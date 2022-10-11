Read full article on original website
Teacher gives birth 48 hours after finding out she's pregnant
A woman who just believed that she was tired out ended up giving birth just two days later to her first child. You can hear her tell the whole story below:. Now, her and her husband are obviously happy with how everything has turned out, but it’s definitely taken them somewhat by surprise.
whattoexpect.com
Similac Recalls Some 2-Ounce Ready-to-Feed Infant Formula Due to Packaging Defect
Abbott has voluntarily recalled a small percentage of ready-made bottles and liquid feeding products because some may have caps or seals that aren’t closed properly. Check your cabinets, cupboards and diaper bags. Similac is voluntarily recalling certain 2-ounce ready-to-feed formula bottles and other liquid feeding products for babies and children because some have been found with defective seals and caps, the company said.
Consumer Reports.org
How to Prevent and Treat Chronic Constipation
It’s normal to have an occasional bout of constipation. Uncomfortable as it may be, this usually resolves within a few days. But chronic constipation—which might require some action—is the issue if you have at least two of the following symptoms for at least three months:. • You...
EverydayHealth.com
Night Sweats and Hot Flashes Are Not the Same
You may think that a night sweat is just a hot flash that occurs at night; both menopausal vasomotor symptoms cause uncomfortable flushing and sweating. However, new research presented at the 2022 Annual meeting of the North American Menopause Society (NAMS), held in Atlanta October 12 through 15, finds that they are actually two different things. And while both up the risk of depression, night sweats alone appear to be linked to more stress compared with hot flashes.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mum says she has ‘completely different baby’ after £7.99 cream helped painful eczema
An adorable baby who had to wear mittens to stop her scratching and bleeding because of painful red eczema across her face and body now has “baby soft skin” for the first time – thanks to a “miracle” £7.99 over-the-counter cream.Little Nola Harris-Rodrigues was born an otherwise happy and healthy baby on December 15, 2021, but her first-time mum Emily Harris, 25, noticed her daughter did not have the super smooth skin babies are known for.Nola’s dry skin only seemed to worsen until at three-months-old, her face, scalp and body were covered in red, flaky skin and weeping sores –...
Apples are a cure for many serious diseases
Apple is a popular fruit that contains antioxidants, beneficial vitamins, and a lot of other nutrients. Because of the nutritional content of apples, apples may help improve human health, Apples come in a variety of shapes, colors and flavors, and all kinds of apples are good for your health, and here we will show you some of benefits of eating apples.
legalreader.com
How to Determine What You Should Be Expecting for Child Support
If you are facing divorce and have children, it is important to understand your obligations regarding child support. If you are considering a divorce and have children, one of the most important factors to consider is child support. How much should you expect to pay or receive? This can be a difficult question to answer, but there are services and resources out there to make it easier. Here are a few tips and resources to help you and your soon-to-be ex determine what paying child support will look like.
Gena Tew Reveals Whether She's Able To Have Children After AIDS Diagnosis
"I'm excited to know that my body is getting so much better," the 27-year-old model said in a TikTok post.
rsvplive.ie
I tried Profhilo for the first time - and I'm converted for life
I’m lucky enough to have pretty good skin, but in the past few years I’ve noticed it’s started to lose a bit of its radiance and plumpness. I’ve spent a fortune on expensive creams, serums, chemical peels and treatments like microdermabrasion, with pretty unimpressive results. I...
