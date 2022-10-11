Read full article on original website
The Detroit Lions Signed A New Kicker On Tuesday
The Detroit Lions are still searching for a reliable kicker amid early turmoil at the position. On Tuesday, the team added Sam Ficken to the practice squad. He hasn't played in an NFL game since whiffing on a field goal and an extra point for the New York Jets on December 27, 2020.
With help on the way, Lions cutting WR Maurice Alexander
ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions announced they are cutting wide receiver Maurice Alexander. Alexander was signed last week to help the Lions get through their injury troubles at wide receiver. DJ Chark did not play in the loss against New England because of an ankle injury, while Amon-Ra St. Brown was largely ineffective while playing through a high ankle sprain. He caught four passes for just 18 yards, matching the second-worst game of his career.
WATCH: Scenes from Patriots locker room after win over Lions
On Sunday, the New England Patriots got to celebrate a victory in the comfort of their own locker room for the first time this season. Their first win of the year at Gillette Stadium was a 29-0 rout of the Detroit Lions. It was a dominant performance for New England in all three phases of the game. The defense shut out the league's top-scoring offense, running back Rhamondre Stevenson rushed for 161 yards, and rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe once again stepped up in Mac Jones' absence.
