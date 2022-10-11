ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Detroit Lions Signed A New Kicker On Tuesday

The Detroit Lions are still searching for a reliable kicker amid early turmoil at the position. On Tuesday, the team added Sam Ficken to the practice squad. He hasn't played in an NFL game since whiffing on a field goal and an extra point for the New York Jets on December 27, 2020.
With help on the way, Lions cutting WR Maurice Alexander

ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions announced they are cutting wide receiver Maurice Alexander. Alexander was signed last week to help the Lions get through their injury troubles at wide receiver. DJ Chark did not play in the loss against New England because of an ankle injury, while Amon-Ra St. Brown was largely ineffective while playing through a high ankle sprain. He caught four passes for just 18 yards, matching the second-worst game of his career.
Patriots, Saints, Steelers, Lions, Dolphins best fits for Commanders CB William Jackson III

When the then-Washington Football Team signed former Cincinnati Bengals cornerback William Jackson III to a three-year, $42 million deal with $26 million guaranteed, I gave the deal an A+ grade, opined that Jackson was one of the best press cornerbacks in the NFL, and also opined that this might mean that Washington might be playing more press coverage from then on.
WATCH: Scenes from Patriots locker room after win over Lions

On Sunday, the New England Patriots got to celebrate a victory in the comfort of their own locker room for the first time this season. Their first win of the year at Gillette Stadium was a 29-0 rout of the Detroit Lions. It was a dominant performance for New England in all three phases of the game. The defense shut out the league's top-scoring offense, running back Rhamondre Stevenson rushed for 161 yards, and rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe once again stepped up in Mac Jones' absence.
Is Luke Bryan To Blame For The Cincinnati Bengals Disappointing 2-3 Start To The Season?

If you follow the NFL, then you know that the Cincinnati Bengals have underachieved big time this season after their incredible run to the Super Bowl last year. They’re an incredibly mid 2-3 team right now, and star quarterback Joe Burrow has about .01 seconds to throw the football because his offensive line is hot garbage, and he’s spent more time on the ground than he has standing up in every game so far. In fact, the offensive line play […] The post Is Luke Bryan To Blame For The Cincinnati Bengals Disappointing 2-3 Start To The Season? first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
