Where the Eggs Are. A few weeks ago, Molly and I hopped on the phone to chat about the new book, and let’s just say things heated up quickly. Literally! Just as we were saying hello to one another, Molly suddenly exclaimed, “Oh, no! Fire!” and promptly hung up. As it turns out, I had just been witness to — via telephone — Molly Yeh’s first oven fire.
Simplemost

The Hallmark Christmas Movie Schedule For 2022 Is Officially Here

It’s officially fall, which means cooler temps, changing leaves and looking forward to all of the Hallmark Christmas movies you’ll be watching soon. The network has announced its 2022 Countdown to Christmas schedule, and the heartwarming, family-friendly programming will begin on Friday, Oct. 21. Hallmark Christmas movies will...
SheKnows

We Never Saw It Coming, But Bold & Beautiful Is Doing the Impossible With Taylor

Why? We could not begin to guess. Since The Bold and the Beautiful cast Krista Allen as Taylor, we’ll admit it. We’ve been extra into the character. The actress’ natural warmth and playfulness have served to reboot the world-renowned psychiatrist in the absolute loveliest of ways. And not for nothing, but she’s been more fun than she ever before was.
Simplemost

Martha Stewart Banana Bread Recipe Has Been A Winner Since 1982

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Bananas seem to have an almost supernatural way of turning from green, hard, and...
