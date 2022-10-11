Read full article on original website
Related
electrek.co
Marine charging network Aqua superPower partners with Ingenity electric boats to promote e-mobility
Global marine charging network Aqua superPower continues to expand its reach and promote electric boat adoption with its latest partnership. It has teamed up with award-winning electric boat manufacturer Ingenity Electric to establish compatibility standards in marine e-mobility to expedite electric boat adoption and the charging infrastructure necessary to support it.
electrek.co
Sunrun, Ford’s official charging partner, launches a home EV charger [update]
San Francisco-headquartered Sunrun, the largest residential solar and battery storage installer in the US, has launched a home electric vehicle (EV) charger. October 14 update: Enel X Way, the Enel Group’s global electric mobility business, has announced that it will be providing Sunrun’s new smart Level 2 home EV chargers.
electrek.co
Lucid Motors (LCID) launches UX 2.0, its largest software update across an entire EV to date
Lucid Motors is rolling out its largest software update yet, introducing UX 2.0, which includes improvements throughout the entire vehicle – its flagship Air sedan. New features include “instant-on” glass cockpit and panel displays and the launch of Highway Assist. Check out the full list below. Lucid...
electrek.co
Global floating offshore wind pipeline doubles in the last 12 months to 185 GW
The total global pipeline of floating offshore wind projects has more than doubled in the past 12 months in terms of capacity, from 91 gigawatts (GW) to 185 GW. That’s according to a new report published today by RenewableUK, a trade association for the wind power, wave power, and tidal power industries in the UK.
IN THIS ARTICLE
electrek.co
Hyundai Group will transform entire lineup to fully-connected, Software Defined Vehicles by 2025
Following its “Unlock the Software Age” global forum earlier this evening, Hyundai Motor Group has outlined a detailed roadmap to transform its entire lineup of vehicles (gas and electric) across all brands into Software Defined Vehicles (SDVs) by 2025. This new era of vehicle technology will allow HMG to constantly evolve along with its vehicles, which will be able to stay up-to-date via over-the-air updates. To support this new era, the Group has already committed to spending 18 trillion won (~$12.5 billion) to establish a new Global Software Center and accelerate SDV development.
electrek.co
Hitachi Energy will expand its Virginia power transformer factory to meet soaring US demand
Global sustainable energy giant Hitachi Energy today announced that it will spend more than $37 million to expand and upgrade its power transformer factory in South Boston, Virginia. This is in response to soaring demand for power transformers from utility companies that are scrambling to accommodate the renewable energy boom after the Biden administration passed the Inflation Reduction Act in August.
electrek.co
Specialized unveils its first low-cost electric bicycle model under new Globe line
Earlier this year, we first reported on the Specialized Globe line of electric bicycles, which the company announced would see the high-end bicycle manufacturer launch a new series of more affordable electric utility bikes. Now, we’re getting our first look at the premier model known as the Globe Haul ST.
electrek.co
Airspeeder completes ‘world’s first electric flying car race’ during inaugural EXA eVTOL event
Nascent eVTOL racing league Airspeeder has successfully completed what it is calling the “world’s first electric flying car race” during its inaugural EXA Series event. Two EXA team pilots went head to head in South Australia using remotely operated eVTOLs, kicking off a development league that will eventually feed into global Grand Prix series. Check out the video recap of this historical event kicking off electric flight racing.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
electrek.co
Toyota exec equates 300K hybrids sold to 90K electric vehicles while heatedly defending company’s EV plans
Toyota can’t seem to grasp why it’s being criticized for its lack of progress in fully electric vehicles. The Japanese automaker is making headlines Wednesday after an executive went off on a tangent defending Toyota’s carbon reduction efforts and future EV plans – the frustration comes as Toyota has come under fire for not going all in on electric vehicles.
electrek.co
Here’s where the new US EV ‘Battery Belt’ is forming – and why
Since the beginning of 2021, more than 15 new US lithium-ion battery gigafactories or expansions have been announced in a region becoming known as the Battery Belt. Combined, these facilities represent a potential investment of at least $40 billion, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas. All but one gigafactory exceeds 10 GWh of capacity, and the largest will exceed 40 GWh.
electrek.co
Volkswagen contributes to 25% overall EV delivery rise with over 120K ID.4/5 models sold so far this year
German automaking giant Volkswagen released its September deliveries report showing a 25% jump in EV deliveries through the first nine months of 2022. Despite ongoing supply chain constraints, consumers are buying VW’s electric models at a record pace as the automaker’s EV sales share climbs to a new high of 6% in September.
electrek.co
US offshore wind sets a record with 58% growth in long-term targets in Q3
The US offshore wind industry has hit the ground running: Coastal states increased their long-term offshore wind targets by 58% in the third quarter of 2022. That sets a record for quarterly growth, according to the Business Network for Offshore Wind’s inaugural “US Offshore Wind Quarterly Market Report.”
electrek.co
Hyundai will begin construction on its first EV plant October 25 as it targets US tax credit
And it’s official. Hyundai will break ground on its massive $5.5 billion electric vehicle factory in Bryan County, Georgia, on October 25. After several months of lobbying with US officials over EV tax credit changes in the recently passed climate law, the South Korean motor group is officially starting construction on its EV manufacturing plant.
electrek.co
Could rooftop wind give rooftop solar a run for its money?
Aeromine Technologies claims that its new rooftop bladeless wind energy unit provides the same amount of power as up to 16 solar panels. Could it become a game changer for generating clean energy on commercial buildings?. Aeromine Technologies says its motionless system, which was validated through joint research with Sandia...
electrek.co
If Tesla is facing ‘demand destruction,’ where are the demand triggers?
Many industry watchers are claiming Tesla is facing “demand destruction,” but if that’s the case, why isn’t Tesla pulling on some demand triggers?. In a new note to clients this week, Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas, one of the top analysts covering Tesla, noted that he believes Tesla is experiencing “demand destruction” at the margin:
electrek.co
Polestar 3 officially debuts with 300-mile range for a whopping $84k, will be manufactured in the US
After months of anticipation, Polestar has pulled the entire sheet off its first-ever electric SUV, the Polestar 3. Today we have a multitude of new details surrounding the SUV to share, including estimated range, performance specs, and starting price. The Polestar 3 will also eventually be built in the US, begging the question whether some iteration of it will be able to qualify for federal tax credits.
electrek.co
US increases EV battery recycling capacity with new AL facility processing up to 10K tonnes annually
As consumer preference continues trending toward electric vehicles, automakers are moving swiftly to lock up critical battery materials. With battery recycling technology advancing, it will help ease the transition, unlocking the true potential of the sustainability behind electric vehicles. A new EV battery recycling plant in Alabama from Li-Cycle can process up to 10,000 tonnes, enough for about 20,000 EVs per year, helping the US venture toward a zero-emission economy.
electrek.co
Miners are cutting CO2 emissions in half by switching to electric vehicles for extracting critical minerals
While you may notice more electric vehicles on the road today than ever before, the technology is now making its way to miners, the companies extracting the critical minerals needed to build EVs, ensure adequate global food supply, etc. A new contract to supply battery electric vehicles to the Jansen potash project (potentially the world’s largest potash mine) expects to slash carbon emissions in half compared to its peers. What if we could apply this technology to miners in the EV industry, creating a full circle sustainable supply chain?
electrek.co
Podcast: Tesla Cybertruck, new energy app, Polestar 3, and more
This week on the Electrek Podcast, we discuss the most popular news in the world of sustainable transport and energy. This week, we discussed Tesla Cybertruck’s progress toward production, Tesla’s new energy app, the Polestar 3, and more. The show is live every Friday at 4 p.m. ET...
electrek.co
Audi wants to purify city air with filter-equipped EVs while they’re driving and charging
German automaker Audi shared that it has been working on a pilot project with supplier MANN + HUMMEL to develop a filter for the front end of EVs that can collect particulate matter while driving and charging. As Audi looks to make its production processes net-carbon-neutral, it also hopes to reduce emissions wherever possible, including air quality near busy roads.
Comments / 0