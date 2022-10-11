ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamsburg, KY

WKYT 27

Nearly eight percent of Kentucky high school students attempt suicide

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The Centers for Disease Control reports that concerns about poor adolescent mental health and suicidal behaviors escalated during the COVID-19 pandemic. Thirty-seven percent of US high school students reported poor mental health during the pandemic, nearly 20 percent considering and nine percent attempting suicide. Here...
KENTUCKY STATE
WLKY.com

Trick-or-treat times around Kentucky, Indiana for 2022

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Get your costumes ready. It's trick-or-treat season. Here, you'll find trick-or-treat times for places around Kentuckiana. Help us build the list by sending your neighborhood date and time to wlkydigital@hearst.com. Kentucky. This section will be updated. Indiana. Austin 6-8 p.m. on Oct. 28. Charlestown 6-9 p.m....
KENTUCKY STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Kentucky

Do you love eating seafood? Do you also happen to live in Kentucky? If your answer was positive to both questions then there is a list of four fantastic seafood restaurants in Kentucky that are highly-praised by both travellers and local people for their absolutely tasty food but also for their service and amazing atmosphere.
KENTUCKY STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Study: Kentucky one of the unhappiest states in the country

(TOP DATA) – According to a recent study, people in Kentucky live in one of the unhappiest states in the country, as they have the lowest rate of physical activity per capita, sleep fewer hours, and quit more of their jobs. Top Data says the study was conducted by market research firm TOP Data that […]
KENTUCKY STATE
kentuckytoday.com

Kentucky’s drought area increases after dry week

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – The latest U.S. Drought Monitor report, issued Thursday, shows Kentucky’s drought area increasing, due to little or no precipitation recorded for the seven-day period that ended on Tuesday. The Oct. 13 report saw the area of Kentucky experiencing no drought condition shrink from 34.15%...
KENTUCKY STATE
thelevisalazer.com

SENATOR PHILLIP WHEELER: VOTE YES FOR CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENT #1 ON THE NOVEMBER 8TH BALLOT

April 10, 2020 is a day that will live in infamy in the Commonwealth of Kentucky. On that date Governor Andy Besheaer ordered the Kentucky State Police to arrest any churchgoers violating his mandatory quarantine orders the following Sunday. I can remember well the pleas of many of my constituents; begging me and other members of the General Assembly to step in and block the Governor’s overreach. Yet we as Senators and Representatives were powerless to stop Governor Beshear having adjourned two days prior on April 8, 2020.
KENTUCKY STATE
middlesboronews.com

Steel manufacturer breaks ground on new Middlesboro plant

Executives from Flash Steelworks Inc. on Wednesday broke ground on a new steel-manufacturing facility in Middlesboro. Over the next 15 years, Flash Steelworks will invest $12.1 million and create 250 full-time jobs at an hourly rate of $39, including benefits. Of those, 100 new jobs are expected to be created in the next three years.
MIDDLESBORO, KY
WKYT 27

Winner drawn for St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We have a winner for the Lexington St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway!. The winner of the 2022 giveaway is Charles Wilson of Saint Helens, Ky. The drawing was held live Thursday during our 5:30 p.m. newscast. WKYT is proud to partner with St. Jude and its...
LEXINGTON, KY
wymt.com

Some Kentuckians convicted of marijuana possession can apply for pardons

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear says those convicted of simple marijuana possession on state charges, and have otherwise clean records, can now apply for pardons from his office. The Governor talked about it extensively Thursday during his Team Kentucky briefing, a week after President Biden pardoned federal cases...
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

Part of federal health care grant will help feed Kentuckians

KENTUCKY (WKYT) - Kentucky is receiving more than $4 million from the federal government to boost rural health care. The grant will be divided up between several agencies such as St. Claire HealthCare in Morehead, Baptist Health in Corbin and God’s Pantry Food Bank just to name a few.
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

Golden Alert issued for Eastern Ky. woman

CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Clay County Emergency Management issued a Golden Alert early Friday morning. Officials are looking for Peggy Burton, 68. Burton was last seen leaving her home in Manchester on Tuesday, October 11. She is described as 5′1″ and 165 pounds with red hair. Burton...
CLAY COUNTY, KY
WOWK 13 News

Abortion at center of amendment on Kentucky ballot

ASHLAND, KY (WOWK) – With election day less than a month away, the countdown has officially begun and Amendment 2 on Kentucky’s ballot has caught some attention. The approval of that amendment would completely end abortion rights and the federal funding for it in Kentucky. As of now, abortion is outlawed in Kentucky after the […]
KENTUCKY STATE

