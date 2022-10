A former Bethel University football player charged with raping three fellow students in late 2018 on or near campus has been acquitted by jurors in his first trial. A Ramsey County District Court jury of seven men and five women on Wednesday found Gideon O. Erhabor, now 26, not guilty of third-degree criminal sexual conduct in connection with a 21-year-old student's allegation that Erhabor assaulted her at an off-campus house party in Shoreview on Dec. 8, 2018.

ARDEN HILLS, MN ・ 52 MINUTES AGO