electrek.co

Marine charging network Aqua superPower partners with Ingenity electric boats to promote e-mobility

Global marine charging network Aqua superPower continues to expand its reach and promote electric boat adoption with its latest partnership. It has teamed up with award-winning electric boat manufacturer Ingenity Electric to establish compatibility standards in marine e-mobility to expedite electric boat adoption and the charging infrastructure necessary to support it.
electrek.co

Sunrun, Ford’s official charging partner, launches a home EV charger [update]

San Francisco-headquartered Sunrun, the largest residential solar and battery storage installer in the US, has launched a home electric vehicle (EV) charger. October 14 update: Enel X Way, the Enel Group’s global electric mobility business, has announced that it will be providing Sunrun’s new smart Level 2 home EV chargers.
electrek.co

Hyundai Group will transform entire lineup to fully-connected, Software Defined Vehicles by 2025

Following its “Unlock the Software Age” global forum earlier this evening, Hyundai Motor Group has outlined a detailed roadmap to transform its entire lineup of vehicles (gas and electric) across all brands into Software Defined Vehicles (SDVs) by 2025. This new era of vehicle technology will allow HMG to constantly evolve along with its vehicles, which will be able to stay up-to-date via over-the-air updates. To support this new era, the Group has already committed to spending 18 trillion won (~$12.5 billion) to establish a new Global Software Center and accelerate SDV development.
electrek.co

Hitachi Energy will expand its Virginia power transformer factory to meet soaring US demand

Global sustainable energy giant Hitachi Energy today announced that it will spend more than $37 million to expand and upgrade its power transformer factory in South Boston, Virginia. This is in response to soaring demand for power transformers from utility companies that are scrambling to accommodate the renewable energy boom after the Biden administration passed the Inflation Reduction Act in August.
electrek.co

Airspeeder completes ‘world’s first electric flying car race’ during inaugural EXA eVTOL event

Nascent eVTOL racing league Airspeeder has successfully completed what it is calling the “world’s first electric flying car race” during its inaugural EXA Series event. Two EXA team pilots went head to head in South Australia using remotely operated eVTOLs, kicking off a development league that will eventually feed into global Grand Prix series. Check out the video recap of this historical event kicking off electric flight racing.
electrek.co

Toyota exec equates 300K hybrids sold to 90K electric vehicles while heatedly defending company’s EV plans

Toyota can’t seem to grasp why it’s being criticized for its lack of progress in fully electric vehicles. The Japanese automaker is making headlines Wednesday after an executive went off on a tangent defending Toyota’s carbon reduction efforts and future EV plans – the frustration comes as Toyota has come under fire for not going all in on electric vehicles.
electrek.co

Here’s where the new US EV ‘Battery Belt’ is forming – and why

Since the beginning of 2021, more than 15 new US lithium-ion battery gigafactories or expansions have been announced in a region becoming known as the Battery Belt. Combined, these facilities represent a potential investment of at least $40 billion, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas. All but one gigafactory exceeds 10 GWh of capacity, and the largest will exceed 40 GWh.
electrek.co

Could rooftop wind give rooftop solar a run for its money?

Aeromine Technologies claims that its new rooftop bladeless wind energy unit provides the same amount of power as up to 16 solar panels. Could it become a game changer for generating clean energy on commercial buildings?. Aeromine Technologies says its motionless system, which was validated through joint research with Sandia...
electrek.co

If Tesla is facing ‘demand destruction,’ where are the demand triggers?

Many industry watchers are claiming Tesla is facing “demand destruction,” but if that’s the case, why isn’t Tesla pulling on some demand triggers?. In a new note to clients this week, Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas, one of the top analysts covering Tesla, noted that he believes Tesla is experiencing “demand destruction” at the margin:
electrek.co

Polestar 3 officially debuts with 300-mile range for a whopping $84k, will be manufactured in the US

After months of anticipation, Polestar has pulled the entire sheet off its first-ever electric SUV, the Polestar 3. Today we have a multitude of new details surrounding the SUV to share, including estimated range, performance specs, and starting price. The Polestar 3 will also eventually be built in the US, begging the question whether some iteration of it will be able to qualify for federal tax credits.
electrek.co

US increases EV battery recycling capacity with new AL facility processing up to 10K tonnes annually

As consumer preference continues trending toward electric vehicles, automakers are moving swiftly to lock up critical battery materials. With battery recycling technology advancing, it will help ease the transition, unlocking the true potential of the sustainability behind electric vehicles. A new EV battery recycling plant in Alabama from Li-Cycle can process up to 10,000 tonnes, enough for about 20,000 EVs per year, helping the US venture toward a zero-emission economy.
electrek.co

Miners are cutting CO2 emissions in half by switching to electric vehicles for extracting critical minerals

While you may notice more electric vehicles on the road today than ever before, the technology is now making its way to miners, the companies extracting the critical minerals needed to build EVs, ensure adequate global food supply, etc. A new contract to supply battery electric vehicles to the Jansen potash project (potentially the world’s largest potash mine) expects to slash carbon emissions in half compared to its peers. What if we could apply this technology to miners in the EV industry, creating a full circle sustainable supply chain?
electrek.co

Podcast: Tesla Cybertruck, new energy app, Polestar 3, and more

This week on the Electrek Podcast, we discuss the most popular news in the world of sustainable transport and energy. This week, we discussed Tesla Cybertruck’s progress toward production, Tesla’s new energy app, the Polestar 3, and more. The show is live every Friday at 4 p.m. ET...
electrek.co

Audi wants to purify city air with filter-equipped EVs while they’re driving and charging

German automaker Audi shared that it has been working on a pilot project with supplier MANN + HUMMEL to develop a filter for the front end of EVs that can collect particulate matter while driving and charging. As Audi looks to make its production processes net-carbon-neutral, it also hopes to reduce emissions wherever possible, including air quality near busy roads.
